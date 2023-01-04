High School Roundup: Newport Harbor girls’ soccer blanks Fountain Valley

Abbi Clapp scored twice for the Newport Harbor High girls’ soccer team in Tuesday’s 5-0 Sunset Conference crossover match win at home.

Isa Whittaker added a goal and an assist for the Sailors (7-5-2), while Kate Kubiak also scored. Sadie Hoch had two assists, while Kylie Lopez and Emma Garrido also had an assist.

Goalkeeper Audrey Burns had one save for Newport Harbor, which plays at rival CdM in the Battle of the Bay match Thursday.

Fountain Valley (8-3-1) plays at Huntington Beach on Thursday.

Edison 1, Marina 1: Hailey Clinghan scored a late goal for the Chargers, salvaging the tie in Tuesday’s Sunset Conference crossover match at Edison High.

Edison is now 4-5-4 this season.

Marina (4-3-3) got a goal from Alex Ortenzo.

Huntington Beach 5, Laguna Beach 0: The Oilers improved to 13-2-1 this season after earning the road victory Tuesday.

Laguna Beach is now 3-5-3.

Costa Mesa 8, Saddleback 0: The Mustangs improved to 9-6 overall and 3-1 in the Orange Coast League after Tuesday’s win.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Sage Hill 51, Irvine 44: The Lightning are now 4-9 after winning Tuesday’s Pacific Coast League opener at Irvine High.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Fountain Valley 41, Huntington Beach 31: Mary Nguyen scored 11 points, and Karley Waite added 10 points for the host Barons on Tuesday in a Sunset Conference crossover game.

Malia Kawakubo, who made her return from an ankle injury suffered in the Barons’ season opener, scored seven points. Dianna Burke added six points and 10 rebounds for Fountain Valley (7-12).

Akemi Tanga led the Oilers with 12 points, four rebounds and four assists. Isobel Melitas also had 11 points for Huntington Beach (7-12).

Corona del Mar 50, Laguna Beach 41: Senior guard Dorothy Schwenk scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Corona del Mar High girls’ basketball team to a 50-41 victory over Laguna Beach on Tuesday in a Sunset Conference crossover game at home.

The sharpshooting Schwenk made six three-pointers, including four conversions from beyond the arc in the first quarter. Kenedie French-Matthews also scored 15 points for CdM (8-9).

Kate Cheng had a team-high 12 points for Laguna Beach (14-3). Sophie Marriner added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Edison 43, Newport Harbor 36: Mia Cassel had 12 points, seven rebounds and six steals to lead the visiting Chargers to victory on Tuesday in a Sunset Conference crossover game.

Sofia Aviles scored eight points, and Mylinda Nguyen had seven points for Edison (9-10). Bailey Chang pulled down seven rebounds.

Kaitlyn Leibe paced the Sailors with 10 points, while Alexia Gallegos added seven points for Newport Harbor (1-17).

Saddleback 40, Costa Mesa 32: The Mustangs lost their third straight Orange Coast League game Tuesday on the road.

Costa Mesa is now 4-11 overall and 1-3 in league.

Sage Hill 76, Irvine 45: Amalia Holguin had a season-high 27 points to go with four steals, as the Lightning rolled past the Vaqueros in their Pacific Coast League opener on the road on Tuesday.

Emily Eadie added 16 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and four assists for Sage Hill (10-5). Kat Righeimer produced 15 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals.

Zoie Lamkin chipped in with 12 points, six rebounds and three steals, and Grace Bori added four points, four rebounds and two steals.

Pacifica Christian Orange County 92, Pacifica Christian Santa Monica 51: Lauryn Ham made eight three-pointers to key a 31-point performance for the visiting Tritons on Tuesday in a nonleague game.

Charis Wondercheck had 23 points, and Chara Wondercheck added 10 points for Pacifica Christian (12-5). Andi Martinez added eight assists.

