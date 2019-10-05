Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Roundup: Sage Hill girls’ volleyball heats up in Nike Tournament of Champions

Photo Gallery: Sage Hill School vs. Whitney girls’ volleyball
Sage Hill School’s Danielle Beder tips the ball over for a point in the first set against Cerritos Whitney during an Academy League game on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017.
(File Photo)
By Daily Pilot Staff
Oct. 5, 2019
9:35 PM
The Sage Hill School girls’ volleyball team went 5-2 in the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix, Ariz.

Over the course of the tournament, the Lightning beat Pasadena Mayfield twice. Sage Hill (8-14) also had wins over Flagstaff (Ariz.) Coconino, Omaha (Neb.) Northwest and O’Neals Minarets.

Senior opposite Danielle Beder led the Lightning. For the tournament, she supplied 64 kills, 31 digs, 14 total blocks and seven service aces.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Studio City Harvard-Westlake 8, Newport Harbor 7: The host Wolverines, ranked No. 1 in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 and 2 poll, beat the No. 2 Sailors in the final of the Elite Eight Tournament on Saturday night.

Newport Harbor dropped to 14-3 on the season, with two of those losses coming at the hands of Harvard-Westlake.

::

