High School Roundup: Sage Hill boys’ volleyball advances to CIF Division 5 semifinals

The Sage Hill boys’ volleyball team, seen celebrating a win against Fullerton on April 25, advanced to the CIF Southern Section Division 5 semifinals with Wednesday’s win over Rancho Verde.

Junior outside hitter Jackson Cryst had 33 kills and three service aces, leading the Sage Hill boys’ volleyball team past second-seeded Moreno Valley Rancho Verde 27-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21 on Wednesday in a CIF Southern Section Division 5 quarterfinal match at home.

Sage Hill (20-8) has gone where the Lightning have not in nearly two decades. Megan Cid, the school’s athletic director, said the program advanced to the Division 5 semifinals in 2007, falling to Calabasas Viewpoint.

The Lightning will remain at home for the semifinal match, which is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday versus La Canada Flintridge Prep (18-9).

“I think one of the biggest parts of it was we never looked at the seed,” said Cryst, who has led Sage Hill to wins over three top-10 teams in the playoffs. “We expected out of ourselves, in our own gym practicing, that we were the ones, that we were going to go all the way, and anything short of that was a failure. … I think that expectation upon ourselves has brought us to where we are, and it will bring us all the way.”

Sophomore outside hitter Ryan Manesh had 10 kills, 12 digs, four aces and two blocks. Senior middle blocker Aidan Powell finished with seven kills, sophomore opposite Connor Gapp six kills, and senior middle blocker Darian Hanjan five kills. Senior setter Brayden Brien distributed 50 assists. Sophomore libero Dylan Han had a team-best 14 digs.

Long Beach Poly 3, Fountain Valley 1: The second-seeded Barons were upset on the road by the Jackrabbits 25-18, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20 on Wednesday in a Division 3 quarterfinal match.

Long Beach Poly (23-12) will travel to St. Margaret’s (30-4) for its semifinal on Saturday.

Fountain Valley (24-6) shared the Wave League championship with Los Alamitos this season.

BOYS’ LACROSSE

Corona del Mar 13, Encino Crespi 4: The Sunset League-champion Sea Kings opened the Division 1 playoffs with a blowout win at home on Wednesday.

Junior midfielder Cordell Cook recorded a hat-trick and an assist for CdM. Junior attacker Owen Majit contributed two goals and two assists, and senior midfielder Finian Tran won 17 face-offs in the contest.

Corona del Mar (11-9) will play at top-seeded St. Margaret’s (17-2) on Friday at 7 p.m.

Huntington Beach 9, Vista Murrieta 4: The visiting Oilers defeated the Southwestern League champions on Wednesday to begin their run in the Division 2 playoffs.

Huntington Beach (14-8) remains on the road to face Trabuco Hills (10-5) in a quarterfinal match on Friday at 5 p.m.