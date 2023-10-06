High School Roundup: CdM girls’ volleyball wraps up Wave League title

Corona del Mar’s Sofia Dajnowiec (18), seen against Edison on Sept. 13, had 13 kills and 11 digs for the Sea Kings in their Wave League-clinching win over Fountain Valley on Thursday.

Sofia Dajnowiec had 13 kills and 11 digs to lead the Corona del Mar girls’ volleyball team to a 22-25, 25-21, 25-27, 25-17, 15-11 win over Fountain Valley on the road Thursday.

Lauren Esqino added 10 kills for CdM (15-10, 5-0), which clinched its first league title since 2019. Reiley Murphy had nine kills and nine digs, and Eva Link contributed 39 assists and 17 digs.

The Sea Kings also received eight kills from Katie Rinker, seven kills from Hailey Shaw, and six kills from Julia Dajnowiec.

Fountain Valley dropped to 10-15 overall and 0-5 in league.

Huntington Beach 3, Newport Harbor 1: Haylee LaFontaine had a team-high 23 kills, as the visiting Oilers defeated the Sailors 25-15, 25-2-13, 24-26, 25-15 on Thursday to clinch the Surf League crown.

Huntington Beach (26-6, 5-0), which has now won two of the last three Surf League titles, will look to run the table in league in its home finale against Edison (13-12, 1-4) on Tuesday.

Taylor Ponchak pounded out 13 kills, Kylie Leopard had a dozen kills, and Dani Sparks distributed 57 assists for Huntington Beach.

Newport Harbor (15-13, 1-4) plays at Los Alamitos on Tuesday, before traveling to Corona del Mar for the second meeting of the Battle of the Bay rivals to conclude the season on Oct. 12.