High School Roundup: Edison girls’ volleyball wins at Laguna Beach

Edison’s Molly McCluskey (12), seen against CdM on Sept. 13, had 23 kills to lead the Chargers past Laguna Beach on Tuesday.

The Edison girls’ volleyball team got back in the win column with a 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22 result at Laguna Beach on Tuesday in a Sunset Conference crossover match.

Molly McCluskey had 23 kills and six block assists to lead Edison (11-10), which bounced back from a two-loss week against Surf League opponents Los Alamitos and Newport Harbor. Summer Witherby also had 13 kills, and Sophie Vienna contributed 45 assists and eight digs for the Chargers.

Kyra Zaengle had a team-leading 16 kills to go with 12 digs for Laguna Beach (6-17), while Sara Johnson turned in six block assists. Coco Black also had 13 digs for the Breakers.

Huntington Beach 3, Corona del Mar 0: The host Oilers dispatched of the Sea Kings 25-23, 25-21, 25-16 on Tuesday in a Sunset Conference crossover match.

Huntington Beach (22-6) remains home to face Laguna Beach on Thursday, while Corona del Mar (13-9) rounds out the conference crossover circuit at home against Los Alamitos.

Sofia Dajowiec had seven kills and nine digs to lead CdM, which is in first place in the Wave League midway through the schedule. Hailey Shaw and Molly Machoskie combined for 11 kills without committing a hitting error. Kirsten Dauderman had 18 digs, Reiley Murphy had 11 digs, and Lauren Esquino provided three service aces.

St. Margaret’s 3, Costa Mesa 0: The Mustangs had their six-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday in an Orange Coast League match at home.

Costa Mesa (14-5, 5-3), which is in third place in league, takes the court at Orange (4-8, 1-6) on Thursday.

St. Margaret’s (13-8, 7-0) solidified its status as frontrunner in the Orange Coast League with the win.

Estancia 3, Tarbut V’Torah 0: The visiting Eagles came away with the 25-17, 25-22, 25-21 straight-sets victory to extend their winning streak to three matches in the nonleague contest.

Estancia (13-7, 3-4) resumes Orange Coast League play at St. Margaret’s on Thursday.

Newport Harbor 3, Fountain Valley 0: Sophia Kim had seven kills and seven assists to lead the Sailors in a 25-13, 25-14, 25-14 sweep of the Barons on Tuesday in a Sunset Conference crossover match.

Samantha Fleischli added six kills for Newport Harbor (14-11). Talea Berry distributed 21 assists.

Newport Harbor won the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions over the weekend, posting wins over Clovis, San Marcos and Newhall Hart. Ella Olson was named tournament MVP, while Vladimira Kotzakov and Zoe Gaa were named to the all-tournament team.

Fountain Valley dropped to 10-12 overall.

Ocean View 3, Westminster 0: Jade Auger had 15 kills to lead the visiting Seahawks in a 25-23, 25-21, 25-17 sweep of the rival Lions to cap the first half of the Golden West League on Tuesday.

Isabel Escuro had 15 digs and five aces, and Sara Ligman added six kills for Ocean View (6-9, 4-1).

Pacifica Christian 3, Fairmont Prep 0: The Tritons notched a 25-11, 25-12, 25-14 win on the road on Tuesday, improving to 11-6 overall and 4-1 in the Academy League.

Laguna Hills 3, Sage Hill 1: The Lightning lost to the host Hawks 21-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-20 on Monday, falling to 8-11 overall.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Costa Mesa 230, Katella 290: Sydney Ngo carded a four-over-par 36 to earn medalist honors for the victorious Mustangs on Tuesday in an Orange Coast League match at Costa Mesa Country Club.

Costa Mesa improved to 5-4 overall and in league.

Estancia 273, Calvary Chapel 312: Landry Harder shot a seven-over-par 42 for the Eagles to card the low round of Monday’s Orange Coast League match at Willowick Golf Course.

Estancia ran its record to 7-3 overall and 7-2 in league.

BOYS’ WATER POLO

Laguna Beach 16, San Clemente 12: Cade Anderton and Diego Audebert each scored five goals to lead the Breakers to a nonleague win Tuesday at Laguna Beach High.

Laguna Beach improved to 10-6 ahead of its second Surf League match Wednesday evening against Newport Harbor.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Corona del Mar 17, Edison 1: Sophia Andrei-Birca and Polina Briggs each swept in singles to lead the Sea Kings in Tuesday’s Sunset Conference crossover match at CdM.

CdM improved to 6-4 and plays at Laguna Beach on Thursday in a key match. The Sea Kings beat the Breakers, 11-7, in a previous meeting this season on Sept. 19.

Edison is now 1-10 this season.

Laguna Beach 13, Los Alamitos 5: The sister tandem of senior Jessica MacCallum and freshman Rebecca MacCallum each swept for the Breakers in Tuesday’s Sunset Conference crossover match at Laguna Beach High.

Izzy LoBosco and Ava Chadha swept at No. 1 doubles for Laguna Beach (9-1).

The Breakers have a chance to avenge their only loss when they host CdM on Thursday.

Edison 21, Santa Clara Wilcox 7: Julius Gillick rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown, as the Chargers earned a nonleague victory on Friday night at Bakersfield College.

Save Niumata had two passing touchdowns, both of which were caught by Jacob Martin.

Edison has a home game against Corona del Mar to open its Sunset League schedule on Sept. 29.

Laguna Beach 75, Lake Elsinore Lakeside 12: Jackson Kollock completed 19 of 21 passes for 383 yards and seven touchdowns, as the Breakers rolled to a nonleague win on Friday at home.

Merrick Vellmure had four catches for 96 yards and a touchdown, leading a group of 13 players to make a reception for Laguna Beach (4-1). Charlie Tyus had two receiving touchdowns. Jack Hurst threw for 117 yards and a touchdown in spelling Kollock.

Aliso Niguel 14, Marina 7: Hunter Najm and Luke Jones scored rushing touchdowns for the Wolverines on Thursday in a nonleague game at Boswell Field.

Marina dropped to 2-4 overall.