Sunset Conference talent, old and new, shines in Central Park Invitational

In less than a month, the Sunset Conference cross-country teams will meet to determine which of them may advance to the CIF Southern Section postseason meets.

The Central Park Invitational, held Saturday on the same course, provided a preview of sorts for how some of the area’s top distance runners might fare.

Huntington Beach senior Makenzie McRae placed second in 17 minutes 7.7 seconds, her best time in four starts in prep competition on her home course.

“I haven’t raced in a couple weeks, so leading up to it, I was pretty excited,” said McRae, who noted Saturday’s competition was her second time racing this season. “This is my home course. I’ve raced here since I was like 8 years old or something, so I know it pretty well.”

Huntington Beach finished fourth as a team, and while not appearing in the section’s new rankings that dropped Monday, the program is just two years removed from a run to the state meet.

Freshman Sydney Rubio could have the Oilers dreaming about the possibilities, her fourth-place showing in 17:16.6 signaling that McRae has a running mate and Huntington Beach has a power couple atop its lineup.

“My team definitely helps,” Rubio said. “They’re really good at cheering on and stuff while I’m trying to push through. I like my team a lot.”

Corona del Mar’s Melisse Djomby-Enyawe runs, with Huntington Beach’s Sydney Rubio in pursuit, in the Central Park Invitational on Saturday. (Photo by Andrew Turner)

Joining in on the fun in the top five was Corona del Mar senior Melisse Djomby-Enyawe. The longtime ace of the Sea Kings placed third in 17:13.8.

Corona del Mar, which placed ninth as a team, is ranked No. 10 in the Division 3 poll. Djomby-Enyawe is embracing her new role as elder stateswoman of the group.

“It’s definitely fun because everyone’s fresh, so everyone is motivated for now,” Djomby-Enyawe said. “It’s just like a different atmosphere, environment, but I really like it. Honestly, I can’t wait to see what we do with state and other meets.

“Although it’s different because they have to rely on me instead of me relying on the other girls, it still is enjoyable.”

The local trio was overshadowed only by the phenomenal performance from Trabuco Hills junior Holly Barker. The Laguna Hills transfer crossed the finish line in a blistering time of 16:07.1.

Corona del Mar junior Max Douglas finished second in the Central Park Invitational on Saturday. (Andrew Turner)

A new face is making waves for Corona del Mar on the boys’ side. Junior Max Douglas was just four seconds off the pace in a race that featured three runners finishing in under 15 minutes.

Douglas, who placed second in 14:55.7, said he was playing football last year before deciding to trade in his pads for running shoes this fall.

Sophomore Kevin Steinman, a prominent figure in the Sea Kings’ formula last year, finished fifth in 15:04.2.

“I don’t believe so,” Douglas said when asked if there was a better duo in the Sunset Conference at present. “By the time we get to state, I believe everyone’s going to want to watch out for us. Kevin’s a great runner. I wouldn’t be here without him. He pushes me every day, and I love having him on the team.”

Fountain Valley placed fifth to lead the local boys’ teams on Saturday. Senior Diego Alonso (18th, 15:27.3) set the pace for the Barons.

Huntington Beach finished seventh, led by senior Jacob McQuirk’s fourth-place jaunt in 15:03.6.

BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY

Central Park Invitational

At Central Park, Huntington Beach

3-mile course

Section 1

Team Results

1. Trabuco Hills 63; 2. Redondo Union 157; 3. Millikan 215; 4. Ayala 223; 5. Fountain Valley 223; 6. Aliso Niguel 228; 7. Huntington Beach 229; 8. Redlands East Valley 232; 9. Canyon 322; 10. Mira Costa 347; 11. Corona del Mar 356; 18. Edison 442; 23. Marina 685

Individuals

1. Stanley (Trabuco Hills) 14:51.8; 2. Douglas (Corona del Mar) 14:55.7; 3. Jubak (Trabuco Hills) 14:56.3; 4. McQuirk (Huntington Beach) 15:03.6; 5. Steinman (Corona del Mar) 15:04.2; 6. Varela (Bishop Amat) 15:04.2; 7. Newman (Canyon) 15:10.3; 8. Divinity (Redondo Union) 15:15.7; 9. Nguyen (Redondo Union) 15:18.0; 10. Wallace (Redlands East Valley) 15:18.2; 18. Alonso (Fountain Valley) 15:27.3; 27. Hata (Edison) 15:40.9; 55. Stephens (Marina) 16:06.0

Section 2

Team Results

1. Foothill Technology 43; 2. Yorba Linda 82; 3. Torrance 88; 4. Rowland 115; 5. Wilson/HH 121; 6. Woodcrest Christian 150; 7. Culver City 231; 8. Crawford 237; 9. Samueli Academy 263; 10. Cerritos 299; 16. Ocean View 461; Estancia DNP

Individuals

1. Turk (Woodcrest Christian) 14:45.2; 2. Galindo (Savanna) 15:02.0; 3. Lovett (Academy for Academic Excellence) 15:30.7; 4. Maldonado (Yorba Linda) 15:31.4; 5. Chua (Rowland) 15:32.0; 6. Leandro (Foothill Technology) 15:37.1; 7. Bell-Andrade (Culver City) 15:47.6; 8. Granish (Providence) 15:53.7; 9. Corcoran (Torrance) 16:04.8; 10. Rivera (Torrance) 16:05.8; 74. Morales (Ocean View) 18:04.8; 151. Ocampo (Estancia) 20:46.3

GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY

Central Park Invitational

At Central Park, Huntington Beach

3-mile course

Section 1

Team Results

1. Trabuco Hills 82; 2. Redondo Union 102; 3. Ayala 129; 4. Huntington Beach 152; 5. Canyon 157; 6. Mira Costa 168; 7. Peninsula 259; 8. Beaumont 265; 9. Corona del Mar 273; 10. Woodbridge 288; 22. Fountain Valley 532; Marina DNP; Edison DNP

Individuals

1. Barker (Trabuco Hills) 16:07.1; 2. McRae (Huntington Beach) 17:07.7; 3. Djomby-Enyawe (Corona del Mar) 17:13.8; 4. Rubio (Huntington Beach) 17:16.6; 5. Watts (Trabuco Hills) 17:41.2; 6. Oliva (Canyon) 17:43.9; 7. Fedio (Redondo Union) 17:44.4; 8. Bayles (Trabuco Hills) 17:44.9; 9. Mejia (Millikan) 17:45.6; 10. Ebiner (Bishop Amat) 17:56.0; 42. Roque (Fountain Valley) 19:16.0; 90. Futterer (Edison) 20:15.1; 124. Lam (Marina) 20:54.3

Section 2

Team Results

1. Yorba Linda 38; 2. Redlands East Valley 63; 3. Rowland 101; 4. Torrance 116; 5. Foothill Technology 140; 6. Wilson/HH 141; 7. Canoga Park 142; 8. Chadwick 259; 9. Cerritos 265; 10. Temple City 310

Individuals

1. Valladares (Canoga Park) 18:17.5; 2. Wroblewski (Yorba Linda) 18:25.1; 3. Walker (Redlands East Valley) 18:26.1; 4. Reed (Yorba Linda) 18:28.7; 5. Hornung (Redlands East Valley) 18:36.5; 6. Gonzalez (Providence) 18:41.8; 7. Villarreal (Citrus Hill) 18:53.6; 8. Orozco (Wilson/HH) 19:03.5; 9. Boyd (Yorba Linda) 19:18.6; 10. Dalton (Yorba Linda) 19:18.7