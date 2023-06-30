Orange County Soccer Club to unveil 10 Icons of OCSC

Orange County Soccer Club player Michael Orozco (6) points to the crowd after winning the Western Conference semifinals of the USL Championship against Oakland Roots Soccer Club on Nov. 13, 2021.

Joni Mitchell knew that you don’t always know what you’ve got until it’s gone.

The Orange County Soccer Club never lost its home pitch, but probably came away from the experience with an enhanced appreciation for Championship Soccer Stadium.

OCSC emerged from a field battle with LA Galaxy II last year with at least a short-term victory, as the Irvine City Council decided the club could continue to call the Orange County Great Park venue home.

The 2023 season is significant for the club, which is celebrating a decade in Irvine.

The party continues Saturday night, as Orange County hosts Monterey Bay FC at 7 p.m. at Championship Soccer Stadium.

Orange County Soccer Club will unveil its list of the “10 Icons of OCSC” during the match.

Formerly known as the Orange County Blues, the club first took the pitch at Anteater Stadium on the campus of UC Irvine in 2014. It moved to Championship Soccer Stadium in 2017.

“I think ultimately we have established ourselves as a strong professional club in a short period of time,” said owner James Keston, who purchased and re-branded the team in September 2016. “Winning a USL Championship [in 2021], achieving multiple transfers to Europe and the USL, selling out our stadium consistently and representing the county with pride [have been some of our accomplishments]. Now our goal is to build the permanent foundation and infrastructure for the next 50 years.”

Saturday’s match will also include the debut of a special gold 10-year jersey, and feature special guest appearances. The first 1,000 fans will receive a commemorative pin.

A “Beer Fest” with more than 50 libations from local breweries, also precedes the match with gates opening at 5 p.m.

Orange County comes into Saturday’s match with a 5-4-8 record. With 19 points, it sits in ninth place in the USL Championship’s Western Conference.

Among the highlights of the club’s 10 years in Irvine, OCSC signed Francis Jacobs of Laguna Beach in 2019. At 14 years, 4 months and 29 days, he became the youngest pro player in U.S. soccer history.

After winning the USL Championship in 2021, the club last year again made news with the transfer of teenage sensation Kobi Henry, then 18, to French first division side Stade de Reims.

“In our player development pathway, I expect OCSC to continue to set records in the player transfer market for USL,” Keston said. “At the same time, we’re building out our academy pipeline so for every young player that leaves OCSC, there are three hungry young players ready to take their place.”