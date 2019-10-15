High School Roundup: CdM girls’ volleyball edges Huntington Beach to go undefeated in Surf League

The Corona del Mar High girls’ volleyball team finished off an undefeated run through Surf League play with a 25-16, 26-28, 20-25, 27-25, 15-10 victory on Tuesday night at Huntington Beach.

Nikki Senske had 21 kills to lead the Sea Kings (20-5, 6-0 in league). Bella Pouliot contributed 35 assists, Michelle Won had 17 digs, and Molly Joyce added three service aces.

Huntington Beach (24-11, 3-3) fell into a tie for second place with Los Alamitos (26-11, 3-3). The teams will play a tiebreaker match for the league’s second automatic berth into the CIF Southern Section playoffs on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Fountain Valley High.

Los Alamitos 3, Edison 2: Chargers’ Nikki Logan had 21 kills, but the host Griffins won 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 24-26, 15-13 on Tuesday in a Surf League finale.

Advertisement

Edison (6-16, 0-6 in league), which finished in fourth place, will apply for an at-large selection into the CIF Southern Section playoffs.

Laguna Beach 3, Newport Harbor 0: Cambria Hall finished with 13 kills in the visiting Breakers’ 25-19, 25-13, 25-22 sweep on Tuesday in a Wave League match.

Piper Naess had 10 kills, Luisa LoFranco added seven kills, and Soren Patchell chipped in with five aces for Laguna Beach (27-9, 6-0 in league).

Newport Harbor (11-19, 2-4) ends the season in third place.

Advertisement

Claremont Webb 3, Pacifica Christian Orange County 1: Tritons’ Anna Eddy had 22 digs, but the Gauls won 25-11, 12-25, 25-19, 25-23 in an Academy League match on Monday.

Casie Carlson added nine kills on .750 hitting for the Tritons (14-10, 4-3 in league).

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Costa Mesa 11, Estancia 7: Leslie Delgado swept in singles for the visiting Mustangs on Tuesday in an Orange Coast League match.

Hallie Tran and Kayla Friedland each won twice in singles for Costa Mesa (7-7, 5-1 in league), while Erin Rodriguez and Sophia Catania swept in doubles.

Costa Mesa beat Estancia for the second this season to claim the Battle for the Bell rivalry series. The Mustangs got to ring the bell and received medals for the efforts, coach Cathy Binnquist said.

Estancia fell to 3-10 overall and 1-4 in league play.

Defending league champion Costa Mesa hosts Calvary Chapel (4-1 in league) on Thursday at 3:15 p.m. in a match with league title implications. Calvary Chapel edged Costa Mesa 9-9 (67-65 on games) in the teams’ first league meeting on Oct. 1.

Corona del Mar 17, Fountain Valley 1: Cate Wood won twice in singles for the Sea Kings in Tuesday’s Surf League match at home.

Lauren Jones won once in singles for the Sea Kings (10-5, 2-0 in league), ranked No. 8 in CIF Southern Section Division 1. The doubles teams of Ella Jacobs and Anya Kennedy, as well as Georgia Jeter and Katie Barnes, each also won once.

Advertisement

Fountain Valley fell to 3-10 overall and 0-2 in the league.

CdM plays at Los Alamitos on Thursday at 3 p.m., while the Barons play at Newport Harbor.

Los Alamitos 11, Newport Harbor 7: Amra Barton and Talia Baia won twice in doubles for the Sailors in Tuesday’s Surf League road match.

The doubles teams of Avery Wooden and Trish Harano, as well as Riley DeCinces and Bree Clarke, also won twice for Newport Harbor (6-9, 0-2 in league).

Laguna Beach 16, Marina 2: Sarah MacCallum and Katelyn Smith each swept in singles for the host Breakers in Tuesday’s Wave League match.

Chloe Gagne and Natty Cenan swept in doubles for the Breakers (6-6, 1-1 in league), ranked No. 8 in CIF Southern Section Division 2.

Marina fell to 10-9 overall and 0-2 in league action.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Huntington Beach 204, Los Alamitos 208: Oilers seniors Vanessa Betancourt and Kaitlin Tsukamoto, both playing in their last home match, were co-medalists with an even-par 36 in Tuesday’s Surf League match at SeaCliff Country Club.

Huntington Beach (10-2, 3-2 in league) dealt Los Alamitos its first league loss, though the Griffins (4-1 in league) still lead the Oilers and Fountain Valley, which is also 3-2 in league, with one match remaining.

Advertisement

Huntington Beach closes league play at last-place Corona del Mar on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Newport Beach Country Club, while Fountain Valley hosts Los Alamitos on Thursday at Mile Square Golf Course.

Newport Harbor 225, Marina 234: The Sailors’ Cathy Tong was the medalist with a one-under-par 35 in Tuesday’s Wave League match at Meadowlark Golf Club.

Sabrina Nesbitt (42), Courtney Ima (48), Madi Browning (50) and Asal Kantar also scored for Newport Harbor (3-2 in league).

Marina fell to 2-3 in league play.

Western 227, Estancia 236: Lexi Thorpe led the Eagles with a five-over-par 39, but they were dealt their first Orange Coast League loss Tuesday at Dad Miller Golf Course.

Estancia (10-1 in league) hosts Ocean View in its league finale Thursday at Costa Mesa Country Club’s Mesa Linda course.

FIELD HOCKEY

Newport Harbor 6, Temecula Valley 0: The Sailors improved to 8-6 overall and 7-1 in the Sunset League after Tuesday’s home shutout.

The Sailors play at Edison on Friday.

Huntington Beach 8, Fountain Valley 1: The visiting Oilers won their seventh in a row on Tuesday, improving to 18-3-1 overall and 7-1 in the Sunset League.

The Barons fell to 5-8-1 and 4-4.

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.