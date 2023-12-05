Edison beats Sage Hill at CdM Beach Bash to improve to 7-0

Edison’s Dane Johnson (3) drives through Sage Hill defenders Johnny Mayhew and Sergio Maggette, from left, in the CdM Beach Bash on Monday.

The Edison boys’ basketball team is getting contributions from across the lineup, and it’s proving to be a winning formula in the early going.

Four players scored in double figures for Edison in a 79-44 win over Sage Hill on Monday to open the CdM Beach Bash.

Senior guard Kaz Hampton had 21 points to lead the way, most of that output coming during a third quarter in which he knocked down four three-point baskets. Edison improved to 7-0 on the season, with stiff tests remaining against the likes of Northridge Heritage Christian, Orange Lutheran and Northwood this week.

Sage Hill’s Sergio Maggette (2) dribbles past an Edison defender during the CdM Beach Bash on Monday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“I think what it really is is just our teamwork,” Hampton said of the key to the Chargers’ success. “We kind of move the ball around. We’re the type of team that we can all score 20 points in a game, every single one of us. I think that’s one of our big weapons is that if somebody is off, the other players will pick each other up.”

Senior center Dane Johnson scored 16 points, sophomore guard Derick Johnson had 14 points, and junior guard Jayden Oei contributed 10 points for Edison. The Chargers held the Lightning to single digits in scoring in three of the four quarters.

“Our defense is getting better,” Edison coach Rich Boyce said. “We’re playing harder. As the tournament goes along, it’s tougher and tougher games, and we just got to bring it every night, and hopefully that’s what the kids are doing. They’re learning to play hard every time on the floor.”

Edison’s Kaz Hampton is fouled by a Sage Hill defender who is caught in the air during the CdM Beach Bash on Monday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Senior forward Johnny Mayhew scored all nine first-quarter points for Sage Hill (4-4), and he went on to score a team-high 18 points before fouling out in the second half.

Sergio Maggette, a senior transfer from JSerra, added 17 points for Sage Hill, which will also face Heritage Christian, Palos Verdes and Glendale (Ariz.) Cactus in this week’s event.

Sage Hill’s Johnny Mayhew shoots over the interior defense of Edison during the CdM Beach Bash on Monday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Sage Hill coach D’Cean Bryant noted the Lightning got off to a slow start last year, a season that culminated in an appearance in the CIF Southern Section Division 4A final. He added it’s too early to be thinking about his team’s place within the Pacific Coast League.

“I’m going to deal with right now,” Bryant said. “We have to stay here before we get to there, and if you start looking ahead, start scouting the teams now, teams look different. Guys may play harder. They may be down a guy. You don’t know, so you just got to deal with your team, and that’s what we’re focused on.”

Sage Hill’s Johnny Mayhew (4) nearly has the ball stolen by Edison defenders Derick Johnson and Jayden Dei (10), from left, during the CdM Beach Bash on Monday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

CdM Beach Bash

Edison 79, Sage Hill 44

Edison 16 - 17 - 26 - 20 — 79

Sage Hill 9 - 9 - 17 - 9 — 44

E — Hampton 21, Da. Johnson 16, De. Johnson 14, Oei 10, Gorden 6, Frahm 4, Garrity 4, McNally 4.

3-pt. goals — Hampton 4, Oei 2, De. Johnson 2.

Fouled out — None.

Technicals — None.

SH — Mayhew 18, Maggette 17, Qiao 4, Cradle 2, Ellis 2, Gomez 1.

3-pt. goals — Maggette 2, Mayhew 1.

Fouled out — Mayhew.

Technicals — None.

Also in the CdM Beach Bash:

Pacifica Christian 63, Orange Lutheran 44: Logan Stewart had 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Tritons past the Lancers on Monday.

EJ Spillman added 12 points and four assists for Pacifica Christian (4-3), which beat Orange Lutheran (4-2) in the CIF State Southern California Regional Division II final last season.

Michael Noel chipped in with 11 points, and Hudson Reynolds had eight points and six assists for the Tritons.

Pacifica Christian coach Jeff Berokoff picked up his 200th career win in the Tritons’ season opener against St. Margaret’s.

