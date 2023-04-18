High School Roundup: Newport Harbor boys’ volleyball wins Santa Barbara Tournament

Newport Harbor’s Luca Curci (4), seen against Corona del Mar on March 17, was named the MVP of the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions.

The Newport Harbor High boys’ volleyball team won the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions without dropping a set over the weekend.

Newport Harbor defeated host Santa Barbara 25-18, 25-18, 25-21 in the final. The Sailors also beat Valencia West Ranch, San Marcos and Carmichael Jesuit to reach the championship match.

Luca Curci had 15 kills and two service aces against the Dons. The senior outside hitter earned tournament MVP honors.

Senior outside hitter Jake Read, junior opposite Riggs Guy, and senior setter Korbin Francisco were named to the all-tournament team.

Newport Harbor (29-2, 5-0 in the Surf League) plays at Huntington Beach (22-5, 3-2) on Wednesday, as the Sailors look to put the finishing touches on an undefeated run through the Surf League.

The CIF Southern Section will release its boys’ volleyball playoff pairings on Saturday at 11 a.m. Newport Harbor is ranked second in the Division 1 and 2 combined poll, behind Los Angeles Loyola. Huntington Beach enters the week as the third-ranked team.

Costa Mesa 3, Saddleback 0: The Mustangs swept the visiting Roadrunners 25-13, 25-18, 25-12 on Monday in an Orange Coast League match.

Costa Mesa (11-9, 6-5) moved into a tie with Santa Ana (10-10, 6-5) for third place in league with one match remaining.

Los Amigos 3, Santiago 2: The Lobos (3-13, 1-8) picked up their first win in Garden Grove League play in Monday’s match at home.

San Gabriel Academy 3, Pacifica Christian 2: Achilles Huang had 17 kills to pace the host Eagles on Monday in their 25-14, 23-25, 23-25, 25-21, 15-11 win over the Tritons in San Joaquin League play.

Pacifica Christian is now 19-4 overall and 6-2 in league.

Portola 3, Sage Hill 2: The host Lightning fell to the Bulldogs 25-20, 25-27, 22-25, 25-23, 15-11 on Monday in a Pacific Hills League match.

Sage Hill is now 6-11 overall and 2-3 in league.

SOFTBALL

Los Alamitos 9, Newport Harbor 0: Harper Lohman and Kori Villeneuve each had a hit for the Sailors (5-16, 0-7) in the shutout loss to the Griffins on Monday in a Sunset League game at home.

Marina 24, Corona del Mar 0: Freshman catcher Gabby DiBenedetto had three hits, including two doubles, and three runs batted in to lead the Vikings in a Sunset League game on Monday.

Senior outfielder Makayla Mathis drove in four runs and scored three runs for Marina (18-6, 6-3).

Corona del Mar dropped to 2-13 overall and 0-6 in league.

Loara 14, Los Amigos 13: The visiting Lobos fell just short in their bid to level their league series with the Saxons on Monday, falling to 7-6-1 overall and 3-4 in the Garden Grove League.

Costa Mesa 27, Saddleback 3: The Mustangs improved to 11-2 overall and 5-1 in the Orange Coast League with a blowout win on the road on Monday.

Estancia 18, Samueli Academy 16: The host Eagles won a shootout in nonleague play on Monday, running their record to 7-6 overall.

Peyton Thomas and Denielle Aleki each drove in three runs.

BOYS’ GOLF

Corona del Mar 188, Newport Harbor 198: The host Sea Kings won the Battle of the Bay by 10 strokes in Monday’s Sunset Conference crossover match at Newport Beach Country Club.

Corona del Mar improved to 6-3, while Newport Harbor dropped to 5-2 on the season.

BOYS’ TENNIS

Corona del Mar 15, Los Alamitos 3

Edison 13, Newport Harbor 5

Huntington Beach 16, Laguna Beach 2

Marina 16, Fountain Valley 2