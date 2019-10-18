High School Roundup: Laguna Beach football dominates Godinez in Pac 4 League opener

Senior quarterback Andrew Johnson threw for three touchdowns and also ran in a score, as Laguna Beach High won its Pac 4 League opener over Godinez 42-6 on Friday night at Guyer Field.

Raul Villalobos caught two touchdowns, and Connor Fink also had a receiving touchdown. Tyler Fields scored as a rusher and as a kickoff returner.

Laguna Beach improved to 5-3 overall. The Breakers remain at home to face Western (7-1, 1-0 in league) on Oct. 25.

Calvary Chapel 31, Costa Mesa 15: Nick Burton threw a touchdown pass to Cory Richards for the Mustangs in Friday’s Orange Coast League home game.

Ryan Bourbeau had an interception return for a touchdown for Costa Mesa (2-6, 0-3 in league), which plays Saddleback on Oct. 25 at Segerstrom High.

Rancho Alamitos 14, Los Amigos 7: Joseph Hernandez had a rushing touchdown for the Lobos in Friday’s Garden Grove League game at Garden Grove High.

Los Amigos has lost four in a row, bringing its record to 2-6 overall and 0-3 in the league.

The Lobos will take on Loara (6-2, 2-1) at Glover Stadium on Oct. 24.

8-MAN FOOTBALL

Avalon 65, Brethren Christian 8: The visiting Warriors suffered their third straight Express League setback Friday.

Brethren Christian (1-5, 0-3 in league) plays on the road against Calvary Chapel Downey on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. at Downey High.

