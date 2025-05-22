Ocean View’s Jack Paavola wins CIF Division 3 discus title

Among returning local track and field athletes, Ocean View’s Jack Paavola wasn’t about to top the list in terms of those destined for postseason success heading into the spring.

The Seahawks’ senior thrower had yet to compete in a CIF Southern Section final through his first three seasons, but he made the most of his one and only opportunity on that stage on Saturday.

Paavola’s discus throw mark of 170 feet, 9 inches won the Division 3 title in the CIF track and field championships at Moorpark High, adding to a season that seemingly came out of nowhere.

“Honestly, I thought I was going maybe high 150s [or] low 160s,” Paavola said of his expectations for his senior year.

Instead, he has laid claim to the school record in the event, improving on his personal-best mark in the discus in each of the past two weeks. Paavola, who surpassed David Keller (164-4½ in 1989) to top the Seahawks’ performance list in the event, said he did not expect to break the 170-foot barrier.

“It feels really great,” said Paavola, who has committed to Harvey Mudd. “Approaching the season, I was like, ‘OK, what can I do?’ Last year, my [personal record] was 130, but this year, I knew I definitely wanted to go for more. I know very early on, I had a 160 that came out of nowhere, and then it was like, ‘Can I chase that mark?’ It was, ‘How can I recreate that mark?’

“As we’ve gotten to the end of the season, everything’s been starting to click in place just at the perfect timing. I’ve really just started to understand how I throw and what makes it work for me.”

The first-place finish placed Paavola into the Masters Meet — Saturday back at Moorpark — a competition of the section’s elite attempting to qualify for the state championships. The four divisional champions and the next best performances totaling 18 in each event advanced to the Masters Meet.

Corona del Mar’s Max Douglass, bound for Notre Dame, extended his season in both the 800 meters (1:53.72) and the 1,600 (4:10.96). He was the runner-up in both events in Division 3.

Newport Harbor’s Keaton Robar also qualified in two events, flying solo in the 800 with a seasonal-best 2:14.46 (fourth in Division 2) and pushing the Sailors’ girls’ 1,600 relay across the finish line with a 58-second split on the anchor leg.

The foursome of Savi Smit, Morgan Starkenburg, Aliyah Chappell and Robar were the last of 15 relay teams to break four minutes in the CIF finals.

Chappell contributed after tumbling over the last obstacle in the 100 high hurdles. Several competitors fell in that race, and Chappell alertly lunged toward the finish line to place sixth and earn a spot on the podium.

“Keaton mentioned that it was kind of like a ‘graveyard’ that race,” Chappell said. “I got into the blocks, and I was ready for my race. I was locked in. I felt like I was moving through all my hurdles, and then I felt someone fall on hurdle six, and I was like, ‘OK, Aliyah, focus on your race.’

“Then I heard another girl fall, and I was like, ‘This is getting really chaotic.’ I kind of was focusing on everything but myself. I looked up and realized that I wasn’t over the finish line yet, so I knew I just had to get up and do whatever I could to try and launch myself over the finish line, so that I could get a time. I’m glad that I did. That way, I still medaled.”

Marley McCullough was running in the back of the pack in the middle laps of the 3,200, but the Newport Harbor senior rallied late in the race to finish 16th overall (10:47.26) and book a return trip to Moorpark.

Fountain Valley will send a pair of pole vaulters — Viet Le and Daniella Mondino — to compete in the Masters Meet. Mondino cleared a new lifetime-best height of 11-4 to place fifth in Division 1.

Marina also saw Jay Serrambana advance to the state-qualifying meet in the boys’ 200, as did Sachiko Karasawa, whose personal-record mark of 37-3 was good for fifth in the girls’ shot put in Division 2.

A promising season on the track for Sage Hill was derailed by injury, as Jake Pirnazar saw his season end in the Pacific Hills League finals. Brady Lee, a CIF finalist in the long jump, filled the spot on the Lightning’s 1,600 relay.

“Brady just stepped up,” Sage Hill sprints coach Richard Colarossi said. “He goes, ‘I’ll do it, Coach.’ I kind of looked at him like, ‘You serious? Because you’ve never done it before. Are you sure you know what you’re getting yourself into?’ He goes, ‘No, Coach. I want to do it.’

“I go, ‘OK, I need at least a 55-[second lap] out of you.’ He put it down on the very first race, and then the following week, he did it again. All of the sudden, we’re here, and he ran his PR, like a low 54, and this is a guy who has never, ever run it before.”

Sage Hill’s 1,600 relay team didn’t qualify for Masters, but it bettered a school record that had stood since 2006. James Karahalios, Preston Simpson, Adam Pirnazar and Lee combined to clock in at 3:25.28.

BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD

CIF Southern Section finals

At Moorpark High

Division 1

Team Results

1. Long Beach Poly 44; 2. Rancho Cucamonga 40; 3. Etiwanda 37.5; 4. Oak Hills 36; 5. Mira Costa 35; 6. Ayala 32; 7. Temecula Valley 31; 8T. King 26; 8T. Long Beach Wilson 26; 10. Cajon 24; 38T. Fountain Valley 3

Individuals

100 — 1. Sermons (Rancho Cucamonga) 10.36; 2. Clayton Jr. (Oak Hills) 10.55; 3. Conyer III (Murrieta Mesa) 10.66; 4. Taylor (Rancho Cucamonga) 10.70; 5. Brown (Etiwanda) 10.71

200 — Sermons (Rancho Cucamonga) 20.92; 2. Stadlman (Temecula Valley) 21.20; 3. Conyer III (Murrieta Mesa) 21.48; 4. Dawson (Long Beach Poly) 21.72; 5. Burroughs (Long Beach Wilson) 21.77

400 — 1. Stadlman (Temecula Valley) 46.27; 2. Smith (Long Beach Poly) 47.79; 3. Burroughs (Long Beach Wilson) 47.99; 4. Saldana (Rancho Cucamonga) 48.24; 5. Hill (Long Beach Poly) 48.35

800 — 1. Obando (Long Beach Wilson) 1:51.01; 2. Sullivan (Riverside Poly) 1:51.37; 3. Paradise (Great Oak) 1:52.41; 4. Divinity (Redondo Union) 1:52.45; 5. Dos Santos (San Clemente) 1:52.62

1,600 — 1. Zavaleta (King) 4:07.15; 2. Miller (La Serna) 4:07.51; 3. McCorvey (Lancaster) 4:09.53; 4. Reza (Chaffey) 4:10.29; 5. Jubak (Trabuco Hills) 4:12.16

3,200 — 1. Zavaleta (King) 9:01.99; 2. Reza (Chaffey) 9:11.17; 3. Miller (La Serna) 9:11.25; 4. McCorvey (Lancaster) 9:12.03; 5. Abdallah (Trabuco Hills) 9:12.68

110 HH — 1. Clayton Jr. (Oak Hills) 13.89; 2. Newton (Long Beach Poly) 13.96; 3. Whaley (Orange Vista) 13.99; 4. Simmons (Temecula Valley) 14.10; 5. Vela (Vista Murrieta) 14.26

300 IH — 1. Lamkin (Mira Costa) 37.39; 2. Andrade (Etiwanda) 37.63; 3. Whaley (Orange Vista) 38.04; 4. Gary (Beckman) 38.54; 5. Schmidt (Los Osos) 38.57

400 relay — 1. Oak Hills 41.32; 2. Temecula Valley 41.48; 3. Mira Costa 42.11; 4. Santiago/C 42.13; 5. Beaumont 42.25

1,600 relay — 1. Long Beach Poly 3:13.20; 2. Rancho Cucamonga 3:13.56; 3. Long Beach Wilson 3:13.63; 4. Loyola 3:16.10; 5. Cajon 3:16.68

HJ — 1. Baca (Ayala) 6-10; 2. Walker (Oak Hills) 6-6; 3. Huntington (San Clemente) 6-6J; 4. Thompson (Upland) 6-4; 5. Walton (Etiwanda) 6-2

LJ — 1. Cotlage (Cajon) 22-8; 2. Santos (Northwood) 22-6; 3. Shorter IV (Riverside Poly) 22-3½; 4. Malloy (Aliso Niguel) 22-½; 5. Rim (Santiago/C) 22-0

TJ — 1. Cotlage (Cajon) 48-8; 2. Smith (Quartz Hill) 48-7; 3. Green (Great Oak) 47-10; 4. Andrews (Downey) 47-5½; 5. Hawkins (La Quinta/LQ) 44-10

PV — 1. Lucsik (Burbank) 16-2; 2. Gorzkowski (Mira Costa) 15-8; 3. Higgins (Trabuco Hills) 15-2; 4T. Lanaro (Etiwanda) 14-8; 4T. O’Brien (Roosevelt) 14-8

SP — 1. Lingenfelter (Yucaipa) 57-3; 2. Harisay (Etiwanda) 57-1; 3. Komrosky (Ayala) 54-½; 4. Legaspi (Canyon) 53-2½; 5. Buchanan (Murrieta Mesa) 52-9½

DT — 1. Lingenfelter (Yucaipa) 200-0; 2. Komrosky (Ayala) 175-9; 3. Ausmus (Redondo Union) 167-6; 4. Harisay (Etiwanda) 165-1; 5. Amu (Downey) 161-7

Division 2

Team Results

1. Culver City 51; 2. Murrieta Valley 42; 3. Canyon / Canyon Country 35; 4. Mater Dei 24; 5. Peninsula 22; 6T. Bonita 21; 6T. North Torrance 21; 6T. Golden Valley 21; 9T. Dana Hills 20; 9T. Torrance 20; 9T. Elsinore 20; 9T. Newbury Park 20; 27T. Marina 8

Individuals

100 — Obimgba (Torrance) 10.63; 2. McCune (Bonita) 10.63; 3. Ogun (North Torrance) 10.73; 4. Griffin (Newbury Park) 10.75; 5. Serrambana (Marina) 10.77

200 — 1. Obimgba (Torrance) 21.29; 2. Ogun (North Torrance) 21.49; 3. Blocker (Victor Valley) 21.54; 4. Griffin (Newbury Park) 21.67; 5. Serrambana (Marina) 21.69

400 — 1. Do. Mayrant (Culver City) 47.75; 2. Smith (JW North) 47.91; 3. Woodley (Bonita) 48.16; 4. Du. Mayrant (Culver City) 48.93; 5. Easley (Canyon/CC) 49.76

800 — 1. Cavender (Murrieta Valley) 1:52.23; 2. Cephas (Norco) 1:54.29; 3. Zavala (Woodbridge) 1:54.31; 4. Halvorsen (West Ranch) 1:54.50; 5. Cueto (Hart) 1:55.07

1,600 — 1. Noonan (Dana Hills) 4:03.71*; 2. Antonio (Woodbridge) 4:06.94; 3. Kushen (Tesoro) 4:08.08; 4. Gully (Dos Pueblos) 4:13.11; 5. Ahten (Hart) 4:13.95

3,200 — 1. Noonan (Dana Hills) 9:01.61; 2. Lesher (Hueneme) 9:04.66; 3. Miller (South Torrance) 9:05.04; 4. Antonio (Woodbridge) 9:05.59; 5. Quast (West Torrance) 9:07.85

110 HH — 1. Gammage (Canyon/CC) 14.24; 2. Ball (San Marcos) 14.43; 3. Waring (Culver City) 14.57; 4. Carnaghe (Ventura) 14.76; 5. Meumann (Murrieta Valley) 14.87

300 IH — 1. Waring (Culver City) 36.92; 2. Brown (Tesoro) 37.90; 3. Gammage (Canyon/CC) 38.19; 4. Lowe (North Torrance) 38.51; 5. Penny (Palm Desert) 38.60

400 relay — 1. Murrieta Valley 41.60; 2. Culver City 41.67; 3. Mater Dei 41.74; 4. Newbury Park 41.77; 5. Glendora 42.03

1,600 relay — 1. Culver City 3:15.51; 2. Peninsula 3:19.33; 3. Murrieta Valley 3:20.70; 4. Canyon/CC 3:21.58; 5. Bonita 3:24.70

HJ — 1. Gorski (Mater Dei) 6-8; 2T. Malinowski (Peninsula) 6-6; 2T. Benson (Moorpark) 6-6; 4. Oliver (Grand Terrace) 6-6J; 5. Guzman (Moorpark) 6-4

LJ — 1. Alexis (Elsinore) 23-5; 2. Gorski (Mater Dei) 23-4; 3. Ma’at (Golden Valley) 23-1½; 4. Borden (Murrieta Valley) 21-11½; 5. Li (Walnut) 21-8

TJ — 1. Ma’at (Golden Valley) 48-11½; 2. Alexis (Elsinore) 48-½; 3. Dahl (Villa Park) 43-6¼; 4. Farley (Golden Valley) 43-3½; 5. Abajuo (Ontario) 42-11½

PV — 1. Cullen (Redlands) 16-3; 2T. LaBass (Royal) 14-2; 2T. Hernandez (Canyon/CC) 14-2; 4. Pinner (Peninsula) 13-8; 5. Shupe (San Marcos) 13-2

SP — 1. Thompson (South Torrance) 52-1½; 2. Rivera (Hart) 51-11; 3. Grace (Westlake) 51-11; 4. Johnston (Santa Barbara) 50-9½; 5. Tran (Schurr) 50-8

DT — 1. Grace (Westlake) 174-2; 2. Kaeo-Kahalioumi (Apple Valley) 162-2; 3. Tran (Schurr) 157-7; 4. Nelson (Tesoro) 156-3; 5. Clark (Murrieta Valley) 150-1

Division 3

Team Results

1. Notre Dame/SO 106.5; 2. Servite 104; 3. Santa Margarita 43; 4. Cathedral 37; 5. Thousand Oaks 35; 6. Oaks Christian 31; 7. JSerra 29; 8. South Pasadena 20.5; 9. Palos Verdes 20; 10. Oak Park 19; 11T. Corona del Mar 16; 13. Ocean View 13; 33T. Costa Mesa 2

Individuals

100 — 1. Harris (Servite) 10.32; 2. Gates (Damien) 10.44; 3. Francis (Santa Margarita) 10.45; 4. Wells (Servite) 10.52; 5. Gardner (Servite) 10.55

200 — 1. Harris (Servite) 20.96; 2. Francis (Santa Margarita) 21.00; 3. Gardner (Servite) 21.34; 4. Hunter (Servite) 21.48; 5. Wells (Servite) 21.54

400 — 1. Hunter (Servite) 47.10; 2. Hearn (Notre Dame/SO) 48.04; 3. Handy (St. John Bosco) 48.04; 4. Prince (Cathedral) 48.79; 5. Hughes (Palos Verdes) 49.16

800 — 1. Morales (JSerra) 1:50.79; 2. Douglass (Corona del Mar) 1:53.72; 3. Burnett (JSerra) 1:54.51; 4. Yesenosky (Pacifica) 1:54.61; 5. Krueger (Oaks Christian) 1:54.81

1,600 — 1. Arrey (JSerra) 4:09.74; 2. Douglass (Corona del Mar) 4:10.96; 3. Sigworth (Palos Verdes) 4:11.05; 4. Jones (Oak Park) 4:12.98; 5. Wimbish (Harvard-Westlake) 4:16.30

3,200 — 1. Yoder (Oaks Christian) 9:05.19; 2. McNee (Oaks Christian) 9:09.39; 3. Fabila (Cathedral) 9:09.67; 4. Martin (St. Francis) 9:11.79; 5. Ortiz (Burroughs/R) 9:13.09

110 HH — 1. Uzan (Notre Dame/SO) 14.22; 2. Burwell (Servite) 14.23; 3. Borquez (Notre Dame/SO) 14.24; 4. Davis (Wilson/HH) 14.36; 5. Hoang (Gabrielino) 14.38

300 IH — 1. Schneider (Thousand Oaks) 37.57; 2. Burwell (Servite) 39.09; 3. Dickinson (South Pasadena) 39.27; 4. Martin-Beckmann (Notre Dame/SO) 39.91; 5. Volz (Santa Margarita) 39.92

400 relay — 1. Servite 40.43; 2. Notre Dame/SO 40.83; 3. Cathedral 41.38; 4. El Segundo 42.24; 5. Agoura 42.35

1,600 relay — 1. Cathedral 3:15.38; 2. Servite 3:16.47; 3. Notre Dame/SO 3:18.53; 4. Thousand Oaks 3:18.66; 5. Damien 3:19.04

HJ — 1. Harel (Notre Dame/SO) 6-8; 2. Browner (Chaminade) 6-4; 3T. Halvorsen (Notre Dame/SO) 6-2; 3T. Ochoa (Wilson/HH) 6-2; 5. Burwell (Servite) 6-2J

LJ — 1. Francis (Santa Margarita) 23-4; 2. Browner (Chaminade) 22-7½; 3. Petronicolos (Notre Dame/SO) 22-3; 4. Harel (Notre Dame/SO) 22-1½; 5. Webb (Notre Dame/SO) 21-10¼

TJ — 1. Ellis (Cathedral) 46-½; 2. Harel (Notre Dame/SO) 44-9¾; 3. Pullins (Notre Dame/SO) 44-9½; 4. Clark (Servite) 44-4½; 5. Guerriero (South Hills) 43-10

PV — 1. Furr (Santa Margarita) 15-8; 2. Buchan (Burroughs/R) 15-2; 3. Brittain (Oaks Christian) 14-8; 4. Ling (Orange Lutheran) 14-8J; 5. Kirchner (Notre Dame/SO) 14-2

SP — 1. Soufi (South Pasadena) 58-5; 2. Thomas (Oak Park) 51-10; 3. Peck (Notre Dame/SO) 51-8; 4. Brown (Muir) 50-9½; 5. Carlson (Palos Verdes) 50-8

DT — 1. Paavola (Ocean View) 170-9; 2. Chin (Thousand Oaks) 163-5; 3. Thomas (Oak Park) 150-10; 4. Peck (Notre Dame/SO) 144-5; 5. Carlson (Palos Verdes) 143-2

Division 4

Team Results

1T. Serra 49; 1T. Viewpoint 49; 3. Foothill Tech 37; 4T. Bishop Alemany 30; 4T. Western Christian 30; 6. Big Bear 23; 7T. Oakwood 21; 7T. Crespi 21; 9T. St. Margaret’s 20; 9T. Flintridge Prep 20; 12T. Sage Hill 17

Individuals

100 — 1. Dezeurn (Bishop Alemany) 10.42; 2. Hart (Sierra Canyon) 10.83; 3. Peevy Jr. (St. Pius X-St. Matthias) 10.88; 4. Griggs-Andrews (Serra) 10.91; 5. He (Viewpoint) 10.91

200 — 1. Dezeurn (Bishop Alemany) 21.14; 2. Hart (Sierra Canyon) 21.62; 3. Griggs-Andrews (Serra) 21.85; 4. Driver (St. Bonaventure) 21.95; 5. Enney (San Luis Obispo Classical Academy) 21.99

400 — 1. Enney (San Luis Obispo Classical Academy) 48.90; 2. Watson (Samueli Academy) 48.98; 3. Howes (Blair) 49.56; 4. McNeil (St. Pius X-St. Matthias) 49.66; 5. Cook (Flintridge Prep) 50.05

800 — 1. Virtue (Providence) 1:55.23; 2. Lacambra (Ontario Christian) 1:58.00; 3. Hernandez (Foothill Tech) 1:59.09; 4. Ohebshalom (Milken Community) 1:59.38; 5. Mansbridge (Flintridge Prep) 1:59.83

1,600 — 1. Mansbridge (Flintridge Prep) 4:16.97; 2. Williams (Malibu) 4:21.29; 3. Leandro (Foothill Tech) 4:21.71; 4. Wofford (Foothill Tech) 4:21.74; 5. Eagles (Campbell Hall) 4:22.65

3,200 — 1. Turk (Woodcrest Christian) 9:00.36; 2. Udelson-Nee (Wildwood) 9:02.90; 3. O’Connor (Viewpoint) 9:03.37; 4. Babbitt (Mary Star of the Sea) 9:04.68; 5. Leandro (Foothill Tech) 9:30.28

110 HH — 1. Alexander (Oakwood) 14.69; 2. Brewer (Big Bear) 15.04; 3. Taylor (Linfield Christian) 15.62; 4. Harrison (Serra) 15.68; 5. Maningo (Western Christian) 15.83

300 IH — 1. Harrison (Serra) 38.20; 2. Monge (St. Margaret’s) 40.36; 3. Alexander (Oakwood) 40.50; 4. Bursek (Foothill Tech) 41.91; 5. Cerwin (Rim of the World) 42.06

400 relay — 1. Bishop Alemany 41.66; 2. Serra 41.96; 3. St. Bonaventure 42.45; 4. Sage Hill 42.46; 5. Viewpoint 43.49

1,600 relay — 1. Serra 3:23.49; 2. Viewpoint 3:23.78; 3. Sage Hill 3:25.28; 4. Valley Christian 3:26.22; 5. St. Margaret’s 3:28.16

HJ — 1. Haggerty (Viewpoint) 6-6; 2. Zarembka (California School for the Deaf) 6-4; 3. Brewer (Big Bear) 6-2; 4. Merles (Silver Valley) 6-0; 5. Noyce (Campbell Hall) 6-0J

LJ — 1. Haggerty (Viewpoint) 22-8; 2. Benjamin (Crespi) 21-3½; 3. Croulet (Ontario Christian) 20-11¾; 4. Paik (Webb) 20-11; 5. Bryant (Wildwood) 20-4

TJ — 1. Jones (Fairmont Prep) 46-4; 2. Maningo (Western Christian) 41-9¼; 3. Merles (Silver Valley) 41-8½; 4. Metter (Desert Christian) 41-5¼; 5. Shaw (St. Margaret’s) 38-7

PV — 1. Epstein (de Toledo) 15-2; 2. Yokoyama (Rio Hondo Prep) 13-2; 3. Clayton (Foothill Tech) 12-8; 4. Ruivivar (Oakwood) 12-8; 5. Collins (St. Margaret’s) 11-2

SP — 1. Moffat (Crespi) 51-5½; 2. Badgett (St. Bonaventure) 50-2; 3. Tennyson (Notre Dame/SO) 49-1½; 4. Spencer (Foothill Tech) 46-6½; 5. Hib (Western Christian) 43-8

DT — 1. Tafoya (Fillmore) 155-9; 2. Talamantes (Western Christian) 148-6; 3. Hib (Western Christian) 147-9; 4. Danneberg (Big Bear) 142-0; 5. Murphree (Malibu) 137-3

GIRLS’ TRACK AND FIELD

CIF Southern Section finals

At Moorpark High

Division 1

Team Results

1. Long Beach Wilson 107; 2. Long Beach Poly 75; 3. Corona Santiago 36; 4. Trabuco Hills 34; 5. Redondo Union 27.33; 6. Chaparral 25; 7. Rancho Cucamonga 24; 8. Aliso Niguel 20; 9. Vista Murrieta 19.5; 10. Summit 16; 16T. Huntington Beach 11; 33T. Fountain Valley 4

Individuals

100 — 1. Wright (Chaparral) 11.50; 2. Cole (Redondo Union) 11.60; 3. Lee (Long Beach Poly) 11.84; 4. Rice (Lakewood) 11.91; 5. Holland (Long Beach Poly) 11.98

200 — 1. Wright (Chaparral) 23.32; 2. Whitehead (Summit) 23.92; 3. Rice (Lakewood) 24.21; 4. Beatty (Long Beach Poly) 24.33; 5. Emechete (Ayala) 24.74

400 — 1. Varnado (Long Beach Wilson) 54.88; 2. Whitehead (Summit) 55.47; 3. Cablayan (Murrieta Mesa) 56.33; 4. Beatty (Long Beach Poly) 56.52; 5. Blue (Long Beach Wilson) 57.18

800 — 1. Combe (Santiago/C) 2:11.72; 2. Lewis-Williams (Long Beach Wilson) 2:12.39; 3. Gercek (Portola) 2:12.84; 4. Jones (Long Beach Wilson) 2:13.41; 5. Lewis (La Serna) 2:14.45

1,600 — 1. Combe (Santiago/C) 4:46.99; 2. Williams (Trabuco Hills) 4:47.46; 3. Barker (Trabuco Hills) 4:50.18; 4. Blade (Santiago/C) 4:50.94; 5. Crum (Temescal Canyon) 4:51.11

3,200 — 1. Barker (Trabuco Hills) 10:07.93; 2. Blade (Santiago/C) 10:26.15; 3. Hopkins (Arcadia) 10:31.76; 4. Kirk (Vista Murrieta) 10:33.01; 5. Crum (Temescal Canyon) 10:35.78

100 HH — 1. Edwards (Long Beach Wilson) 13.90; 2. Gaines (Riverside Poly) 14.39; 3. Bain (Long Beach Poly) 14.51; 4. Washington (Long Beach Wilson) 14.53; 5. Carridice (Hemet) 14.65

300 IH — 1. Edwards (Long Beach Wilson) 41.24; 2. Bain (Long Beach Poly) 42.97; 3. Varnado (Long Beach Wilson) 43.29; 4. Anderson (Long Beach Poly) 43.38; 5. Hall (Rancho Cucamonga) 44.59

400 relay — 1. Long Beach Poly 46.05; 2. Long Beach Wilson 46.99; 3. Redondo Union 47.28; 4. Upland 48.16; 5. Trabuco Hills 48.17

1,600 relay — 1. Long Beach Wilson 3:45.84; 2. Long Beach Poly 3:52.25; 3. Trabuco Hills 3:53.03; 4. Mira Costa 3:57.11; 5. King 3:58.07

HJ — 1. Wetteland (Long Beach Poly) 5-6; 2T. Jones (Roosevelt) 5-4; 2T. Johnson (Redondo Union) 5-4; 2T. Sokolowski (Cypress) 5-4; 5. Anderson (Long Beach Poly) 5-4J

LJ — 1. Webster (Long Beach Wilson) 18-6½; 2. Pasternak (Huntington Beach) 18-1; 3. Morales (Ayala) 17-11; 4. Phyfier (Rancho Cucamonga) 17-9; 5. Hall (Rancho Cucamonga) 17-4¼

TJ — 1. Spencer (Long Beach Wilson) 38-6½; 2. Hudson (Alta Loma) 37-1; 3. Leonard (Vista Murrieta) 36-10¾; 4. Pellum (Beaumont) 36-5; 5. Varner (Rancho Cucamonga) 35-5

PV — 1. Bettinger (Los Alamitos) 11-10; 2. Alagha (Beckman) 11-10J; 3. Patrick (Vista Murrieta) 11-10J; 4. Suemnick (Chaparral) 11-4; 5. Mondino (Fountain Valley) 11-4J

SP — 1. Massey (Aliso Niguel) 48-8; 2. Reyes-Walters (Warren) 40-4; 3. Tipton (Camarillo) 39-4; 4. Reichard (Portola) 37-9; 5. Jones (Beaumont) 37-8

DT — 1. Massey (Aliso Niguel) 160-10; 2. Tipton (Camarillo) 153-2; 3. Gallacher (Canyon) 140-11; 4. Deines (Redondo Union) 128-0; 5. Reichard (Portola) 126-7

Division 2

Team Results

1. Canyon / Canyon Country 59; 2. Murrieta Valley 34; 3. Mater Dei 33.5; 4T. Dana Hills 33; 4T. Golden Valley 33; 6. Claremont 26.5; 7. Santa Barbara 26; 8. West Ranch 25; 9. Wiseburn Da Vinci 20; 10. Newbury Park 19; 15T. Newport Harbor 17; 36T. Marina 4; 44T. Edison 1

Individuals

100 — 1. Anyansi (Murrieta Valley) 11.66; 2. Murray (Mater Dei) 11.85; 3. Crear (West Ranch) 12.09; 4. Brown (Bonita) 12.13; 5. Samarasinghe (Peninsula) 12.19

200 — 2. Crear (West Ranch) 24.27; 2. Anyansi (Murrieta Valley) 24.39; 3. Scott (Canyon/CC) 24.50; 4. Graves-Hogains (Canyon/CC) 24.58; 5. Gant (Canyon/CC) 24.71

400 — 1. Gant (Canyon/CC) 54.92; 2. Graves-Hogains (Canyon/CC) 55.63; 3. Scott (Canyon/CC) 56.74; 4. Smith (Moorpark) 57.40; 5. Prothais (Golden Valley) 57.91

800 — 1. Smith (Claremont) 2:09.91; 2. Bradley (Westlake) 2:13.41; 3. Heath (Capistrano Valley) 2:13.83; 4. Robar (Newport Harbor) 2:14.46; 5. Grant (Newbury Park) 2:14.68

1,600 — 1. Ivarsson (Dana Hills) 4:47.51; 2. Heath (Capistrano Valley) 4:49.53; 3. Lieberman (Murrieta Valley) 4:49.96; 4. Williams (El Toro) 4:50.49; 5. Grant (Newbury Park) 4:50.63

3,200 — 1. Wilson (Irvine) 10:16.90; 2. Dazey (Tesoro) 10:35.34; 3. Wolfinger (West Torrance) 10:39.69; 4. Avina (Murrieta Valley) 10:40.82; 5. Ruiz (Ontario) 10:44.20

100 HH — 1. Griffin (Wiseburn Da Vinci) 14.64; 2. Stump (Santa Barbara) 14.89; 3. Jordan (Mater Dei) 15.06; 4. Yamakita (Elsinore) 15.61; 5. Perkins (JW North) 16.20

300 IH — 1. Griffin (Wiseburn Da Vinci) 42.44; 2. Dougherty (Moorpark) 45.09; 3. Phillips (Chino) 45.13; 4. Sweetnam (Murrieta Valley) 45.22; 5. Prestridge (West Ranch) 45.60

400 relay — 1. Canyon/CC 46.83; 2. Mater Dei 47.32; 3. Colony 48.49; 4. West Torrance 48.55; 5. Elsinore 48.69

1,600 relay — 1. Canyon/CC 3:50.49; 2. Claremont 3:55.39; 3. Newport Harbor 3:59.81; 4. Peninsula 4:00.00; 5. South Torrance 4:00.51

HJ — 1. Burton (Dana Hills) 5-4; 2. Whipple (El Dorado) 5-4J; 3T. Martinez (Ventura) 5-2; 3T. Witte (Mater Dei) 5-2; 5. Cottrill (Hart) 5-2

LJ — 1. Stump (Santa Barbara) 18-7¼; 2. Fields (Golden Valley) 18-5¾; 3. Best (Norco) 18-0; 4. Key (Walnut) 17-11¾; 5. Forde (Woodbridge) 17-9½

TJ — 1. Best (Norco) 39-1¼; 2. Stump (Santa Barbara) 38-1; 3. Fields (Golden Valley) 37-5½; 4. Nkemnji (West Torrance) 37-3½; 5. Steier (Elsinore) 36-7¼

PV — 1. Harden (Dana Hills) 12-4; 2. DiSilvestri (Ventura) 11-10; 3. Turner (Westlake) 11-10J; 4. Chew (Woodbridge) 10-4; 5. Duben (Newbury Park) 10-4J

SP — 1. Williams (Redlands) 42-½; 2. Middleton (Chino) 41-1; 3. Greer (Torrance) 39-3; 4. Donovan (Golden Valley) 38-3; 5. Karasawa (Marina) 37-3

DT — 1. Donovan (Golden Valley) 146-1; 2. Williams (Redlands) 138-6; 3. Hudson (Villa Park) 131-0; 4. Amneus (West Ranch) 123-2; 5. Estelle (Simi Valley) 122-10

Division 3

Team Results

1. JSerra 84; 2. Calabasas 59; 3. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 54; 4. Oaks Christian 47; 5. South Pasadena 43.5; 6. Thousand Oaks 41; 7. La Canada 39; 8. Santa Margarita 32; 9. Covina 26; 10. Jurupa Valley 21.5; 15. Corona del Mar 11

Individuals

100 — 1. Scoggins (Calabasas) 11.59; 2. Rainey (Calabasas) 11.68; 3. Kirk (Calabasas) 11.82; 4. Terry (Oaks Christian) 11.95; 5. Sproles (Oaks Christian) 12.06

200 — 1. Scoggins (Calabasas) 23.84; 2. Kirk (Calabasas) 24.24; 3. Rodriguez (Oaks Christian) 24.38; 4. Rainey (Calabasas) 24.51; 5. Terry (Oaks Christian) 24.60

400 — 1. Rodriguez (Oaks Christian) 55.18; 2. Najibi (Agoura) 56.65; 3. Sides (South Pasadena) 56.94; 4. Woolforde (JSerra) 57.13; 5. McGovern (Palos Verdes) 57.23

800 — 1. Packard (JSerra) 2:09.82; 2. Elbaz (JSerra) 2:14.38; 3. Holley (JSerra) 2:14.44; 4. Terrill (Monrovia) 2:14.52; 5. Wroblewski (Yorba Linda) 2:14.75

1,600 — 1. de Brouwer (La Canada) 4:53.87; 2. Holley (JSerra) 4:55.19; 3. Terrill (Monrovia) 4:55.33; 4. Elbaz (JSerra) 4:55.44; 5. Streadbeck (JSerra) 4:55.54

3,200 — 1. Errington (South Pasadena) 10:17.49; 2. de Brouwer (La Canada) 10:34.26; 3. Byrne (South Pasadena) 10:39.19; 4. De La Rionda (Thousand Oaks) 10:42.13; 5. Francini (Calabasas) 10:45.19

100 HH — 1. Combest (Covina) 14.59; 2. Boyd (Notre Dame/SO) 14.79; 3. Taylor (South Pasadena) 15.13; 4. Brinker (Orange Lutheran) 15.79; 5. Lutz (San Dimas) 15.96

300 IH — 1. Smyth (Santa Margarita) 43.78; 2. Kays (Mission Viejo) 44.37; 3. Egans (Calabasas) 45.03; 4. Shanovich (Pasadena) 45.07; 5. Boyd (Notre Dame/SO) 47.02

400 relay — 1. Oaks Christian 46.53; 2. Thousand Oaks 47.56; 3. Notre Dame/SO 48.62; 4. Santa Margarita 48.69; 5. Corona del Mar 48.76

1,600 relay — 1. JSerra 3:50.08; 2. Santa Margarita 3:51.85; 3. Oaks Christian 3:52.84; 4. Orange Lutheran 3:58.64; 5. La Canada 4:00.66

HJ — 1. Teven (Brea Olinda) 5-8; 2. Thai (Thousand Oaks) 5-4; 3. Hogan (Crean Lutheran) 5-4J; 4. McGuiness (La Canada) 5-4J; 5T. Boozer (South Pasadena) 5-2; 5T. Viola (Crean Lutheran) 5-2

LJ — 1. Hernandez (Jurupa Valley) 19-2¾; 2. McGuiness (La Canada) 18-9½; 3. Musalborn (El Segundo) 18-2¾; 4. Jara (Covina) 17-6¾; 5. Dahman (Orange Lutheran) 17-3

TJ — 1. Hernandez (Jurupa Valley) 41-4; 2. Hogan (Crean Lutheran) 37-2; 3. Jara (Covina) 36-5½; 4. Gavlak (South Pasadena) 35-11; 5. Howard (Inglewood) 35-9¾

PV — 1. Frodis (Thousand Oaks) 11-10; 2. Rakfeldt (Harvard-Westlake) 11-4; 3. Reuter (JSerra) 11-4J; 4. Rusin (JSerra) 10-10; 5. Do (Gabrielino) 10-4

SP — 1. Johnson (Notre Dame/SO) 46-2; 2. Farr (Cabrillo) 36-6; 3. La Voie (Notre Dame/SO) 36-4; 4. Buffolino (Notre Dame/SO) 35-4; 5. Maguire (Thousand Oaks) 35-2

DT — 1. Johnson (Notre Dame/SO) 141-3; 2. Beary (JSerra) 122-3; 3. Camp (Palos Verdes) 121-1; 4. Agopian (Covina) 110-10; 5. Prince (Banning) 108-5

Division 4

Team Results

1T. St. Mary’s Academy 73; 1T. Rosary 73; 3. San Jacinto Leadership 27; 4. Bishop Alemany 26; 5T. Paraclete 24; 5T. Marlborough 24; 7. Serra 22; 8. Windward 19; 9. Foothill Tech 18.5; 10. Sierra Canyon 14; 37T. Pacifica Christian 5; 43T. Laguna Beach 4

Individuals

100 — 1. Collins (Rosary) 11.80; 2. Nelson (St. Pius X-St. Matthias) 11.88; 3. Flournoy (Rosary) 12.07; 4. Petrucci (Western Christian) 12.08; 5. Newsome (Bishop Alemany) 12.14

200 — 1. Wilson (Rosary) 23.73; 2. Mosby (St. Mary’s) 23.86; 3. Collins (Rosary) 23.93; 4. Nelson (St. Pius X-St. Matthias) 24.33; 5. Newsome (Bishop Alemany) 24.85

400 — 1. Mosby (St. Mary’s) 53.90; 2. Wilson (Rosary) 55.15; 3. Faulknor (Windward) 56.07; 4. Scott (St. Mary’s) 56.76; 5. Oje (St. Mary’s) 57.06

800 — 1. Hobbs (St. Mary’s) 2:18.07; 2. McCormack (Viewpoint) 2:18.14; 3. Vanderbilt (Marlborough) 2:20.33; 4. Moyao (Immaculate Heart) 2:21.13; 5. Ramirez (Nordhoff) 2:22.61

1,600 — 1. Lotz (Arrowhead Christian) 5:11.89; 2. Vanderbilt (Marlborough) 5:12.46; 3. Wallace (Foothill Tech) 5:14.87; 4. Beshk (St. Margaret’s) 5:18.71; 5. Joseph (Laguna Beach) 5:19.15

3,200 — 1. Sarkisian (Brentwood) 10:55.96; 2. Caughey (Big Bear) 11:27.68; 3. Gonzalez (Providence) 11:28.13; 4. Holtzen (Rim of the World) 11:29.60; 5. Glidewell (Pacifica Christian) 11:31.32

100 HH — 1. Newsome (Bishop Alemany) 14.46; 2. Hervey (St. Bernard) 14.65; 3. Faison (Rosary) 14.79; 4. Lacy (San Jacinto Leadership) 14.93; 5. Thomas (San Jacinto Leadership) 15.13

300 IH — 1. Faulknor (Windward) 44.10; 2. Thomas (San Jacinto Leadership) 45.38; 3. Burke (Webb) 45.76; 4. Schlobohm (Providence) 46.65; 5. Thomas (Mayfield) 47.25

400 relay — 1. St. Mary’s 48.51; 2. Bishop Alemany 48.71; 3. Linfield Christian 49.13; 4. Serra 49.26; 5. Marlborough 49.46

1,600 relay — 1. St. Mary’s 3:47.69; 2. Rosary 3:48.92; 3. Marlborough 4:01.32; 4. Serra 4:04.02; 5. St. Margaret’s 4:06.99

HJ — 1. Rodman (Foothill Tech) 5-2; 2. Thomas (San Jacinto Leadership) 5-0; 3. Peterson (St. Bonaventure) 5-0J; 3T. Drzewiecki (Linfield Christian) 5-0J; 3T. Dougherty (Newbury Park) 5-0J

LJ — 1. Faison (Rosary) 18-¼; 2. Whitfield (Mayfield) 17-10¾; 3. Pleasant (Serra) 17-8; 4. Strange (Xavier College Prep) 17-6½; 5. Heiner (Santa Rosa Academy) 17-4¾

TJ — 1. McFarlane (Riverside Poly) 38-1½; 2. Cazale (Calvary Chapel) 37-5¼; 3. Tramble (St. Bernard) 37-4; 4. Faison (Rosary) 37-3; 5. Pleasant (Serra) 37-1½

PV — 1. Hatti (Crossroads) 11-4; 2. Polk (Valley Christian) 10-10; 3. Lemmon (Westridge) 10-10J; 4. Tripp (St. Lucy’s) 10-4; 5T. Rodman (Foothill Tech) 9-4; 5T. Skuro (Malibu) 9-4; 5T. Lee-Miller (Village Christian) 9-4

SP — 1. Batchelor (St. Mary’s) 42-1½; 2. Wilson (Paraclete) 41-10; 3. Crespo (Palmdale Aerospace Academy) 37-0; 4. Glover (Sierra Canyon) 36-2; 5. Osborne (St. Mary’s) 35-11½

DT — 1. Wilson (Paraclete) 151-7; 2. Smith (Desert Christian) 148-2; 3. Glover (Sierra Canyon) 122-8; 4. Hib (Western Christian) 119-7; 5. Avalos (Carpinteria) 113-9