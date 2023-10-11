High School Roundup: Laguna Beach, Marina girls’ volleyball set for tiebreaker match for playoff berth

Marina’s Korynn Mayo (14), seen against Laguna Beach on Sept. 19, had 18 kills to lead the Vikings past Fountain Valley in a Wave League match on Tuesday.

Korynn Mayo had 18 kills and 24 digs, as the Marina High girls’ volleyball team beat visiting Fountain Valley 25-15, 16-25, 26-24, 25-14 on Tuesday in a must-win match to conclude its Wave League slate.

Marina (16-12, 3-3) pulled into a tie with Laguna Beach (7-20, 3-3) for second place in the four-team league. The sides will square off in a tiebreaker match on Thursday at 6 p.m. at the neutral site of Huntington Beach High. The winner will receive the second guaranteed playoff berth for the Wave League.

Marina and Laguna Beach split their meetings this season, each winning a five-setter on their home floor.

Jenna Zaffino added 15 kills for the Vikings in Tuesday’s match against the Barons. Addison Brown provided four blocks, and Brooklyn Enriquez chipped in with 17 digs.

Fountain Valley finished the season at 8-14 overall and 0-6 in league.

Corona del Mar 3, Laguna Beach 0: Sofia Dajnowiec paced the Sea Kings with 16 kills in their 25-21, 25-20, 25-19 win to cap an undefeated Wave League title.

Reiley Murphy contributed 13 kills for CdM (16-10, 6-0). Kirsten Dauderman had 17 digs and three service aces, and Eva Link distributed 36 assists to go with nine digs and two block assists.

Kyra Zaengle had a dozen kills to go with 10 digs and two block assists to lead Laguna Beach. Baylie Bina added six kills and four block assists, and Sara Johnson also had five block assists.

Edison 3, Huntington Beach 2: The visiting Chargers earned a 25-17, 18-25, 17-25, 25-22, 15-13 win on Tuesday to conclude their Surf League schedule with a potentially critical victory.

Edison (14-12, 2-4), which placed third in the league, ends the season with a winning record. The win over Huntington Beach (26-7, 5-1), the Surf League champion and the No. 3-ranked team in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 and 2 combined poll, could loom large in at-large playoff selections.

The section will release its girls’ volleyball playoff pairings on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Molly McCluskey led the Chargers with 29 kills. Summer Witherby added 17 kills, and Adia McCown pounded out a dozen kills against the Oilers.

Capistrano Valley Christian 3, Pacifica Christian Orange County 0: Chara Wondercheck had 14 kills, but the Tritons fell to the Eagles 25-14, 25-18, 25-15 on Monday in a San Joaquin League match at home.

Kaitlyn Dion had 15 digs defensively, and Sophia Bone dropped in three service aces for Pacifica Christian (16-7, 9-2).

Capistrano Valley Christian (24-3, 11-0) has clinched the league championship.

GIRLS’ GOLF

Costa Mesa 250, Calvary Chapel 266: Sydney Ngo shot an even-par 35 to earn medalist honors for the visiting Mustangs on Tuesday in an Orange Coast League match at Willowick Golf Course.

Costa Mesa (7-6 overall and in league) will face rival Estancia (9-4, 9-3) on Thursday in the Battle for the Bell at Costa Mesa Country Club. The Eagles won the initial meeting between the crosstown foes 251-269 on Sept. 13.

GIRLS’ TENNIS

Laguna Beach 17, Marina 1: Jessica MacCallum, Rebecca MacCallum and Ava Chadha swept the nine singles sets for the visiting Breakers on Tuesday in a Wave League match.

The doubles pairings of Ryan Levine and Isabella LoBosco, as well as Kendyl Beresford and Chloe Balliet also ran the table for Laguna Beach, which improved to 11-3 overall and 2-0 in league play.

Marina is now 3-13 after dropping its first two league contests.

Corona del Mar 41, Fountain Valley 7: The Sea Kings rode a 28-point second quarter to a blowout win over the Barons in a Sunset League game on Friday at Davidson Field.

Kaleb Annett threw a pair of touchdown passes, and backup quarterback Max Nashed also threw for a touchdown. Zach Giuliano had two receiving touchdowns, with Je’von Short making the other scoring grab.

Owen Sanders and Wyatt Lucas each scored once via the ground for CdM (4-3, 1-1), which travels to take on league favorite Los Alamitos (5-2, 2-0) on Oct. 13.

Christian Brooks and Braden McKinney both had two-sack performances on defense, and Michael Lynch returned an interception for a touchdown.

Fountain Valley (3-4, 0-2) plays at Huntington Beach (3-4, 0-2) this Friday, with both teams looking for their first win in league.

Edison 47, Huntington Beach 20: Junior running back Julius Gillick carried the ball 25 times for 312 yards and five touchdowns, leading the host Chargers over the Oilers on Friday in a Sunset League game.

Noah Thompson had two sacks for Edison (4-3, 2-0), which plays host to Newport Harbor (3-4, 1-1) on Thursday. Jake Moore had an interception return for a touchdown.

Tyler Young and Micah Riola each scored a rushing touchdown for Huntington Beach. Brady Edmunds threw a touchdown pass to Hunter Gray.

Laguna Beach 42, Garden Grove 7: Jackson Kollock threw for 275 yards and six touchdowns, as the visiting Breakers rolled to their sixth straight win on Thursday in a nonleague game.

Charlie Hunt reeled in two touchdown grabs for Laguna Beach (6-1), which is set to open Pac 4 League play at home on Friday against Ocean View (4-3). Nick Rogers, Charlie Tyus, Ryner Swanson and Wyatt Bogdan were on the receiving end of the other scoring plays.

Los Amigos 13, Rancho Alamitos 12: Isaac Galindo rushed for 181 yards and a touchdown to help the Lobos past the Vaqueros on Thursday in a Garden Grove League game at Bolsa Grande High.

Miguel Radilla also brought back an interception for a touchdown for Los Amigos (3-4, 1-1), which faces Loara (0-7, 0-2) on the road on Friday.

Estancia 61, Saddleback 0: The Eagles produced five sacks and five turnovers on defense en route to a shutout win over the Roadrunners on Friday in an Orange Coast League game at Jim Scott Stadium.

Brandon Bettinghausen, Pablo Fuentes and Trey Sanchez each had an interception, while Evan Urquiza and Isaiah Brown came up with a fumble recovery, respectively.

Estancia (4-3, 1-2) goes on the road to face Orange (3-4, 2-1) on Saturday.

Santa Ana 49, Costa Mesa 10: Senior running back Charles Hughes rushed for 146 yards and five touchdowns to lead the host Saints over the Mustangs on Thursday in an Orange Coast League game.

Costa Mesa dropped to 2-5 overall and 1-2 in league.