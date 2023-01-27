Advertisement
Sports

High School Roundup: Edison girls’ soccer upsets Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach's Jaiden Anderson, center, competes against Edison's Gabby Jenkins (7) and Claire Whitcher (10).
Huntington Beach’s Jaiden Anderson, center, competes against Edison’s Gabby Jenkins (7) and Claire Whitcher (10) during the first half of the Best in the West championship match in December.
( Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)
By Matt SzaboStaff Writer 
Share

Sophomore Lola Coderre scored twice as the Edison High girls’ soccer team upset rival Huntington Beach, 4-3, in a Surf League match Thursday at Edison.

Lauren Green also scored for the Chargers (7-9-4 overall, 1-3 in league), while Avery Lundquist’s cross went off a Huntington Beach defender for an own goal. Chloe Pajaro shined at goalkeeper.

Edison, which hung on after taking a 4-1 lead, handed Huntington Beach (19-3-1, 3-1) its first league loss. Jaiden Anderson scored twice for the Oilers, ranked No. 3 in CIF Southern Section Division 1, who had a nine-match winning streak snapped.

Huntington Beach fell into a first-place tie with No. 12-ranked Los Alamitos (3-1 in league) with two matches remaining. The Oilers host the Griffins on Monday, while Edison hosts Newport Harbor.

Los Alamitos 2, Newport Harbor 1: Ally Thomas scored on Ella Knox’s assist for the Sailors in Thursday’s Surf League match at Los Alamitos High.

Newport Harbor fell to 11-8-3 overall, and 1-3 in league.

Corona del Mar 4, Laguna Beach 0: Kai Taskiris had a goal and an assist for the Sea Kings in Thursday’s Wave League match at CdM.

Brea Sufferman, Emily Chanawatr and Marly Paul also scored for the Sea Kings (13-5-1, 2-2 in league), and goalkeepers Alex Boserup and Ashley Larocca combined on the shutout.

Laguna Beach fell to 5-9-4 overall, 2-1-1 in league.

The Sea Kings play at Fountain Valley on Monday, while the Breakers host Marina.

Marina 2, Fountain Valley 0: Izzy Krysinsky scored both goals for the Vikings in Thursday’s Wave League match at Fountain Valley High.

Marina (6-5-6 overall) is alone in first place at 3-1 in league, while Fountain Valley fell to 8-9-2 overall and 0-3-1 in league.

Costa Mesa 12, Saddleback 0: The first-place Mustangs earned the home win in an Orange Coast League match Thursday.

Costa Mesa improved to 15-6 overall, and 9-1 in league.

Ocean View 5, Godinez 0: The Seahawks continued their domination of the Golden West League with Thursday’s win.

First-place Ocean View improved to 11-4-2 overall, and 8-0 in league.

::

Support our sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

For more sports stories, visit latimes.com/socal/daily-pilot/sports or follow us on Twitter @DailyPilotSport.

SportsCosta Mesa SportsFountain Valley SportsLaguna Beach SportsHuntington Beach SportsNewport Beach Sports
Matt Szabo

Matt Szabo is a sports reporter for the Daily Pilot. A Southern California native and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo graduate, he has been covering sports for L.A. Times Community News since 2006, most extensively water polo and tennis. (714) 966-4614

More on this Subject

Advertisement