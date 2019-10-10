Week 7 High School Football Preview: Ocean View vs. Cerritos

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Cerritos Gahr High

Key Seahawks: Sr. QB/DE Braden Crabtree (88 of 141 passing for 1,143 yards, nine TDs and seven INTs); So. RB/CB Anthony Ramirez (79 carries for 508 yards and five TDs; three catches for 33 yards; 28 tackles and one INT); Sr. WR/FS Brandon Alcaraz (37 catches for 642 yards and six TDs; 103 kickoff return yards)

Key Dons: Sr. QB/CB Nick Lightell (59 of 122 passing for 902 yards, 15 TDs and seven INTs; 42 carries for 165 yards and two TDs; seven tackles); Sr. WR Christian Dantzler (16 catches for 315 yards and five TDs); Jr. RB/CB Moises Vargas (72 carries for 512 yards and four TDs; three catches for 48 yards and one TD)

Breakdown: Ocean View (4-2) hopes to build off of a 41-13 victory at former Golden West League rival Westminster last week. The Seahawks remain on the road to face Cerritos at Rants Stadium on the campus of Cerritos Gahr High in its final nonleague tune-up before Pac 4 League play begins … Ramirez carried the ball 19 times for a career-high 227 yards and two touchdowns against the Lions … Alcaraz made four catches for 99 yards and a touchdown against Westminster. He has now scored at least once in five out of the Seahawks’ six games this season … The Dons (2-4) have not had much luck stopping opponents lately, having lost their last four games. Cerritos has allowed at least 40 points in three of those games.

Advertisement

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.