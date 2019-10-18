Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
College Roundup: Orange Coast men’s soccer shuts out Santiago Canyon

Orange Coast College Pirates Logo.jpg
By Daily Pilot Staff
Oct. 18, 2019
7:46 PM
Tino Varona assisted on the first two goals and scored the third goal, and the Orange Coast College men’s soccer team remained unbeaten in the Orange Empire Conference with Friday’s 5-0 win over visiting Santiago Canyon.

Goalkeeper Pablo Ramirez made four saves in the shutout for the Pirates (9-1-3, 3-0-2 in conference).

Rafael Dominguez, Takumi Taniguchi, John Cisneros and Sander Booij each had a goal.

Golden West 1, Santa Ana 1: The host Rustlers are 2-0-3 in the Orange Empire Conference after Friday’s match.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Vanguard 3, Ottawa University Arizona 0: The No. 21-ranked Lions swept 25-17, 25-16, 25-17 in a Golden State Athletic Conference match at home Friday.

Vanguard improved to 19-6 overall and 8-4 in conference play.

Orange Coast 3, Cypress 0: The Pirates earned a 27-25, 25-19, 25-18 sweep in Friday’s Orange Empire Conference home match.

Orange Coast is 13-3 overall and 6-2 in the conference.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Golden West 2, Santa Ana 1: Jackie Rodriguez’s go-ahead goal in the 55th minute led the Rustlers in the Orange Empire Conference match on the road Friday.

Ana Sofia Rodriguez had a goal for Golden West (5-5-2, 2-3-1 in conference).

Santiago Canyon 4, Orange Coast 0: The visiting Pirates dropped to 5-8-1 overall and 2-4 in the Orange Empire Conference on Friday.

Daily Pilot Staff
