High School Roundup: Costa Mesa girls’ soccer sweeps Battle for the Bell against rival Estancia

Senior striker Itzel Ramirez scored two goals on her 18th birthday, helping the Costa Mesa High girls’ soccer team earn a 2-1 win over rival Estancia on Tuesday night in an Orange Coast League match at Costa Mesa.

Ramirez’s first goal came on a penalty kick drawn by Kassandra Ramirez, and her second goal was assisted by freshman Gianna Matian.

Estancia’s Grace Boyce and Costa Mesa’s Emiley Davis battle for a ball during Tuesday’s Battle for the Bell match at Costa Mesa High. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

First-place Costa Mesa improved to 13-6 overall, and 7-1 in league after sweeping both Battle for the Bell matches. The Mustangs are going for their fifth straight league title.

Costa Mesa, ranked No. 9 in CIF Southern Section Division 5, hosts Santa Ana on Tuesday.

Costa Mesa’s Alexys Lopez, left, goes up for a header against Estancia’s Ana Pacheco during Tuesday’s Battle for the Bell match. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Freshman Kimberly Munoz scored a second-half goal for Estancia (5-4-2, 4-2-1 in league).

The Eagles play at Orange on Thursday.

Huntington Beach 4, Newport Harbor 1: Jaiden Anderson, Hannah Yadrick, Hayley Slome and Solana Van Enoo each scored for the Oilers in Tuesday’s Surf League match at the Oilers’ field.

Anderson had two assists for first-place Huntington Beach (17-2-1, 3-0 in league), ranked No. 3 in Division 1. Ashley Fujimori and Hannah Petteys also had assists.

Ally Thomas scored on Kate Kubiak’s assist for Newport Harbor (10-7-2, 1-2).

The Sailors play at Marina on Friday in a crossover match, while Huntington Beach hosts CdM on Thursday.

Los Alamitos 4, Edison 1: Gabby Jenkins scored a first-half goal for the Chargers in Tuesday’s Surf League match at Edison High.

Edison (5-8-4, 0-3 in league) plays at Fountain Valley on Thursday.

Marina 1, Corona del Mar 0: Kendall Crosby scored to lift the Vikings to a win in Tuesday’s Wave League match at Marina High.

Marina improved to 5-4-4 overall, and 2-1 in league.

CdM, ranked No. 5 in Division 3, fell to 11-4-1, 1-2 in league.

Fountain Valley 1, Laguna Beach 1: The Barons and Breakers played to the Wave League draw on Tuesday night at Laguna Beach High.

Fountain Valley is now 8-5-3 overall, and 0-2-1 in league. First-place Laguna Beach is 6-7-3 overall, 2-0-1 in league.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Sage Hill 61, Woodbridge 59: Carter Bryant had 24 points and nine rebounds for the Lightning on Tuesday in a key Pacific Coast League game on the road.

Sage Hill (8-11, 5-0 in league) took over outright possession of first place in league. Woodbridge is now 4-1 in league.

Johnny Mayhew added 15 points for the Lightning, ranked No. 10 in Division 4A.

Westminster 63, Ocean View 58: The Seahawks fell to 12-12 overall, 2-2 in the Golden West League, after Tuesday’s road setback.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Corona del Mar 41, Los Alamitos 35: Kenedie French-Matthews scored a team-high 16 points for the visiting Sea Kings in Tuesday’s Surf League game at Los Alamitos High.

Dorothy Schwenck added 13 points for Corona del Mar (12-9, 3-0), which took sole possession of first place in the league with the win over Los Alamitos (14-9, 2-1).

Fountain Valley 34, Newport Harbor 29: Malia Kawakubo scored 10 points to lead the Barons over the Sailors on Tuesday in a Surf League game at home.

Mary Nguyen also scored seven points for Fountain Valley (9-14, 1-2), which is in third place through the first half of league play.

Newport Harbor dropped to 1-21 overall and 0-3 in league.

Edison 48, Laguna Beach 29: Junior forward Mia Cassel had 17 points and eight steals for the Chargers on Tuesday in a Wave League game at Edison High.

Freshman forward Taylor Savage added 11 points and seven rebounds for Edison (12-11, 3-0). Senior guard Bailey Chang provided five points, nine rebounds and three steals. Senior guard Mylinda Nguyen also scored five points.

Senior forward Sophie Marriner had nine points, 12 rebounds, seven steals and four blocked shots for Laguna Beach (18-5, 2-1).

Marina 42, Huntington Beach 40: Freshman guard Rylee Bradley led all scorers with 21 points, as the Vikings beat the Oilers on Tuesday in a Wave League game at home.

Marina improved to 11-12 overall and 1-2 in league.

Junior point guard Isobel Melitas had 14 points to lead Huntington Beach (8-15, 0-3).

Estancia 47, Costa Mesa 25: The visiting Eagles completed a sweep of the crosstown rival Mustangs in the Battle for the Bell series on Tuesday.

Estancia improved to 13-10 overall and 2-5 in league, while Costa Mesa dropped to 5-16 overall and 1-7 in league.

Pacifica Christian Orange County 72, Yucaipa 45: Lauryn Ham knocked down eight three-pointers to key a 33-point performance for the Tritons on Monday in a nonleague game.

Charis Wondercheck added 22 points, and Andi Martinez handed out nine assists for Pacifica Christian (14-8). The Tritons play at Orangewood Academy (17-3) in a San Joaquin League game on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Sage Hill 60, Woodbridge 43: Emily Eadie scored 18 points to go with 14 rebounds and six assists to lead the Lightning past the Warriors on Tuesday in a Pacific Coast League game on the road.

Amalia Holguin had 13 points and four steals for Sage Hill (14-8, 3-0). Zoie Lamkin added 10 points, six rebounds and two steals. Kat Righeimer had seven points and four steals, and Grace Bori provided four points and three assists.

GIRLS’ WATER POLO

Newport Harbor 11, Huntington Beach 6: The first-place Sailors, coming off winning the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions, improved to 3-0 in the Surf League after Tuesday’s win at Los Alamitos High.

Newport Harbor is 16-3 overall.

Los Alamitos 12, Laguna Beach 8: Ava Knepper led the Breakers with three goals in Tuesday’s Surf League match on the road.

Lauren Short and Kara Carver each scored twice for Laguna Beach, which fell to 10-6 overall, 1-1 in league play.

