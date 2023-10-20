Diamond Bar ousts Pacifica Christian from Division 5 girls’ volleyball playoffs

Pacifica Christian’s Colleen O’Callaghan (16) and Chara Wondercheck (8) try to block Diamond Bar’s Priya George (20) in a CIF Southern Section Division 5 girls’ volleyball playoff match on Thursday.

A year removed from its second appearance in a CIF Southern Section final, much was different for the Pacifica Christian Orange County girls’ volleyball team.

The Tritons had a new coach, a new division, and were now without Rebecca Penjoyan, a formidable front-row force for the program in playoff runs of the past.

Pacifica Christian traversed that unfamiliar road, placing second in the San Joaquin League in an effort that led it to Thursday night’s first-round clash at Diamond Bar.

Junior middle blocker Chara Wondercheck had 19 kills, but the Tritons fell to the more-balanced Brahmas 25-23, 25-12, 23-25, 25-17 in a Division 5 playoff opener.

Pacifica Christian (17-9), which was the runner-up in Division 7 last year, had several contributing players return from that team. Opposite Colleen O’Callaghan was the only senior among them.

Ron Cheser, the first-year coach of the Tritons, said his team played with courage, but the performance lacked execution, especially in serve receive.

“We didn’t have the swings we wanted,” Cheser said. “We did not have the angle we wanted. Our passing, when that breaks down in this game, everything breaks down. It limits you. They did a really good job of keeping us off balance.”

Junior libero Charlotte Carlson had 15 digs for Pacifica Christian. Freshman outside hitter Sierra Leeper had four kills, seven digs and two service aces. O’Callaghan chipped in with three kills, eight digs and two aces, and sophomore setter Addie Roberson distributed 32 assists.

“Effort-wise, they were communicating, they never gave up,” Cheser said. “They never quit. It’s just learning the game and learning in that moment how to take care of small things.”

Junior middle blocker Zariah Crosby had 13 kills and four block assists to lead Diamond Bar (20-8). Senior outside hitter Priya George added a dozen kills and three block assists. Senior outside hitter Kaylin Mendoza pounded out 10 kills, senior opposite Samantha Doehla had nine kills, and junior outside hitter Eleni Kort provided five aces.

“I’ve got four seniors who were all sophomores on varsity,” Diamond Bar coach Becky Bevans said. “This is their third go. This is their opportunity. We’ve got 10 seniors on this team. We’re senior-heavy, and they knew coming into tonight it was kind of do-or-die, single-elimination, and this either ends the journey or gives you one more opportunity. That’s what we really wanted.”

Diamond Bar had been eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in back-to-back years.

“Determination,” Mendoza said when asked what the difference was with this team. “I feel like every year, we just got better. We just learned from our mistakes last year.”

Also in the CIF Southern Section girls’ volleyball playoffs:

Newport Harbor 3, West Hills Chaminade 2: Freshman outside hitter Ella Olson posted 34 kills, 14 digs and three service aces in her postseason debut, as the Sailors edged the host Eagles 19-25, 26-24, 14-25, 25-18, 15-13 on Thursday in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs.

Vladimira Kotzakov added 16 kills for Newport Harbor (16-15), which travels again to face Santa Margarita (17-10) on Saturday.

Drue Coberly distributed 41 assists to go with seven digs for the Sailors. Fiona Gaffney had 20 digs, and Talea Berry added 11 digs.

Aliso Niguel 3, Corona del Mar 1: Senior opposite Lauren Esquino had 14 kills, but the Sea Kings fell to the Wolverines 25-16, 22-25, 25-15, 25-13 at home on Thursday in a Division 2 first-round match.

Corona del Mar (17-11) was the Wave League champion this season.

Aliso Niguel (13-12) will play host to No. 4-seeded Orange Lutheran (23-13) in the second round on Saturday.

Edison 3, Lakewood St. Joseph 1: Senior opposite Molly McCluskey had a team-leading 18 kills and three blocks in the visiting Chargers’ 25-21, 25-20, 25-27, 25-18 win on Thursday in the first round of the Division 2 playoffs.

Summer Witherby had 12 kills, Adia McCown added 10 kills and three aces, Morgan Gillinger produced eight kills, and Sophie Vienna handed out 41 assists for the Chargers.

Edison (15-12), which will be on its home court for a second-round match against Vista Murrieta (17-9) on Saturday.

Marina 3, Glendora 2: Freshman outside hitter Korynn Mayo starred with 31 kills to lead the visiting Vikings to a 25-23, 23-25, 28-30, 25-18, 15-12 win on Thursday in a Division 3 first-round match.

Mayo, who performed to a 0.571 hitting percentage, had seven kills and an ace in the fifth set for Marina (17-12), which will be at home against top-seeded Beckman (30-5), the Pacific Coast League champion, on Saturday.

Jenna Zaffino had 10 kills, five blocks and three aces, and Brooklyn Enriquez chipped in with 11 digs and three aces.

Costa Mesa 3, Rancho Cucamonga United Christian Academy 1: Kaitlyn Yagerlener had a team-high 10 kills to lead the Mustangs to a 25-23, 25-12, 24-26, 25-18 road win Thursday in the first round of the Division 6 playoffs.

Gracie Glass contributed 35 digs defensively, adding seven kills and three aces for Costa Mesa (20-6). Isabel Ortega-Davidson compiled 36 assists, 15 digs, five kills and an ace.

Costa Mesa, which began its playoff journey with a win over Santa Monica St. Monica Academy in the wildcard round on Tuesday, remains on the road to face Moorpark (6-9) on Saturday.

Carpinteria Cate 3, Ocean View 2: The host Seahawks could not make a lead after three sets stand up, falling to the fourth-seeded Rams by a count of 17-25, 25-20, 18-25, 25-16, 15-13 on Thursday in a Division 6 playoff opener.

Jade Auger had 16 kills to pace Ocean View (11-10), the Golden West League champion. Sara Ligman added 11 kills, Lizbeth Espinoza had eight kills, and Natalia Christensen provided 46 assists and six aces.

Cate (11-7) plays host to Lancaster Paraclete (15-12) on Saturday.

Century 3, Liberty Christian 2: The Minutemen fell in a decisive fifth set at home on Thursday in the first round of the Division 9 playoffs.

Liberty Christian (17-6) finished in second place in the Express League this season.