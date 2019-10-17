Week 8 High School Football Preview: Newport Harbor vs. Los Alamitos

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Newport Harbor High

Key Sailors: So. QB Nick Kim (49 of 64 passing for 665 yards, three TDs and one INT); Jr. RB/CB Justin McCoy (116 carries for 634 yards and 13 TDs; 26 catches for 327 yards and one TD); Sr. WR/CB Aidan Goltz (43 catches for 547 yards and three TDs)

Key Griffins: Sr. FB/OLB Giovanni De Leon; Sr. WR/CB Oscar Brown V; Sr. QB Cade McConnell; Sr. FB/DT Zatyvion Miller

Breakdown: Newport Harbor looks to continue its undefeated season in Friday’s Sunset League game, but the Sailors (7-0, 2-0 in league) face one of their toughest opponents so far in Los Alamitos (2-5, 1-1). The Sailors, ranked No. 2 in the CIF Southern Section Division 9 poll, continued their best start since 1994’s CIF championship season with last week’s 34-3 win at Huntington Beach. Kim, a transfer from JSerra making his second start of the season, threw for 365 yards and completed touchdown passes to McCoy and Mason Walker. McCoy finished with 185 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns, three of them on the ground ... McCoy has seven total rushing touchdowns in the Sailors’ two league wins ... Los Alamitos, unranked in Division 3, earned its first league victory with a 42-7 rout of Fountain Valley last week at Cerritos College. By comparison, Newport Harbor beat Fountain Valley 38-24 the week before in its league opener ... The Sailors lost 42-7 to Los Alamitos last year and have dropped their last five league games to the Griffins since beating them 27-24 in overtime in 2013, the year that Newport Harbor advanced to the Southwest Division title game before losing to Huntington Beach.

