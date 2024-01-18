Costa Mesa boys’ basketball beats rival Estancia, stays in first place in Orange Coast League

Marlee Slone had blood on his jersey in the fourth quarter, after he said he was bit on his hand when he went to steal the ball.

The Costa Mesa High sophomore guard ran to the locker room for a quick jersey change. No. 3 became No. 21.

As for the Mustangs, they smelled blood in the water late in Wednesday’s Orange Coast League game against visiting rival Estancia.

Costa Mesa rallied for a 66-60 win, keeping the Mustangs in first place in league with four games remaining.

Estancia won the Battle for the Bell series, as the teams split the two league meetings and the Eagles held the point differential tiebreaker. But the win Wednesday meant more to Costa Mesa (13-11, 7-1 in league), which has won seven straight league games since losing that opener at Estancia.

The Mustangs are now a game ahead of Calvary Chapel (6-2 in league). Estancia, which is now 17-7 overall, fell to 5-3 in league.

“We’ve definitely been maturing,” Marlee Slone said. “We’ve been together more every game. We just want to keep on going, no matter what ... [Estancia] can have the Bell. We want the league title.”

Costa Mesa’s Kembe Howerton (11) competes against rival Estancia last season. (File Photo)

Garry Slone netted a team-high 18 points for Costa Mesa, while Dylan Dunbar scored 11. Marco Rosas also provided a boost off the bench, scoring eight of his 10 points in the final frame.

The Mustangs overcame standout Kembe Howerton fouling out early in the fourth quarter.

Estancia took a 50-30 lead on a three-point play by Chris Garibay with 2:53 remaining in the third quarter. But Costa Mesa went on a 28-3 run, capped by a three-pointer by Garry Slone with 1:55 left in the game.

“We stepped up in the second half and really got in tune with our defense,” Costa Mesa coach Jesse Mercado said. “We did a better job of rotating and helping, and we did a better job of not giving up second opportunities. I think that’s really what got us back in the game.”

The Estancia High boys’ basketball team earned the Battle for the Bell series win on Wednesday night. (Matt Szabo)

Senior point guard Jaedon Hose-Shea led Estancia with 21 points. Senior forward Peter Sanchez scored all 15 of his points in the first half for the Eagles, playing at less than full strength while making his return from a three-week absence due to a shoulder injury.

“We went cold and couldn’t hit a shot,” Estancia coach Xavier Castellano said. “We rushed a couple. Give them credit, man ... They’re a real good team.

“[Winning the Bell] is great for the community, but our goal is to be the best that we can be and to beat Mesa twice. The Bell is just the cherry on top. Today, we lost, man. We win the Bell, but it’s not fun. [The Mustangs] stay in first place, and we’ve got to hope some things go our way, some teams can help us out [for us to win league].”

::

Orange Coast League

Costa Mesa 66, Estancia 60

Estancia 16 - 18 - 16 - 10 — 60

Costa Mesa 19 - 6 - 16 - 19 — 66

E — Hose-Shea 21, Sanchez 15, Paguirigan 11, Dodge 8, Garibay 3, Cano 2.

3-pt. goals — Paguirigan 3, Sanchez 2, Hose-Shea 1.

Fouled out — Herrera.

Technicals — None.

CM — G. Slone 18, M. Slone 14, Dunbar 11, Rosas 10, Howerton 8, Hylton 5.

3-pt. goals — G. Slone 3, M. Slone 2.

Fouled out — Howerton.

Technicals — None.