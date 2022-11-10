High School Roundup: Newport Harbor girls’ volleyball falls to Mira Costa in regional playoff opener

The Newport Harbor girls’ volleyball team saw its season come to an end Wednesday, as the Sailors were swept by No. 3-seeded Manhattan Beach Mira Costa 25-18, 25-23, 25-18 in a CIF State Southern California Regional Open Division first-round match on the road.

Laine Briggs had 11 kills to pace Newport Harbor (26-8), which was the Surf League champion this season. Anabel Kotzakov added eight kills, and Tegan Glenn chipped in with four service aces.

Mira Costa (36-4), the Bay League champion, lost in straight sets to Chatsworth Sierra Canyon in the Open Division final in the section playoffs.

Edison 3, San Luis Obispo 2: Summer Witherby had 21 kills and 13 digs, as the Chargers edged the Tigers 20-25, 25-23, 18-25, 26-24, 16-14 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Division II regional playoffs at Edison High.

Molly McCluskey added 19 kills for Edison (23-16), which travels to take on No. 3-seeded West Hills Chaminade in the second round on Thursday. Makenna Jackson also had 33 digs and three aces.

Marina 3, El Cajon Granite Hills 1: The Vikings earned a 25-20, 21-25, 25-18, 25-16 win in the first round of the Division III regional playoffs at home.

Jalissa Costa had 17 kills and three aces to lead Marina, which plays host to La Mesa Helix in the second round at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Fountain Valley High. The Vikings were finalists in Division 5 in the section playoffs.

Mackenzie Dorney had 12 kills and two aces, and Dominique Vadeboncoeur added nine kills and two aces for the Vikings. Dana Tran had a team-high six aces, and Jordan Packer and Lauren Betts each contributed two aces.

Tujunga Verdugo Hills 3, Pacifica Christian Orange County 1: Yahaira Vazquez had 23 kills to lead the visiting Dons past the Tritons 25-14, 20-25, 25-23, 25-16 on Tuesday in the opening round of the Division IV regional bracket.

Pacifica Christian (21-8) advanced to the program’s second CIF championship match this season, losing to Ojai Nordhoff in the Division 7 final.

Laguna Beach 24, West Torrance 21: The Breakers staged a fourth-quarter comeback at home to come away with a win in their first-round game of the CIF Southern Section Division 9 playoffs on Friday.

Ryner Swanson made eight catches for 141 yards and a touchdown for the Breakers, who trailed 21-14 after three quarters.

Jackson Kollock threw for 239 yards and a touchdown, and he added a rushing score.

Laguna Beach hits the road to take on top-seeded La Quinta in a quarterfinal game on Friday.

