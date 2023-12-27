Fountain Valley boys’ soccer bests Sage Hill in Laguna Hills Hawks Invitational

Fountain Valley’s Jacob Cortez (7) celebrates with his team after scoring a goal against Sage Hill in the Laguna Hills Hawks Invitational at Lake Forest Sports Park on Wednesday.

The Fountain Valley boys’ soccer program has made regular appearances at the Laguna Hills Hawks Invitational, part of the training regimen that it hopes will lead to success in a competitive Sunset Conference.

Challenges were laid out for the Barons from the start, with a season opener against crosstown foe and reigning Garden Grove League champion Los Amigos.

After dropping its first three contests, Fountain Valley found its scoring touch, and it continued to kick off the annual winter break tournament.

Sage Hill’s Aaron Joshi (10) and Fountain Valley’s Brandon Peterson (3) scramble for the ball in the Laguna Hills Hawks Invitational. (James Carbone)

Jacob Cortez scored twice in leading the Barons to a 5-0 win over Sage Hill in the opening match of pool play on Wednesday at Lake Forest Sports Park.

Drew Payne, Finn Bradshaw and Noah Baldree also scored for Fountain Valley (3-5). The game resembled a shooting gallery for the Barons, who took 23 shots toward goal, placing 14 of those bids on target.

“We’re just clicking as a team now,” Cortez said. “We’re finally starting to talk. This game, we didn’t concede. We’ve been conceding a lot, so it’s good to get a shutout today.”

Sage Hill goalkeeper Everett Surrency (12) makes a save against Fountain Valley in the Laguna Hills Hawks Invitational on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

The Barons kept a clean sheet for the first time this season, surrendering just one shot on goal behind a back line of Cash Heit, Zachary Groff and Payne, as well as holding center midfielder Brandon Peterson.

“We’re missing a couple key players, but the majority of our guys are with us right now, so it’s good,” Fountain Valley coach Jason Smith said. “They’ve been a little more tested than they were from last year. We always have a tough preseason, and that’s why our record’s usually not great at the start of the season.

“We have the 2-4 record coming into the tournament. Now, our goal is to be positive and get some momentum coming into league.”

Fountain Valley’s Micah Yanez (6) kicks toward the goal against Sage Hill. (James Carbone)

The Barons looked to have left themselves in good position to make the semifinals, the blowout win aiding them in goal differential. Fountain Valley then led late against Capistrano Valley on a goal by Stone Bakx, but the Barons gave up two goals in the final five minutes — including a penalty kick — in falling 2-1 to the Cougars.

Everett Surrency stopped nine shots for Sage Hill (5-3-1), which bounced back from the lopsided defeat to beat host Laguna Hills 2-1 in its second game of the day. Jake Pirnazar and Jack Weisberg provided the goals as the Lightning struck down the Hawks.

The CIF Southern Section boys’ soccer rankings, last updated on Dec. 18, have Sage Hill at second in the Division 7 poll. Sage Hill coach Raphael Alves again defended playing competition above his team’s division, pointing to a desire to prepare for the future.

Fountain Valley’s Noah Baldree (11) plays the ball against Sage Hill in the Laguna Hills Hawks Invitational on Wednesday. (James Carbone)

“Even though we’re losing the game, for here, they’re still trying to play in the way they’re trained for,” Alves said. “That’s the most important thing. The results are not, honestly, that’s not what matters for me right now. Otherwise, I would never be in this tournament.

“It’s to make sure that everybody is being prepared for whatever is coming next year, or the year ahead. If we qualify in league this year, I’ll take it, but it’s not the goal.”

Fountain Valley’s Drew Payne (8) celebrates with his team after scoring a goal against Sage Hill in the Laguna Hills Hawks Invitational. (James Carbone)

Also in the Laguna Hills Hawks Invitational

Edison 2, El Toro 1: Tai Khoshkbariie and Micah Novak scored for the Chargers in their tournament opener on Wednesday at Lake Forest Sports Park.

Edison 1, San Juan Hills 1: Rafael Godoi authored the Chargers’ goal in a draw with the Stallions in Wednesday’s pool-play contest.

Edison (7-0-2), ranked seventh in the Division 1 poll, will close out pool play against Long Beach Millikan on Thursday at 11 a.m.