Los Amigos football beats Bolsa Grande to extending winning streak to three games

Los Amigos’ quarterback Maysen Navarro (2) and Pedro Hernandez (23), seen against La Quinta in 2022, combined for 246 rushing yards and three touchdowns against Bolsa Grande on Thursday.

Los Amigos is growing healthier as the games become more meaningful, is starting to show what it’s all about, and that could mean a share of the Garden Grove League title for the second straight season.

The Lobos are aiming for much more.

They were virtually unstoppable in their penultimate league clash Thursday night, running roughshod through Bolsa Grande’s defense and finding the end zone on six of their first seven possessions to turn what began as a tight, back-and-forth affair into a 46-14 road romp.

Los Amigos (5-4 overall, 3-1 in the Garden Grove League) amassed 409 yards on the ground behind quarterback Maysen Navarro, who ran for 142 yards and a touchdown and passed for another 65 yards. Running back Pedro Hernandez gained 102 yards with two touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions.

It was their second full game after returning from injuries that sidelined them most of the season’s first half, and with three other starters also back from injury — with three more nearing their returns — things are starting to play out as expected.

“I got a hungry group of boys, man, that’s eager to prove themselves,” said Los Amigos coach Romel Guess, whose team gained double-digit yardage on 16 of 52 offensive plays, half of them for at least 20 yards and four for 30 yards or more. “They knew everything that we dealt through, and we know that the adversity we dealt through early in the year was going to pay off now, and it’s sure paying off, for sure.”

The Lobos played the night before a key meeting between Rancho Alamitos (5-3, 3-1) and first-place La Quinta (6-2, 3-0). A win by the Vaqueros would vault Los Amigos into a three-way tie atop the standings.

The result of Friday night’s games could not be obtained before press deadline.

The Lobos lost to La Quinta without several pivotal figures in their league opener and beat Rancho Alamitos two weeks ago, with Navarro seeing some action.

“We felt all year we were the best team in the league,” Guess said. “This was supposed to be our dream year. We thought we had a shot to go undefeated, with our schedule, and part of God’s plans, we had maybe some bumps in the road. It built character, it forced some young guys to step up, and now those guys are role players and [some of the injured players] are back, and now we’re deep. ...We knew if we took care of business tonight, yes, we could win the league title. But we want the CIF title.”

Depending on the division, it could be possible, if the Lobos are at full strength.

“We’re dangerous,” Navarro said. “If we get [everyone] back, it’s a scary sight, for sure.”

Los Amigos twice had to overcome early deficits after quarterback Ethan Nguyen guided Bolsa Grande on two lengthy first-quarter touchdown drives. It answered both, taking a 15-14 lead on Hernandez’s first conversion following the first of two Raul Cruz touchdown runs three plays into the second quarter.

The Lobos were dominant the rest of the way, striking quickly — on Isaac Galindo’s weaving 23-yard sprint — after forcing a fumble, then driving 86 yards for a 31-14 halftime lead on Navarro’s 19-yard touchdown run. A nearly 11-minute drive into the fourth quarter produced Hernandez’s 23-yard score, and Cruz (71 yards on eight carries) completed the rout after racing 33 yards to the 1 following a 40-yard Navarro gain.

Bolsa Grande (5-4, 2-2), which faces La Quinta next week, was held to 47 second-half yards.

GARDEN GROVE LEAGUE

Los Amigos 46, Bolsa Grande 14

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Los Amigos 7 - 24 - 0 - 15 — 46

Bolsa Grande 14 - 0 - 0 - 0 — 14

FIRST QUARTER

BG — Rodriguez 4 pass from E. Nguyen (Aguilar kick), 8:17.

LA — Hernandez 6 run (Radilla kick), 4:29.

BG — Zarate 26 run (Aguilar kick), 0:01.

SECOND QUARTER

LA — Cruz 1 run (Cruz run), 11:26.

LA — Galindo 23 run (Hernandez run), 9:18.

LA — Navarro 19 run (Hernandez run), 1:27.

THIRD QUARTER

None.

FOURTH QUARTER

LA — Hernandez 11 run (Cruz run), 10:59.

LA — Cruz 1 run (Radilla kick), 6:55.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

LA — Navarro, 15-142, TD; Hernandez, 11-102, 2 TDs.

BG — E. Nguyen, 11-67.

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

LA — Navarro, 4-7-0, 65.

BG — E. Nguyen, 14-27-1, 140, 1 TD.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

LA — Galindo, 2-28.

BG — Zarate, 3-43; Rodriguez, 4-32, 1 TD.

