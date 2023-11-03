CdM football rides second-half momentum to first-round win over Paraclete

Corona del Mar quarterback Kaleb Annett (11) runs in for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Paraclete in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs on Thursday at Davidson Field.

Momentum is a fickle component of competition, and for much of this season, it has proven elusive to the Corona del Mar football team.

The Sea Kings hope the tide has turned, as a 40-21 win over visiting Lancaster Paraclete Thursday to open the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs gave CdM its first set of back-to-back victories since the second week of the season.

Senior quarterback Kaleb Annett, a Boise State commit, accounted for five total touchdowns. The Sea Kings took the lead twice on his touchdown passes in the first half — on a red-zone toss to Breck Clemmer in the first quarter and then a deep ball to Russell Weir in the second quarter.

Corona del Mar’s Braden McKinney (54) puts pressure on Paraclete quarterback Tyler Soles (1) on Thursday. (James Carbone)

Annett tallied his third and final passing touchdown on a screen pass to halfback Wyatt Lucas on the opening drive of the second half, extending the CdM advantage to 20-7. A personal foul on the extra-point try was assessed on the kickoff, leading to an onside kick by the Sea Kings that was recovered by Michael Lynch at the Paraclete 32.

“We caught some momentum early second half with the touchdown, then their personal foul, then our onside kick,” CdM coach Kevin Hettig said.

A mobile quarterback, Annett did not take off beyond the line of scrimmage in the first half. He was effective as a runner after halftime, his first three carries resulting in two first downs and a touchdown. Annett converted the extra possession into a 20-yard rushing score inside the right pylon.

Corona del Mar’s Kaleb Annett (11), Wyatt Lucas (26) and Dorsett Stecker (0) celebrate a touchdown against Paraclete. (James Carbone)

“I just try to let the game come to me, not force everything, especially when we’re in a pass situation, try to get my guys the ball, make the right read,” Annett said. “But if it’s there, using my legs, that’s something I can do, so just keep trying to play good football.”

Corona del Mar (6-5) turned in two defensive stops thereafter, with Christian Brooks and Thomas Telesco often finding themselves around the ball. Damian Zeno-Herrera also recorded a sack.

Corona del Mar adds to the lead coming out of half. @kalebannett to Wyatt Lucas to make it 20-7 over Paraclete. @CDMFOOTBALL @mjszabo pic.twitter.com/cYaxHPwyES — Andrew Turner (@AndrewTurnerTCN) November 3, 2023

Annett added a goal-line run to make it 33-7 early in the fourth quarter. When quarterback Tyler Soles answered with a 20-yard rushing touchdown five plays later for Paraclete (7-4), it took CdM six plays to respond with a 24-yard rushing score by Owen Sanders.

“We played clean tonight,” Hettig said. “Our big focus this week was connecting all three phases. We played excellent in special teams tonight. We played excellent defense tonight. We played very good offense tonight.”

Corona del Mar’s Breck Clemmer (88) finds an opening against Paraclete on Thursday in a CIF Divison 4 playoff game. (James Carbone)

A budding group of junior tight ends has helped give CdM options beyond wide receiver Weir and slot receiver Dorsett Stecker. Zach Giuliano, Sebastien Boydell and Clemmer have all made key contributions.

“We all push each other in practice, and it’s great competition,” Clemmer said. “We all compete for that spot, and all three of us, I think, can go out there and make some plays, so it’s great to have three guys like that for our offense.”

Corona del Mar will be on the road in the quarterfinals against the winner of Santa Fe Springs St. Paul and Santa Barbara.

Corona del Mar’s Owen Sanders (22) carries the ball against Paraclete on Thursday in a CIF Division 4 playoff game. (James Carbone)

CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs

Corona del Mar 40, Paraclete 21

Paraclete 7 - 0 - 0 - 14 — 21

Corona del Mar 7 - 6 - 13 - 14 — 40

FIRST QUARTER

CdM — Clemmer 4 pass from Annett (Pene kick), 8:10.

P — Burnside 10 pass from Soles (kick), 1:09.

SECOND QUARTER

CdM — Weir 29 pass from Annett (Pene kick blocked), 8:02.

THIRD QUARTER

CdM — Lucas 15 pass from Annett (Pene kick), 8:47.

CdM — Annett 20 run (Annett pass intercepted), 7:30.

FOURTH QUARTER

CdM — Annett 1 run (Pene kick), 10:05.

P — Soles 20 run (Jones pass from Soles), 8:34.

CdM — Sanders 24 run (Pene kick), 5:35.

P — Malone 1 run (attempt failed), 0:25.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

P — Soles, 3-35, 1 TD.

CdM — Lucas, 12-48.

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

P — Soles, 16-26-0, 236, 1 TD.

CdM — Annett, 20-32-1, 213, 3 TDs.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

P — Jones, 5-63; Burnside, 4-47, 1 TD.

CdM — Stecker, 5-85; Weir, 2-41, 1 TD; Lucas, 4-39, 1 TD; Clemmer, 8-37, 1 TD.

