High School Roundup: Edison girls’ basketball tops Huntington Beach in Wave League opener

The Edison High girls’ basketball team delivered the first punch in the Wave League race, as the Chargers earned a 56-51 road victory at Huntington Beach in the teams’ league opener on Tuesday night.

Junior forward Mia Cassel scored a team-high 20 points to go with 11 rebounds and three steals for Edison (10-11). Freshman forward Taylor Savage also pulled down 12 rebounds and added three assists.

Senior forward Moxy Freshwater poured in 12 points, and senior guard Bailey Chang also had seven points for the Chargers. Edison plays host to Marina on Thursday.

A career-high 25 points from senior guard Akemi Tanga were not enough for Huntington Beach (8-13), which has lost five of its last six games. Junior guard Isobel Melitas added 10 points for the Oilers.

Laguna Beach 41, Marina 29: The host Breakers rolled to their third straight victory in claiming their Wave League opener on Tuesday.

Laguna Beach (17-4) remains at home to face Huntington Beach on Thursday.

Marina (10-11) has lost its last four games.

Corona del Mar 47, Fountain Valley 39: Senior point guard Kenedie French-Matthews scored a game-high 21 points for the Sea Kings on Tuesday in a Surf League opener at home.

Senior forward Sarah Audiss, senior wing Dorothy Schwenck and sophomore guard Alexa Rokos each scored eight points for Corona del Mar (10-8). The Sea Kings take on visiting Newport Harbor in the Battle of the Bay on Thursday.

Senior guard Mary Nguyen paced the Barons with nine points. Senior guard Malia Kawakubo and sophomore forward Karley Waite each had seven points for Fountain Valley (8-13).

Los Alamitos 57, Newport Harbor 20: The Sailors dropped to 1-19 overall with Tuesday’s defeat at home in a Surf League game.

Orange 24, Costa Mesa 19: The Mustangs fell to 5-14 overall and 1-5 in the Orange Coast League following Tuesday’s loss at Costa Mesa High.

Santa Ana 37, Estancia 28: The host Eagles lost to the Saints in an Orange Coast League game on Tuesday night.

Estancia (12-9, 1-4) and Santa Ana (5-15, 3-3) were meeting for the first time since their matchup in the CIF Southern Section Division 5A semifinals last season, a game the Saints won 39-37.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Sage Hill 58, Beckman 54 (OT): The Lightning limited the Patriots to 12 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to rally for a win at home on Tuesday in a Pacific Coast League game.

Sage Hill trailed Beckman 42-37 after three quarters. The Lightning improved to 5-11 overall and 3-0 in league play.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Beckman 3, Sage Hill 1: The Lightning are now 3-5 overall and 0-3 in the Pacific Coast League following Tuesday’s loss on the road.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Laguna Beach 1, Corona del Mar 0: Senior Rylee Goode scored for the Breakers in a Wave League opener on Tuesday at Laguna Beach High.

Laguna Beach (5-7-2) visits Marina (4-3-4) on Thursday, while Corona del Mar (10-3-1) plays host to Fountain Valley (8-5-1) in its next game.

Marina 2, Fountain Valley 1: Riley Crosby scored both goals for the Vikings in a Wave League opener on Tuesday at home.

Costa Mesa 4, Orange 0: The Mustangs won for the seventh time in eight games in an Orange Coast League match on Tuesday at home.

Costa Mesa (11-6, 5-1) hits the road to take on St. Margaret’s on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Estancia 2, Santa Ana 1: The Eagles earned their third straight win on Tuesday in an Orange Coast League match at Jim Scott Stadium.

Kayden Vasquez and Jasmin Gutierrez scored the goals for Estancia (4-3-2, 3-1-1). Ava Johner recorded two assists.

Los Alamitos 1, Newport Harbor 0: Sofia Bugarin scored the goal, with Kayla Kanaly drawing the assist, as the Griffins shut out the Sailors on Tuesday in a Surf League match at Davidson Field.

Newport Harbor (9-6-2) remains at home to face Edison (5-6-4) on Thursday.

GIRLS’ WATER POLO

Corona del Mar 22, Marina 3

Costa Mesa 11, Fullerton 6

Los Alamitos 19, Huntington Beach 4

WRESTLING

Marina 66, Huntington Beach 16

