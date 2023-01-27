High School Roundup: Edison girls’ soccer upsets Huntington Beach

Sophomore Lola Coderre scored twice as the Edison High girls’ soccer team upset rival Huntington Beach, 4-3, in a Surf League match Thursday at Edison.

Lauren Green also scored for the Chargers (7-9-4 overall, 1-3 in league), while Avery Lundquist’s cross went off a Huntington Beach defender for an own goal. Chloe Pajaro shined at goalkeeper.

Edison, which hung on after taking a 4-1 lead, handed Huntington Beach (19-3-1, 3-1) its first league loss. Jaiden Anderson scored twice for the Oilers, ranked No. 3 in CIF Southern Section Division 1, who had a nine-match winning streak snapped.

Huntington Beach fell into a first-place tie with No. 12-ranked Los Alamitos (3-1 in league) with two matches remaining. The Oilers host the Griffins on Monday, while Edison hosts Newport Harbor.

Los Alamitos 2, Newport Harbor 1: Ally Thomas scored on Ella Knox’s assist for the Sailors in Thursday’s Surf League match at Los Alamitos High.

Newport Harbor fell to 11-8-3 overall, and 1-3 in league.

Corona del Mar 4, Laguna Beach 0: Kai Taskiris had a goal and an assist for the Sea Kings in Thursday’s Wave League match at CdM.

Brea Sufferman, Emily Chanawatr and Marly Paul also scored for the Sea Kings (13-5-1, 2-2 in league), and goalkeepers Alex Boserup and Ashley Larocca combined on the shutout.

Laguna Beach fell to 5-9-4 overall, 2-1-1 in league.

The Sea Kings play at Fountain Valley on Monday, while the Breakers host Marina.

Marina 2, Fountain Valley 0: Izzy Krysinsky scored both goals for the Vikings in Thursday’s Wave League match at Fountain Valley High.

Marina (6-5-6 overall) is alone in first place at 3-1 in league, while Fountain Valley fell to 8-9-2 overall and 0-3-1 in league.

Costa Mesa 12, Saddleback 0: The first-place Mustangs earned the home win in an Orange Coast League match Thursday.

Costa Mesa improved to 15-6 overall, and 9-1 in league.

Ocean View 5, Godinez 0: The Seahawks continued their domination of the Golden West League with Thursday’s win.

First-place Ocean View improved to 11-4-2 overall, and 8-0 in league.

