High School Roundup: Sage Hill girls’ basketball competing in top division at Nike Tournament of Champions

The Sage Hill School girls’ basketball team is proving to be up to the challenge as it tests itself in the top division of the Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona.

Junior center Annabelle Spotts scored 18 points to go with seven rebounds and four assists, as Sage Hill defeated Clackamas (Ore.) 57-47 on Tuesday in the Vincent Cannizzaro division.

Emily Eadie had 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists, and Kat Righeimer added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Lightning (9-3) in the win.

Sage Hill fell to Washington (D.C.) St. John’s 54-48 in its tournament opener on Monday. St. John’s is ranked No. 23 nationally by MaxPreps.com.

Eadie and Righeimer each had 18 points in that game, and Amalia Holguin chipped in with eight points and three assists.

Chandler (AZ) 48, Pacifica Christian Orange County 39: Charis Wondercheck had 12 points to pace the Tritons, who dropped Tuesday’s game in the Derril Kipp division of the Nike Tournament of Champions.

Lauryn Ham added nine points for Pacifica Christian (7-3).

The Tritons also fell to San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian 55-45 in their tournament opener. Wondercheck led Pacifica Christian with 16 points in the contest, and Angie Martinez contributed 10 rebounds and five blocked shots.

Huntington Beach 60, Phoenix St. Mary’s 38: The Oilers got a win in the Marcia Pinder division of the Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona on Tuesday.

Huntington Beach (4-7) rebounded from a narrow defeat of 40-38 to Gallatin Gateway (Mont.) Lone Peak in its first game of the tournament on Monday.

Century 46, Costa Mesa 45: Deena Salameh scored 14 points to lead the Mustangs, but the Centurions took Tuesday’s nonleague game on a buzzer-beating basket.

Leilani Quero also scored 11 points for Costa Mesa (4-10).

Estancia 39, Orange 18: Jaydin McClure had a team-high 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Eagles over the visiting Panthers on Tuesday in an Orange Coast League game.

Andrea Meza scored 11 points to go with two steals for Estancia (11-7, 1-2 in the Orange Coast League). Sofia Sihabouj added four points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Fountain Valley 47, Upland 25: Mary Nguyen led the Barons with 16 points and six rebounds in a nonleague win on the road on Tuesday.

Karley Waite scored 12 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, and Sophie Hsieh added nine points for Fountain Valley (6-7).

Laguna Beach 38, Dana Hills 36: Senior forward Sophie Marriner had 12 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and four assists to lead the Breakers to a nonleague victory on Monday at Dana Hills.

Kenna Rudolph and Kate Cheng scored nine points apiece for Laguna Beach (14-2).

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

St. Margaret’s 79, Costa Mesa 50: The Mustangs (5-10, 1-1) had their two-game winning streak snapped with Monday’s road loss in Orange Coast League play.

Edison 60, South Gate South East 34: The Chargers ran their record to 7-4 overall with a win on Monday in the Serra-Lawndale Tournament.

Huntington Beach 53, Yorba Linda 39: The Oilers improved to 9-6 overall with Tuesday’s nonleague win over the host Mustangs.

Godinez 60, Los Amigos 35: The Lobos fell to 4-9 on the season with a nonleague road loss on Tuesday evening.

Marina 57, Calvary Chapel 52: The visiting Vikings (9-4) extended their winning streak to three games in Monday’s nonleague matchup.

Richmond Salesian 71, Pacifica Christian Orange County 57: Parker Strauss scored a team-high 16 points for the Tritons on Tuesday in a Mission Prep Classic game.

EJ Spillman added 11 points for Pacifica Christian (8-4), which was edged out by Torrance Bishop Montgomery 56-54 in its first game of the tournament on Monday.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

St. Margaret’s 1, Costa Mesa 0: The Mustangs were kept off the scoreboard for the fourth time this season on Monday in an Orange Coast League match at home.

Costa Mesa is now 7-6 overall and 1-1 in league, having won its league opener at rival Estancia by a count of 2-0 on Thursday.

Estancia 6, Orange 0: The Eagles (2-3-2, 1-1-1) picked up their first win in Orange Coast League play on Tuesday with the dominant showing against the Panthers at Jim Scott Stadium.

Rosary 2, Fountain Valley 0: The Barons (8-1-2) were shut out for the first time this season, resulting in their season-opening 10-match unbeaten streak coming to an end with Tuesday’s nonleague loss on the road.

El Dorado 4, Laguna Beach 1: The visiting Breakers fell to 3-5-2 overall following Monday’s nonleague match.

BOYS’ SOCCER

St. Margaret’s 4, Costa Mesa 2: The Tartans struck for three goals in the second half to claim the Orange Coast League match on Monday at St. Margaret’s.

Costa Mesa dropped to 1-10-3 overall and 0-1-1 in league.

Servite 3, Huntington Beach 0: Senior Jahir Gonzalez-Sandoval had a goal and an assist, as the Friars beat the visiting Oilers on Monday in a nonleague match.

Huntington Beach (2-4-3) and Servite were squaring off in a rematch of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinals, which the Friars also won by a score of 2-0 en route to winning the title.

Martin Rico and Joe Moyer also scored for Servite.

Laguna Beach 5, Ocean View 1: The Breakers (4-4) used a season-high goal output to win their third consecutive home game on Monday in a nonleague match against the Seahawks (2-8-2).

Julian Riechel scored two goals for Laguna Beach. Dakota Guzman, Max Garner and Jaxson Hutcheon each had one goal.

GIRLS’ WATER POLO

Cerritos 10, Ocean View 5: The host Dons doubled up the Seahawks (6-9) on Tuesday in a nonleague match.

WRESTLING

Edison Beach Bash

Team Results

1. Chino 266; 2. Cypress 184.5; 3. El Modena 166; 4. Redondo Union 119.5; 5. Orange Lutheran 114; 6. San Dimas 101.5; 7. Westminster 101; 8. Dana Hills 99; 9. San Pedro 98.5; 10. Upland 97; 15. Edison 84.5; 36. Huntington Beach 18.5; 38. Estancia 9

Championship Matches

106 — Jonathan Madera (Chino) dec. Zeke Guerrero (South Hills), 4-0.

113 — Zach Klarcyk (Porterville) maj. Jimmy Romero (Cypress), 10-2.

120 — Daniel Villalpando (Chino) dec. Vince Partington (Cypress), 7-6.

126 — Nathan Cauwel (Chino) pins Jonathan Sanchez (El Modena), 1:21.

132 — Nathaniel Gonzalez (Chino) dec. Aaron Olvera (Arroyo), 11-4.

138 — Jordan Mallo (Chino) pins Finnegan Long (Arroyo), 3:05.

145 — Niko Valenzuela (Redondo Union) tech. fall Logan Carrera (El Modena), 16-0.

152 — Adam Duong (Upland) pins Tyler Thienngern (Cypress), 3:03.

160 — Andy Perez (Cypress) pins Jay Snyder (El Modena), 1:38.

170 — Benedek Magyar (Irvine) pins Nicolas Pham (Westminster), 5:46.

182 — Michael Vassalle (Chino) maj. Benjamin Setum (Pacifica), 14-3.

195 — Nathan Blanco (Chino) dec. Sean Taylor (Dana Hills), 8-3.

220 — Tusitala Ili (Orange Lutheran) pins Nathan Butler (Mater Dei), 0:27.

285 — Dib Sawaya (Valencia) dec. Jerry Witty (San Pedro), 3-1.

