Defense lifts Newport Harbor girls’ water polo to Battle of the Bay win

Someone could watch high school girls’ water polo a long time and not see what transpired at Thursday night’s Battle of the Bay match.

Newport Harbor wasn’t kicked out once the whole match. Corona del Mar never earned a six-on-five opportunity.

It reflected on the scoreboard, as the Sailors’ defense helped them earn an 8-4 victory in the only scheduled meeting of the Back Bay rivals this season.

Newport Harbor’s Angie Peterson fends off a Corona del Mar defender near the net during the annual Battle of the Bay girls’ water polo match on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Caitlin Stayt led the Sailors with four goals, with fellow sophomore Harper Price and junior center Ryan Chalupnik adding two goals each.

Senior goalkeeper Anna Reed made 15 saves for the Sailors (10-2), who never trailed in what coach Ross Sinclair called their best defensive effort of the season so far.

“That’s amazing,” Reed said of the Sailors never being excluded throughout the contest. “It’s pretty historical for a Battle of the Bay game, I think. It’s just a credit to the defense and how well they played. The attention to detail was amazing … I think things are really clicking for this new group, and it’s great. They’re really progressing, and it’s helping me progress, too.”

CdM’s Reagan Weir (11) shoots and scores during the annual Battle of the Bay girls’ water polo match on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Newport Harbor led 4-2 at halftime, before Stayt’s power-play goal pushed the lead to three goals. Sophomore Reagan Weir responded for CdM, but Chalupnik scored back-to-back goals to widen the host Sailors’ lead.

Sinclair said that Stayt’s patience was key in her standout offensive performance Thursday, and she agreed with her coach.

“I like to shoot first rotation a lot, but today I took my time,” she said. “We wanted a couple of rotations, and we’re really working for our posts. If I’m open, that’s a plus, and if our perimeter players are open, that’s a plus, but our main focus is our posts and taking our time.”

Newport Harbor goalie Anna Reed tips the ball away, making a save during the annual Battle of the Bay girls’ water polo match on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Corona del Mar (7-3) also got goals from seniors Makena Macedo, Kendall D'Ambrosia and Lily Britt in the battle of CIF champions from a year ago. Newport Harbor won the Open Division, while CdM claimed the Division 1 title.

D'Ambrosia said the team has nine seniors, including seven on varsity. They are eager to win the Wave League this year and make another run at a CIF ring, she said.

Newport Harbor’s Harper Price separates herself from CdM defenders and scores during Thursday’s match. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“I feel like we’re in the hunt,” D'Ambrosia said. “We have a lot to work to do, but I think if we keep our dynamic strong and connect with each other outside and inside of the pool, I think that’s going to make all the difference.”

Newport Harbor plays at the Bishop’s School of La Jolla in a nonleague game Saturday, while CdM hosts top-ranked Orange Lutheran.

CdM’s Didi Evans (9) takes a shot for a score during the annual Battle of the Bay girls’ water polo match on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

