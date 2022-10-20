High School Roundup: Huntington Beach girls’ volleyball falls to Marymount in playoff opener

The Huntington Beach girls’ volleyball team fell to No. 3-seeded Los Angeles Marymount 25-21, 25-22, 25-17 on Wednesday in its opening match of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

Haylee LaFontaine had 13 kills, Taylor Ponchak added 10 kills and Kylie Leopard had eight kills and two blocks for Huntington Beach (26-5). Dani Sparks distributed 33 assists.

The new-look postseason format put the Division 1 qualifiers into two pools, with the winners advancing to the championship match.

Huntington Beach, the seventh seed in the postseason, plays at No. 2-seeded Chatsworth Sierra Canyon on Tuesday, before rounding out pool play against No. 6 Newport Harbor on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Chatsworth Sierra Canyon 3, Newport Harbor 0: Laine Briggs had 10 kills and eight digs, but the Sailors were swept 25-19, 25-9, 25-12 on the road.

Newport Harbor travels to take on Marymount on Tuesday.

Estancia 3, Anaheim 1: The visiting Eagles earned a 25-20, 16-25, 25-22, 25-20 win over the Colonists on Tuesday in the wildcard round of the Division 7 playoffs.

Estancia (18-14) hit the road to take on top-seeded Thermal Coachella Valley on Thursday.

Liberty Christian 3, Lawndale Environmental Charter 1: The Minutemen advanced into the main draw of the Division 9 playoffs with Tuesday’s win at home.

Liberty Christian (12-6) was scheduled to take on Samueli Academy on the road in the first round on Thursday.

GIRLS’ GOLF

The Orange Coast League finals were played out over a two-day period at Costa Mesa Country Club, with St. Margaret’s finishing first at the end of Wednesday’s action on the Mesa Linda course.

The tournament was played with 26-hole totals, as play was suspended due to darkness after 17 holes on the second day of the competition.

Westminster finished second, Estancia was third, Costa Mesa fourth and Ocean View wound up tied with Calvary Chapel for fifth in the team standings.

Costa Mesa’s Sydney Ngo led the local contingent, placing third with a total of 112. Ocean View’s Laney Bae was one stroke behind in fourth, and Estancia’s Danielle Breitwieser (137) placed ninth overall.

Jessica Lu (103) and Gabby Eifrig (104) led the pack for St. Margaret’s.

With their top-four finishes, Ngo and Bae advance to the CIF Southern Section individual regional tournament, which will be held at Los Serranos Country Club in Chino Hills next week.

Costa Mesa’s Sydney Ngo, seen on Sept. 29, 2021 at Costa Mesa Country Club, advanced to the CIF Southern Section individual regional tournament. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.

