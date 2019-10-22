High School Roundup: Huntington Beach girls’ tennis beats Laguna Beach to stay perfect in Wave League

Kaytlin Taylor, Cindy Huynh and Solaya Han each swept in singles as the Huntington Beach High girls’ tennis team beat Laguna Beach 12-6 on Tuesday in a Wave League match at home.

Huntington Beach (14-4, 4-0 in league) can clinch at least a share of the league title with a win at Edison on Thursday.

Laguna Beach (6-8, 1-3), ranked No. 8 in CIF Southern Section Division 2, plays at Marina on Thursday.

Edison 13, Marina 5: The Chargers improved to 8-6 overall and 3-1 in the Wave League after Tuesday’s home match.

The Vikings fell to 10-11, 0-4.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Wave League preliminaries: Edison’s Chaemin Kim shot an even-par 72 on Tuesday at SeaCliff Country Club to lead players on the first day of the two-day tournament.

The top 12 advanced to the finals on Thursday at Seacliff.

Hallie Brisco of Edison shot 74, and Erin Johnson of Edison and Cathy Tong of Newport Harbor both qualified with a 77. Sabrina Nesbitt of Newport Harbor (84) and Milanza Dao of Edison (85) also qualified.

Other qualifiers included Marina’s Sydnee Magpoc (92) and Jacey Henderson (94), Edison’s Katie Crinella (96) and Cassidy Kuo (98), Marina’s Grace Speilman (102) and Laguna Beach’s Kennedy Roller (102).

The top six finishers Thursday advance to the CIF Southern Section Individual regional tournament at Los Serranos Country Club in Chino Hills on Oct. 29.

Orange Coast League preliminaries: Estancia’s Lexi Thorpe shot the low round with a two-over-par 37 on Tuesday, the first day of the two-day tournament at Costa Mesa Country Club’s Mesa Linda Course.

Thorpe and Estancia teammates Dillon Morgan (41) and Lexi Jaeger (44) were among the 12 golfers who qualified for Wednesday’s final round, which will be 18 holes at Mesa Linda.

Ocean View’s Kristen Cotton (43) and Ariana Hencke (47) also qualified.

The top four players with the lowest two-day combined score will advance to the CIF Southern Section Individual regional tournament at Los Serranos Country Club at Chino Hills on Oct. 29.

FIELD HOCKEY

Newport Harbor 7, Marina 0: The Sailors finished Sunset League play with a win at home on Tuesday.

Newport Harbor (11-6, 9-1 in league) opens the Tournament of Champions with a first-round match on Oct. 29.

