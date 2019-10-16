Week 8 High School Football Preview: Estancia vs. Orange

When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Segerstrom High

Key Panthers: Jr. QB Daylen Pedroza (72 of 97 passing for 1,574 yards, 19 TDs and two INTs); Sr. WR/S Andrew Andrade (24 catches for 558 yards and four TDs); Sr. RB/CB Isaac Galvan (53 carries for 888 yards and 10 TDs; 18 catches for 382 yards and five TDs)

Key Eagles: Jr. RB Beto Sotomayor (96 carries for 439 yards and one TD); Sr. LB/FB Mario Mondragon (15 carries for 68 yards and two TDs); Sr. MLB/FB Gannon Griffin; So. QB Cameron Knickerbocker (46 of 93 passing for 527 yards, three TDs and five INTs)

Breakdown: Estancia snapped a four-game losing streak with last week’s 34-0 Orange Coast League win over Saddleback, but the Eagles (2-5, 1-1 in league) come into Thursday’s league game against Orange (6-1, 2-0) as a considerable underdog ... Knickerbocker threw his second and third touchdown passes of the season in the win over Saddleback, to Sotomayor and Tony Valdez. The Eagles also had 273 yards rushing, led by Nathan Pacheco’s 115 yards on the round and a touchdown ... The 34 points scored was a season-high for Estancia and surpassed the Eagles’ total (31) from their previous four games combined ... Orange, ranked No. 7 in CIF Southern Section Division 10, defeated Costa Mesa 43-0 last week and is riding a five-game winning streak ... Galvan, who had 13 carries for 121 yards and three touchdowns against Costa Mesa, is averaging 16.8 yards per carry ... Orange defeated Estancia 49-18 last season.

Advertisement

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber .