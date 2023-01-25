High School Roundup: Costa Mesa girls’ soccer tops Santa Ana

Emiley Davis had two goals and an assist as the Costa Mesa High girls’ soccer team beat Santa Ana 5-2 on Tuesday in an Orange Coast League match at home.

Bryanna Elias, Kyra Kirsch and Alexys Lopez also scored for the first-place Mustangs (14-6, 8-1 in league). Itzel Ramirez had three assists, and goalkeeper Vanessa Ochoa made four saves.

Costa Mesa stayed a match ahead of second-place St. Margaret’s (7-2 in league) with three league matches remaining. The Mustangs are going for their fifth straight Orange Coast League title.

Costa Mesa hosts Saddleback on Thursday.

Estancia 10, Saddleback 0: The Eagles earned the blowout win in Tuesday’s Orange Coast League game at Estancia High.

Third-place Estancia (6-4-3, 5-2-2 in league) plays at St. Margaret’s on Thursday.

Corona del Mar 2, Edison 1: Kai Tsakiris and Isabella Garza each scored for the Sea Kings in Tuesday’s Sunset Conference crossover match at Edison High.

Logan Stern and Helena Litvak had assists for CdM (12-5-1), and goalkeeper Alex Boserup made five saves. The Sea Kings open the second half of Wave League play Thursday, with a home match against Laguna Beach.

Edison (6-9-4) hosts Huntington Beach on Thursday in Surf League action.

Newport Harbor 1, Laguna Beach 0: Stella Gaffney scored on Ella Knox’s assist for the Sailors in Tuesday’s Sunset Conference crossover match at Newport Harbor High.

Goalkeeper Aubrey Burns made one save. Coach Justin Schroeder credited stellar back line play from Ally Thomas and Delaney Gahm to preserve the shutout for Newport Harbor (11-7-3), which resumes Surf League play at Los Alamitos on Thursday.

Laguna Beach fell to 5-8-4 overall.

Huntington Beach 1, Marina 0: The Oilers improved to 19-2-1 after winning Tuesday’s Sunset Conference crossover match on the road.

Marina is now 5-5-6.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Sage Hill 52, Laguna Hills 50: The first-place Lightning improved to 7-0 in the Pacific Coast League with Tuesday’s home win.

Sage Hill is 10-11 overall.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Edison 41, Corona del Mar 38: Senior guard Bailey Chang scored a game-high 16 points for the Chargers on Tuesday in a Sunset Conference crossover game at Corona del Mar High.

Freshman forward Taylor Savage contributed 11 points, six rebounds and four steals for Edison (13-12). Junior forward Mia Cassel also had nine points and six rebounds.

Senior guard Kenedie French-Matthews scored a team-leading 10 points for CdM (14-10). Sophomore guard Alexa Rokos had eight points, and senior forward Sarah Audiss added seven points.

Fountain Valley 49, Laguna Beach 38: Senior guard Mary Nguyen made a trio of three-pointers to key a 13-point effort for the Barons on Monday in a Sunset Conference crossover game.

Freshman Sophie Hsieh added 12 points, all of which were scored from behind the three-point line. Sophomore Karley Waite also had six points and six rebounds for Fountain Valley (11-14).

Senior Sophie Marriner scored 15 points to go with 17 rebounds and three steals for Laguna Beach (18-6). Sophomore Kate Cheng chipped in with 10 points, and junior Alexandra Grombchevsky had nine points.

Estancia 35, Saddleback 27: Leslie Calderon had 12 points, 11 rebounds, four blocked shots and two steals to lead the host Eagles in an Orange Coast League game on Tuesday.

Estancia (14-11, 3-6) plays at St. Margaret’s (18-6, 7-2) on Thursday.

Newport Harbor 46, Marina 28: The Sailors snapped their five-game losing streak with a win over the Vikings at home on Tuesday in a Sunset Conference crossover game.

Newport Harbor is now 2-21 overall, while Marina dropped to 11-14 on the season.

Los Alamitos 60, Huntington Beach 22: The visiting Oilers (8-17) lost their fifth game in a row on Tuesday in a Sunset Conference crossover game.

