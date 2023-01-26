Ocean View girls’ basketball falters at Segerstrom, tied for second in Golden West League

The Golden West League girls’ basketball race got tighter at the top, even if it did not happen in the way Ocean View might have hoped on Wednesday night.

Segerstrom rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat visiting Ocean View 55-46, forging a tie for second place between the teams with three games remaining.

Ocean View (18-7, 5-2 in the Golden West League) and Segerstrom (16-8, 5-2), who may well have needed help from each other to challenge for the league title, received help from an unexpected source. Fourth-place Westminster upset league-leading Godinez 60-51 at home.

Ocean View’s Lily Campbell (24) goes up and under the defense of Segerstrom’s Abril Penaloza (13) on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

As a result, the Seahawks still have a chance to control their own destiny, that opportunity to draw even atop the standings coming Friday at Godinez (16-9, 6-1).

“Our goal and what we consider a successful season will be a league championship and to make CIF,” Ocean View coach Ryan Hasegawa said. “Then we have our goals below that.”

Behind a hot start from beyond the arc, Ocean View jumped out to a 21-10 lead after the first quarter. Sophomore guard Angelina Bado made a trio of three-pointers in the opening period.

Ocean View’s Laney Bae (0) drives through two defenders during a Golden West League game against Segerstrom on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Segerstrom dug in defensively the rest of the way, forcing turnovers that led to fastbreak opportunities while limiting Ocean View’s chances on the offensive end. Junior wing Berlin La Rue, junior forward Faith Ledesma and sophomore guard Claudia Solis converted two field goals apiece in the second quarter, as the Jaguars cut their deficit to 31-28.

The suffocating defense of Segerstrom held Ocean View to six points in the third quarter — all scored by Bado. Sophomore guard Stephanie Valenciano finished a layup through contact with 4:44 on the clock in the third quarter, giving the Jaguars a 36-35 lead they would hold onto.

“They’re a good team,” Ledesma said of facing the Seahawks. “They beat us in overtime our last game, and we just knew if we beat them, we’re on our way to CIF. We knew we had to get this win, and at the end of the day, we pulled it off.”

Ocean View’s Lily Campbell and Segerstrom’s Faith Ledesma battle for a rebound in a Golden West League game on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Bado had a game-high 18 points for Ocean View. Senior guard Haley Bae scored 11 points, and freshman guard Laney Bae added 10 points. Senior forward Jaden Campuzano chipped in with five points.

Valenciano paced Segerstrom with 14 points, followed by Solis with 12 points. Ledesma contributed nine points, and junior guard Valeria Quero added five points.

Hasegawa said he wanted to instill a culture of “family” with his program, and he feels his team has received the message. The results have shown in his first season as head coach.

Ocean View’s Laney Bae (0) drives around Segerstrom’s Valeria Quero during a Golden West League game on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“That’s the culture that we want to bring,” Hasegawa said. “Everything is about family. … We’ve gotten that buy-in from all of the varsity girls, so I think that is what has made us successful and competitive.

“For the most part, we will go out there and we will battle together, we will win together, we’ll learn together, regardless of what happens.”

Golden West League

Segerstrom 55, Ocean View 46

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Ocean View 21 – 10 – 6 – 9 — 46

Segerstrom 10 – 18 – 14 – 13 — 55

OV — Bado 18, H. Bae 11, L. Bae 10, Campuzano 5, Campbell 2.

3-pt. goals — Bado 5, H. Bae 2, L. Bae 1.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.

S — Valenciano 14, Solis 12, Ledesma 9, V. Quero 5, Robledo 4, La Rue 4, Penaloza 4, A. Quero 3.

3-pt. goals — Valenciano 2, V. Quero 1.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.

