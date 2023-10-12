Costa Mesa boys’ water polo still owns city over rival Estancia

Costa Mesa’s Wes Brazda (4) looks for a shot during Wednesday’s match at rival Estancia.

Costa Mesa High has been the standard bearer for the Orange Coast League in water polo ever since Laguna Beach left in 2018.

The league is expected to dissolve next school year due to releaguing, putting the Mustangs and Estancia in different conferences and therefore different leagues.

As a possible farewell, Costa Mesa extended its dominance over its crosstown rival yet again Wednesday in the pool. Even if it was just barely.

The Mustangs held on to beat the Eagles 10-9 at Estancia High in the Battle for the Bell match, giving Costa Mesa at least a share of its sixth straight Orange Coast League title.

Costa Mesa’a Luke De La Jara (8) swims to the ball during the Mustangs’ win over Estancia on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

Wes Brazda and Luke De La Jara each scored four goals for Costa Mesa (5-6, 3-0 in league). The Mustangs are expected to clinch the outright title with a win over Santa Ana in their league finale on Oct. 25, but first they had to get past Estancia.

“In my heart, I feel like our team is the better team, but it’s a rivalry game,” Costa Mesa coach Cody Serrano said. “You look at any rivalry game across the board, it can be the worst team in the world in college football, and they’re still going to keep up with the better teams. It was closer than I wanted it to be.”

The Mustangs didn’t secure the win until a last-second steal by Brazda, before Estancia senior Max McNiff could rise up for a shot near mid-tank. It was the second steal in the final minute of the match for Brazda, as the Eagles searched for an equalizer.

Instead, it was Costa Mesa ringing the victory bell after the final whistle.

Estancia’s Jonah Birza (2) tries to pass over Costa Mesa’s Kingston Do (12) during Wednesday’s match. (James Carbone)

“I’m just really happy with how Wes put the weight on his shoulders defensively and shut down their best player [McNiff],” Serrano said. “He was playing lights out.”

Junior goalkeeper Ryan Taylor made nine saves for the Mustangs, including one on a penalty hot. Junior Nate Ruiz scored twice for Costa Mesa, which held Estancia to just one goal in four power-play chances.

Costa Mesa boys’ water polo outlasts crosstown rival Estancia 10-9, winning the Battle for the Bell match and another Orange Coast League title. 💦@AndrewTurnerTCN @CarolCormaci @TheDailyPilot pic.twitter.com/ZckHIT9Umh — Matt Szabo (@mjszabo) October 12, 2023

McNiff led Estancia (5-12, 1-1 in league) with five goals, and fellow senior Spencer Bantel scored twice.

Costa Mesa moved up to CIF Southern Section Division 2 this year, but it hasn’t always been smooth sailing. Serrano said two of the team’s top players, juniors Ayden Alcazar and Dylan Rothenberg, both transferred to Foothill this season.

Costa Mesa’s Nate Ruiz (3) looks for a pass during Wednesday’s match. (James Carbone)

Serrano said senior starter Lucas Trask didn’t play against Estancia because he hurt his wrist falling off his bicycle on Tuesday, and another senior, Kyle Cowley, was out sick. Not only that, but Serrano’s twin brother Dustin, who has been coaching at his alma mater with his brother for a decade now, had to try to watch Wednesday’s game from outside a gate to the north of the pool deck as a result of a red card he picked up in the Mustangs’ last match.

Volleyball players Adam Menendez and Justin Foreman came out to the pool and have added needed depth for Mesa, which started the season with just eight players.

“It’s a difficult year, it’s a different year,” Cody Serrano said. “Just hoping to build for the future, and the guys did great today. Hat’s off to Estancia. They played their hearts out. The program looks like it’s moving in the right direction, and hopefully that continues, because it looks great.”

Estancia goalie Alex Garcia (1) tries to block the shot of Costa Mesa’s Wes Brazda during Wednesday’s match. (James Carbone)

Jonah Birza and Davis Gruebel also scored for Estancia, which got seven saves from senior goalkeeper Alex Garcia.

Brazda and De La Jara scored fourth-quarter goals to give Costa Mesa a 10-8 lead, before Bantel’s strike with 1:56 left pulled the hosts within one. But they couldn’t tie it up again, to the chagrin of Estancia coach Matt Frazier.

“No execution of our offense, and defense was lacking,” Frazier said. “We couldn’t get to the open player ... They’re not savvy enough. They don’t have enough experience. We have nobody who plays club, and our inexperience shows.”

Frazier said he doesn’t plan to schedule a game against Costa Mesa next year if the teams are in different leagues.

“That’s probably the last time I ever play them, unless I see them in a tournament,” he said.