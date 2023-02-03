High School Roundup: Costa Mesa girls’ soccer celebrates 5 straight league titles

Kyra Kirsch scored a penalty kick goal and added an assist as the Costa Mesa High girls’ soccer team beat Orange 2-0 in an Orange Coast League finale on the road Wednesday.

Coach Jason Boyce’s Mustangs (17-6, 11-1 in league) won the outright league title, their fifth league crown in a row.

Bryanna Elias drew the penalty kick as she was fouled in the box. Brooke Mehanna added a second-half goal for Costa Mesa.

Huntington Beach 4, Newport Harbor 4: Antonella Russo had two goals and an assist for the Sailors, who denied Huntington Beach’s Surf League title hopes in the finale Wednesday at Newport Harbor High.

Isa Whittaker also scored two goals for Newport Harbor (12-8-4, 2-3-1 in league), and Sammy Forbath and Kaylie Lopez each had assists.

Huntington Beach (19-3-2, 3-1-2) came into the match tied for first place with Los Alamitos, but the Griffins (4-1-1 in league) won the league title after beating Edison 1-0.

Ocean View 5, Westminster 1: The Seahawks finished off an undefeated Golden West League campaign with Thursday’s road win.

Ocean View improved to 14-4-1 overall, and finished league a perfect 10-0.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Newport Harbor 56, Corona del Mar 41: Isaac Davis scored 21 points as the league champion Sailors finished off an undefeated Wave League season Thursday at CdM.

Riggs Guy added 12 points for Newport Harbor (20-8, 6-0 in league).

CdM (16-11, 3-3) finished second in the league.

Pacifica Christian Orange County 56, Capistrano Valley Christian 45: The Tritons won the outright San Joaquin League title with Wednesday’s road victory.

Parker Strauss scored 16 points for Pacifica Christian (20-8, 7-1 in league), and Tanner Deal added 12.

Ocean View 43, Katella 34: Peyton Guerrero scored 22 points for the Seahawks in Thursday’s Golden West League finale at Ocean View High.

Leroy Davis added seven points for Ocean View (16-12, 6-4 in league), which finished second in league behind Segerstrom.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Sage Hill 59, Portola 23: Emily Eadie scored 17 points and pulled down 16 rebounds to lead the Lightning to the outright Pacific Coast League title on Thursday at home.

Amalia Holguin scored 16 points for Sage Hill (19-8, 6-0). Annabelle Spotts contributed 10 points, 15 rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots. Kat Righeimer had eight points to go with 13 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks, while Zoie Lamkin provided six points, five rebounds and three assists.

Sage Hill clamped down defensively after beating Portola 66-58 in the first meeting on the road Jan. 6. Lightning coach Kerwin Walters said it was the program’s first league title since 2009.

Edison 43, Laguna Beach 35: Junior forward Mia Cassel had eight points, nine rebounds and four steals to lead the visiting Chargers, who wrapped up the outright Wave League title on Wednesday in the regular season finale.

Sophomore guard Katie Takushi scored seven points to go with six rebounds and six steals for Edison (15-13, 5-1). Senior forward Tatiana Bowers scored eight points, senior forward Moxy Freshwater poured in seven points, and freshman forward Taylor Savage chipped in with 12 rebounds and three steals.

Senior forward Sophie Marriner had 10 points to pace Laguna Beach (19-9, 2-4). Sophomore guard Kate Cheng added nine points.

Marina 36, Huntington Beach 32: Freshman Rylee Bradley scored 21 points to go with nine rebounds and three steals, as the visiting Vikings clinched the second automatic playoff berth in the Wave League with a win on Wednesday.

Senior Tiana To and sophomore Sydnie Smith had five points and seven rebounds apiece for Marina (14-14, 4-2).

Huntington Beach finished in last place at 9-19 overall and 1-5 in league.

Los Alamitos 43, Corona del Mar 37: Senior guards Dorothy Schwenck and Kenedie French-Matthews each scored 11 points for the host Sea Kings in a Surf League game on Wednesday.

Sophomore guard Alexa Rokos added 10 points for CdM (16-11, 5-1), which ended up sharing the Surf League championship with Los Alamitos (19-9, 5-1).

Fountain Valley 46, Newport Harbor 30: Senior shooting guard Mary Nguyen had a team-leading 11 points for the Barons on Wednesday in a Surf League game on the road.

Senior point guard Malia Kawakubo added nine points, and senior Alana Flores and freshman Sophie Hsieh each scored seven points for Fountain Valley (12-16, 2-4).

Newport Harbor finished the season at 2-25 overall and 0-6 in league.

Pacifica Christian Orange County 77, Capistrano Valley Christian 56: Senior Charis Wondercheck had a team-high 34 points, and junior Lauryn Ham added 22 points, as the visiting Tritons rolled past the Eagles on Wednesday in a San Joaquin League game.

Sophomore Caylie Villagrana scored 10 points, and senior Andi Martinez distributed eight assists for Pacifica Christian (17-10, 2-4).

La Quinta 30, Los Amigos 16: Senior Amber Rangel scored six points to lead the Lobos on Thursday in a Garden Grove League finale at home.

Los Amigos (6-17, 4-6) finished in fourth place in the league.

Ocean View 46, Katella 38: The Seahawks earned a critical win at home in their final Golden West League game.

Ocean View finished in a tie for third place with rival Westminster. The tiebreaker for the league’s final automatic playoff bid was scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. on Friday at Ocean View High.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Los Amigos 4, La Quinta 0: The Lobos put the finishing touches on an outright Garden Grove League championship with Thursday’s win.

Daniel Perez had two goals to lead Los Amigos (14-2-2, 9-0-1). Oracio Teriquez and Edgar Wences each had one goal.

Francisco Rojas and Jorge Sanchez made one save apiece to combine on the shutout.

GIRLS’ WATER POLO

Los Alamitos 9, Laguna Beach 3: The Griffins won the outright Surf League title after winning Thursday’s finale at Los Alamitos High.

Cleo Washer, Emmy Hensley and Kara Carver each scored for Laguna Beach (18-8, 4-2 in league), which finished second in league. The Breakers played without injured standout Ava Knepper.

