High School Roundup: Marina boys’ basketball extends winning streak to four

A streaky Marina High boys’ basketball team is getting hot again, as the Vikings defeated visiting Torrance 67-59 for their fourth consecutive win in a nonleague game on Wednesday.

Bohdi Armstrong converted four of his five three-point attempts in producing a team-leading 18 points for Marina (10-4), which also enjoyed a six-game winning streak earlier this season.

Nathan Puskas compiled 12 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

Costa Mesa 66, Magnolia 27: Christian Dasca scored 11 points to go with eight assists and five steals, as the Mustangs rolled to the nonleague road victory on Wednesday.

Josh Galamgam scored 16 points for Costa Mesa (6-10). Marco Rosas added 12 points and five rebounds.

Harbor City Narbonne 56, Edison 47: The Chargers fell to 7-5 overall following Wednesday’s loss in the Serra-Lawndale Tournament.

Estancia 85, Orange 54: Jaedon Hose-Shea paced the Eagles with 29 points on Wednesday in an Orange Coast League game at Estancia High.

Reef Johnson scored 20 points, and Peter Sanchez added 11 points for Estancia (10-4, 1-2).

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Irvine 56, Edison 49: Taylor Savage scored 21 points to go with eight rebounds and six steals, but it wasn’t enough for the Chargers on Wednesday in a nonleague game.

Mia Cassel scored 12 points and pulled down nine rebounds for Edison (8-6). Skyler Vapor added five points and five rebounds. Edison coach Stephanie Ontiveros noted Mylinda Nguyen was a factor on the defensive end.

Littleton (CO) Chatfield 38, Huntington Beach 31: The Oilers fell to 4-8 overall with Wednesday’s defeat in the Marcia Pinder division of the Nike Tournament of Champions.

Marina 40, Oxford Academy 39: The Vikings pulled out an overtime victory in Wednesday’s nonleague game on the road to extend their winning streak to three games.

Rylee Bradley scored 15 points to lead Marina (7-6), which has matched its longest winning streak of the season. Emely Gomez scored seven points, and Tiana To contributed five points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Maria Tejada, who had six points, helped the Vikings reach the extra period. She stole the inbounds pass with 3.4 seconds left in regulation and made a layup at the buzzer.

Pacifica Christian Orange County 55, Tempe (AZ) Corona del Sol 35: Lauryn Ham scored a team-high 16 points for the Tritons in Wednesday’s win in the Derril Kipp division of the Nike Tournament of Champions in Arizona.

Andi Martinez provided a full stat line with seven points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Pacifica Christian (8-3). Charis Wondercheck also scored 14 points.

Miami Country Day 57, Sage Hill 52: Annabelle Spotts had 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists, but the Lightning took the loss on Wednesday in the Vincent Cannizzaro division of the Nike Tournament of Champions.

Emily Eadie scored 13 points to go with eight rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots for Sage Hill (9-4). Kat Righeimer also had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Zoie Lamkin provided eight points, six rebounds and two steals, and Amalia Holguin contributed five points and two steals.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Corona del Mar 3, Trabuco Hills 3: The host Sea Kings ran their record to 5-1-1 with Wednesday’s result in a nonleague match.

Edison 2, Villa Park 0: Cameron Snyder and Mikey White each scored a goal for the visiting Chargers on Wednesday in a nonleague game.

Dylan Dwight manned the net in keeping the clean sheet for Edison (5-2).

Estancia 1, Orange 0: Alex DeLeon scored the goal for the Eagles in the 30th minute in Wednesday’s Orange Coast League game at Jim Scott Stadium.

Cesar Pedroza made eight saves to record the shutout for Estancia (4-2-2, 2-0-1).

