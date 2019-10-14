High School Roundup: Costa Mesa girls’ volleyball beats rival Estancia

Malia Tufuga finished with 20 kills and nine service aces, leading the Costa Mesa High girls’ volleyball team to a 25-14, 25-12, 21-25, 25-13 win at Estancia on Monday and keeping the Mustangs in contention for the Orange Coast League title.

Costa Mesa (19-8, 8-1 in league) is one match behind first-place Calvary Chapel (23-4, 9-0). The Mustangs host Calvary Chapel, ranked No. 2 in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 poll, in Wednesday’s regular-season finale, and a Costa Mesa victory will give it a share of the league crown with Calvary Chapel.

Calvary Chapel swept Costa Mesa 25-20, 25-14, 25-22 on Oct. 1.

Estancia (8-16, 3-6) is tied for fourth place with Orange (9-15, 3-6), which hosts Estancia on Wednesday. Both trail third-place Santa Ana (11-16, 4-5).

The Mustangs defeated Estancia three times this season, twice in league play and once in nonleague action.

