Marina boys’ wrestling reaches quarterfinals in CIF Division 5 duals

The high school wrestling postseason began Saturday, as some local teams participated in the CIF Southern Section dual meet wrestling championships over the weekend.

The Marina High boys’ wrestling team, courtesy of a Wave League championship that marked the program’s first league title since 2013, got into the tournament as a result.

A first-round win made for a successful appearance for the Vikings, who defeated Oxnard Channel Islands before being ousted by Sonora in the quarterfinals of the Division 5 finals at Western High.

Marina’s Shane Lerma against Sonora’s AJ Foster in the 152-pound match in the CIF dual meet wrestling championships. (James Carbone)

Marina bested Channel Islands 54-21, making a run in the middle- and upper-weight classes to pull away.

Alex Miramontes (170 pounds), Justin Esparza (182) and Caleb Zapata (220) earned pins before the lineups flipped over to help the Vikings break out to a 42-12 lead in the dual meet.

“Expectations were wrestle tough,” Daniel Serrano, an assistant coach for Marina, said. “I know that it’s going to be a tough duals tournament, but just wrestle tough. Win, lose or draw, just go out there and wrestle tough. Leave it all on the mat. That’s my advice to my guys.”

Marina’s Seven Stites against Channel Islands’ Jaiden Appel in the 120-pound match in the CIF dual meet wrestling championships. (James Carbone)

Adrian Jimenez registered a victory by technical fall at 113 pounds to clinch the match, but others would have their moments. Seven Stites eked out a 13-11 decision over Jaiden Appel at 120 pounds. Jude Shepherd (126), Haden Hernandez (132) and Shane Lerma (152) also notched pins.

“I was just trying to make it quick and easy for my boys, trying to get it over with and go onto the next one,” said Shepherd, who polished off his first-round opponent in the first period. “A nice underhook, overhook [technique], and then a nice trip of the leg.”

Sonora defeated Marina, 42-27, before bowing out against the hosting Pioneers by a count of 42-30. Western, the Orange League champion, will face visiting Chino, the Mt. Baldy League champion, in the Division 5 final on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Marina’s Adrian Jimenez tries to pin Channel Islands’ Alex Torres in the 113-pound match in the CIF dual meet wrestling championships. (James Carbone)

Mojave River League champion Hesperia beat Corona del Mar 55-24 in the first round of the Division 1 bracket. The Sea Kings represented the Surf League after first-place Fountain Valley declined to enter the CIF Duals.

The Marina girls’ wrestling team beat Norwalk Glenn 72-6, before suffering a 42-39 loss to Walnut in the Division 1 quarterfinals.

Marina’s Haden Hernandez against Channel Islands in the 132-pound match in the CIF dual meet wrestling championships on Saturday. (James Carbone)

