High School Roundup: Newport Harbor girls’ volleyball wins opener

Newport Harbor’s Drue Coberly (6), seen against Orange Lutheran last September, had 33 assists for the Sailors in Tuesday’s win over Trabuco Hills.

Freshman outside hitter Ella Olson starred in her first high school match with 19 kills, leading the Newport Harbor High girls’ volleyball team to a 25-21, 25-18, 25-23 win over host Trabuco Hills on Tuesday.

Vladimira Kotzakov, another freshman outside hitter, had 10 kills for the Sailors. Senior middle blocker Zoe Gaa added nine kills, while senior setter Drue Coberly handed out 33 assists.

Newport Harbor travels to take on Woodbridge on Thursday.

Costa Mesa 3, Bolsa Grande 2: Junior Aubrey Spallone paced the Mustangs with 21 kills in a 25-21, 24-26, 25-12, 25-27, 15-11 win on Tuesday at Bolsa Grande High.

Senior Kaitlyn Yagerlener chipped in with seven kills for Costa Mesa in its season opener. Junior Avalei Seanoa added five service aces.

Costa Mesa plays its first home match against Westminster La Quinta on Thursday.

JSerra 3, Laguna Beach 0: The Breakers went down in straight sets by a count of 25-18, 25-17, 25-14 on Tuesday in a nonleague season opener at home.

Pacifica Christian Orange County 3, Los Angeles Immaculate Heart 2: The visiting Tritons rallied for a 17-25, 12-25, 25-21, 25-15, 15-8 win in their season opener on Monday.

Junior outside hitter Chara Wondercheck had 14 kills to lead Pacifica Christian. Sophomore outside hitter Emma Hartman produced 12 kills, and junior libero Charlotte Carlson provided 15 digs defensively.