College Roundup: Orange Coast men’s soccer shuts out Santiago Canyon

Tino Varona assisted on the first two goals and scored the third goal, and the Orange Coast College men’s soccer team remained unbeaten in the Orange Empire Conference with Friday’s 5-0 win over visiting Santiago Canyon.

Goalkeeper Pablo Ramirez made four saves in the shutout for the Pirates (9-1-3, 3-0-2 in conference).

Rafael Dominguez, Takumi Taniguchi, John Cisneros and Sander Booij each had a goal.

Golden West 1, Santa Ana 1: The host Rustlers are 2-0-3 in the Orange Empire Conference after Friday’s match.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Vanguard 3, Ottawa University Arizona 0: The No. 21-ranked Lions swept 25-17, 25-16, 25-17 in a Golden State Athletic Conference match at home Friday.

Vanguard improved to 19-6 overall and 8-4 in conference play.

Orange Coast 3, Cypress 0: The Pirates earned a 27-25, 25-19, 25-18 sweep in Friday’s Orange Empire Conference home match.

Orange Coast is 13-3 overall and 6-2 in the conference.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Golden West 2, Santa Ana 1: Jackie Rodriguez’s go-ahead goal in the 55th minute led the Rustlers in the Orange Empire Conference match on the road Friday.

Ana Sofia Rodriguez had a goal for Golden West (5-5-2, 2-3-1 in conference).

Santiago Canyon 4, Orange Coast 0: The visiting Pirates dropped to 5-8-1 overall and 2-4 in the Orange Empire Conference on Friday.

