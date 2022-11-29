High School Roundup: CdM’s Melisse Djomby-Enyawe ascends to podium at state meet

The Corona del Mar High girls’ cross-country team was the only representative for the area in the CIF State cross-country championships at Woodward Park in Fresno on Saturday, but Sea Kings distance-running ace Melisse Djomby-Enyawe headed home with a new accomplishment.

After advancing to the state meet as an individual last year, the junior delivered her first podium finish at the state meet.

Djomby-Enyawe finished fifth in 17 minutes, 59.6 seconds, leading all Southern Section runners in the Division III girls’ race.

Corona del Mar placed 17th out of 25 teams in its state final race. Seniors Bea Douglass (78th, 19:57.3) and Ellie Rosing (108th, 20:24.2) and freshmen Mia Ben-Zvi (152nd, 21:26.5) and Mimi Mikulka (164th, 21:44.6) factored into the team scoring for the Sea Kings.

Seniors Alex Law (170th, 21:55.5) and Ava Chambers (177th, 22:13.2) also drew the start for CdM.

Moraga Campolindo won the team title in the Division III girls’ race with 63 points, spearheaded by top-five finishes from senior Ellie Buckley (third, 17:53.9) and junior Shea Volkmer (fourth, 17:56.3).

Santa Rosa Montgomery sophomore Hanne Thomsen won the race in 17:12.8.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Pacifica Christian Orange County 4, Temecula Rancho Christian 0: Freshman Lana Stewart scored all four goals for the visiting Tritons in a nonleague match on Monday.

Junior Chloe Nguyen distributed three assists, while sophomore Charlotte Carlson had the other assist for Pacifica Christian (3-0-1), which plays host to Whittier Christian on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Vanguard University.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Edison 60, Trabuco Hills 44: Junior center Dane Johnson had 22 points to lead the Chargers on Monday in a Portola Tournament game.

Junior guard Kaz Hampton added 14 points for Edison (2-1).

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Rancho Cucamonga Etiwanda 74, Sage Hill 48: The Lightning were handed their first loss of the season in the final of the Battle at the Beach tournament at Redondo Union High on Saturday.

Sage Hill (3-1) was coming off a 65-63 win over Ontario Christian in the semifinals. Junior forward Emily Eadie led the Lightning in that game with 22 points and eight rebounds, while freshman guard Amalia Holguin provided 17 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

