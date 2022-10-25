Ocean View girls’ volleyball goes the distance to beat Gabrielino

The Ocean View girls’ volleyball team has been playing a dangerous game, but so far, the Seahawks have managed to soar over the competition.

Ocean View has dropped the first set in each of its two postseason matches, yet it finds itself in the CIF Southern Section Division 7 quarterfinals.

Junior outside hitter Jade Auger had a team-leading 20 kills, as Ocean View rallied past San Gabriel Gabrielino 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 22-25, 15-8 in a second-round match at home on Saturday afternoon.

Ocean View’s Brooke Abascal, right, competes against Gabrielino during the second set in a CIF Southern Section Division 7 playoff game on Saturday. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

After Gabrielino evened the match by taking the fourth set, Auger provided a clutch performance to help Ocean View prevail. She started a five-point swing with a kill, following it up with three consecutive service aces that eventually saw the Seahawks jump out to a 6-1 lead in the final set. Auger also had the kill on match point.

“It feels great,” Auger said. “It was really stressful because it wasn’t one of my best games but pulling through and winning is one of the best feelings in any game, any set. Winning, it’s why I’m here. It’s why I play the game. … It’s the best feeling when you know that you dominated on the court.”

Ocean View (16-12) is back in the section quarterfinals for the first time since 2018, when a Seahawks team led by Helen Reynolds entered the playoffs as the undefeated Golden West League champions.

Ocean View’s Paula Bledsoe, right, competes against Gabrielino during the first set in a CIF Southern Section Division 7 playoff game on Saturday. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

The Seahawks, who shared the Golden West League crown with Westminster this season, remain home to face San Gabriel (19-10) on Wednesday.

Junior setter Natalia Christensen enjoyed a 52-assist performance, aided by the passing of junior libero Isabel Escuro and others. Senior outside hitter Brooke Abascal, who had 16 kills, and Auger largely accounted for the swings from the pins.

The Seahawks also got key contributions from the middle of the net. Senior middle blocker Paula Bledsoe had 11 kills and junior middle blocker Lizbeth Espinoza added four kills.

Ocean View’s Lizbeth Espinoza, center, defends at the net against Gabrielino during the first set in a CIF Southern Section Division 7 playoff game on Saturday. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

Espinoza called the league title push and the playoff run exciting, and she thanked her teammates for helping to make it possible.

“I am grateful for all of them,” Espinoza said. “They help me when I doubt myself. I get in my head a lot, so they help me a lot.”

Ocean View endured two three-match losing steaks prior to league play. Auger and the Seahawks have been enjoying the feeling of victory much more frequently for the past five weeks, a span during which they have posted a 9-1 record.

“We struggled in the beginning of the season,” Auger said. “But we pulled it out, and I think we’re on the road for success.”

Ocean View’s Isabel Escuro gets low for a dig against Gabrielino during the second set in a CIF Southern Section Division 7 playoff game on Saturday. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

