Week 8 High School Football Preview: Los Amigos vs. Rancho Alamitos

Photo Gallery: Los Amigos High vs. Santiago football game
Los Amigos receiver Adolfo Chavez, shown in action against Santiago on Oct. 26, 2018, will try to help the Lobos end a three-game skid Friday against Rancho Alamitos at Garden Grove High.
(Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)
By Matt Szabo Staff Writer 
Oct. 17, 2019
5:55 PM
When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Garden Grove High

Key Lobos: Sr. RB/MLB Justin Boyer; Sr. WR/CB Adolfo Chavez; So. RB/FS Pablo Madriz; So. QB Joseph Hernandez

Key Vaqueros: So. QB Isaac Plata; Jr. RB Jason Nguyen; Jr. TE Seymour Brown

Breakdown: Los Amigos is still in search of its first Garden Grove League win as the Lobos (2-5, 0-2 in league) face Rancho Alamitos (4-3, 1-1). The Lobos lost 29-21 to La Quinta last week, their third straight setback ... Boyer and Carlos Vargas combined for 32 carries for 132 yards ... Los Amigos comes into Friday’s game tied for last in the league with Bolsa Grande and has lost nine straight league games since a 2017 win over the Matadors ... Rancho Alamitos lost 27-0 to Santiago last week but has not lost consecutive games this season ... The Vaqueros have beaten Los Amigos for four straight years in league play, including last year’s 41-7 Rancho Alamitos victory.

SportsFountain Valley Sports
Matt Szabo
Matt Szabo is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. A Southern California native and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo graduate, he has been covering sports for L.A. Times Community News since 2006, most extensively water polo and tennis. (714) 966-4614
