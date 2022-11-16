High School Roundup: Pacifica Christian girls’ basketball opens with win

Lauryn Ham had a game-high 24 points, including six three-pointers, as the Pacifica Christian Orange County girls’ basketball team opened its season with a 55-24 win over Newport Christian at home.

Charis Wondercheck added 19 points, nine rebounds and three steals for the Tritons, who won the CIF Southern Section Division 4A championship last season.

Vivian Villagrana scored 10 points to go with five rebounds and four steals, and Andi Martinez contributed seven rebounds and six steals.

Pacifica Christian plays host to Edison (1-0) on Friday in a nonleague game. The Chargers earned a 53-40 win at University in their season opener on Tuesday.

Long Beach Wilson 41, Fountain Valley 27: Mary Nguyen paced the Barons with nine points in Tuesday’s game in the Villa Park Tournament.

Karley Waite also scored eight points for Fountain Valley (0-2), which dropped its season opener to San Juan Hills 64-48 on Monday.

Nguyen again led the Barons in scoring with 14 points against the Stallions. Mars Shepard had seven points and six rebounds, and Dianna Burke supplied seven points.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Brea Olinda 55, Ocean View 47: The host Seahawks dropped their second consecutive game in the season-opening Jim Harris Memorial Tournament on Tuesday at Ocean View High.

Ocean View (0-2) fell to Compton Dominguez 61-47 to begin the tournament on Monday.

Long Beach Millikan 72, Laguna Beach 53: Jack Halvorson had a team-high 20 points for the Breakers in Tuesday’s season opener in the Jim Harris Memorial Tournament at Ocean View High.

Damian Reider added 10 points for Laguna Beach. Dylan McEachern scored seven points, and Michael Watts and Benjamin Neufeld each had six points.

