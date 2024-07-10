Tasman Thorsness returning to coach Huntington Beach girls’ swimming

Huntington Beach alumnus Tasman Thorsness is returning to coach the Oilers’ girls’ swimming program, which she headed from 2009 to 2013.

Tasman Thorsness will embark on her second voyage as head coach of the Huntington Beach girls’ swimming program, Huntington Beach Union High School District officials announced Tuesday.

Thorsness has deep ties to the Oilers. An alumnus of Huntington Beach, she competed for the Oilers in swimming and water polo from 2004 to 2008 and contributed to the school record in the 200-meter freestyle relay in her time at the school.

In collegiate competition, Thorsness helped Orange Coast College win a state championship in 2011.

“I started my coaching career at [Huntington Beach] 15 years ago,” Thorsness stated in a news release announcing her return to her alma mater. “I have grown in so many ways since then and am so excited to go back to where it all began. I love the technical side of swimming but am eager to inspire and motivate this group to reach their untapped potential and personal growth in all aspects.”

Thorsness served as the head coach of the Huntington Beach girls’ swimming program from 2009 to 2013. She was also an assistant coach for the girls’ water polo team.

She headed up the men’s and women’s swimming programs at Whittier College from 2015 to 2017. She has coached at Coastal Machine Aquatics Club, which is based out of Costa Mesa, since 2022.

“Coach Thorsness brings a wealth of experience and passion for swimming to our program, having previously excelled as an athlete right here at Huntington Beach High School,” stated Melissa Vandenbosch, the school’s athletic director. “She is eager to share her knowledge and love for the sport with our student-athletes, fostering both skill development and a strong team spirit.”