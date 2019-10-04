High School Roundup: Ocean View football routs rival Westminster

The Ocean View High football team defeated host Westminster 41-13 on Friday night in a nonleague game at Boswell Field.

Quarterback Braden Crabtree threw for two touchdowns and ran for two scores. Running back Anthony Ramirez also had two rushing touchdowns for the Seahawks (4-2).

Defensive end Josh Roberts had four sacks and a forced fumble to lead Ocean View on defense. Michael Da Rosa added an interception.

Ocean View remains on the road to face Cerritos on Oct. 11 at Cerritos Gahr High.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Laguna Beach 3, Los Alamitos 0: Sophie Reavis had 15 kills to lead the visiting Breakers to a 25-19, 26-24, 28-26 victory in Friday’s Sunset Conference crossover match.

Advertisement

Piper Naess added nine kills and 29 digs for Laguna Beach (24-9).

Pacifica Christian Orange County 3, Newport Christian 0: The Tritons won Friday’s nonleague road match 25-8, 25-7, 27-25.

Pacifica Christian improved to 12-9 on the season.

BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY

Triton Invitational: Sage Hill topped Samueli Academy 20-65 on Friday at Crystal Cove State Beach.

William Alexander won the race in 18 minutes 26 seconds for the Lightning.

Advertisement

Brethren Christian finished third with 106 points, and host Pacifica Christian Orange County placed fourth with 111 points.

GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY

Triton Invitational: Sage Hill swept the team titles, as the Lightning defeated Saddleback Valley Christian 15-61 at Crystal Cove State Beach on Friday .

Kate Miller paced the field, winning the race in 20:46. Hannah Ren, Linda Luna-Aguas, Ashley Zeng and Ella Wrate fell in line behind Miller for the perfect team score.

Pacifica Christian Orange County took third with 66 points, and Brethren Christian came in fifth with 104 points.

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.