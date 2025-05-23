Third annual ‘Battle in the Bay’ moves Back Bay water polo rivals from pool to ocean

Newport Harbor’s Connor Ohl fires in a goal in first quarter during the third annual Battle in the Bay showcase against Corona del Mar on Thursday.

It’s been a big week for Newport Harbor High junior Connor Ohl.

The sharp-shooting boys’ water polo player committed to Stanford earlier this week. He then turned 18 on Thursday, the same day the Sailors hosted the third annual “Battle in the Bay” showcase against rival Corona del Mar in the water next to Marina Park on the Balboa Peninsula.

Ohl gave himself a birthday gift.

Corona del Mar’s Cooper Kelly (3) finds a gap in the defense as he scores a goal on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

He was named the KAP7 Player of the Game for the boys’ match, earning a stand-up paddleboard for his efforts.

Newport Harbor swept the two games, winning the girls’ game 17-5 before earning a 15-8 win in the boys’ game.

“We really came together and our crash defense was just amazing,” said Ohl, who led the Sailors with four goals in the boys’ game. “When you play good defense, the offense will come, and that’s what happened today. Our defense complemented our offense.”

Newport Harbor’s Kai Kaneko (8) fires in a penalty shot against CdM on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The Battle in the Bay has become an annual event that the Newport Beach water polo community circles on its calendar. Newport Harbor looked the part of a team that was a CIF Southern Section Open Division champion in the boys’ season last fall, and an Open Division finalist in the girls’ season in the winter.

“It’s such a unique spot,” Sailors coach Ross Sinclair said. “It’s unique to play in the Battle of the Bay, and I think this is another added element of celebrating the community and being able to play in the bay. It’s a novelty.”

Members of the Newport Harbor and Corona del Mar girls water polo teams shake hands after the game on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Kai Kaneko added three goals for the Sailors boys, while Dash D’Ambrosia, Hudson Parks and Mason Netzer scored twice each. Koosha Mirrafati led CdM with three goals.

“It’s a cool thing for our community to come together and do something that no other programs in the country get to do,” CdM coach Lucas Reynolds said, adding that he was a bit jealous the event wasn’t around when he was a CdM student. “Being able to play in the bay, play so close to home in a really cool environment, I think it’s an awesome opportunity for our kids.”

Newport Harbor senior goalkeeper Lydia Soderberg was the Player of the Game for the girls’ match. Some of her Sailors teammates blew up her inflatable paddleboard and watched the boys’ game while perched on it.

Newport Harbor’s Audrey Metcalf (5) fires a shot to the goal against Corona del Mar on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Caitlin Stayt and Gabby Alexson led the Sailors with three goals each, while Josie Alaluf had two goals for CdM.

Newport Harbor also benefited from strong play from freshmen, including Lily Tomalas, Vivian Muir, Olivia Bryant and goalkeeper Sutton Lohman. They stepped up, as four Sailors — Madison Mack, Kennedy Fahey, Addison Ting and Caroline Daniels — are currently playing for the U.S. Cadet National Team at the PanAm Aquatics Water Polo Championships in Colombia.

“This is just a really unique experience,” Stayt said. “We love coming out here and being with the community, being with each other.”