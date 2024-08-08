Team USA women’s water polo denied in quest for fourth straight Olympic gold

The U.S.A. Women’s Water Polo Team, which includes locals Maddie Mussleman and Kaleigh Gilchrist, was denied in its quest for a fourth straight Olympic gold on Thursday. Instead, it will play for bronze against the Netherlands on Saturday at 1:35 a.m. Pacific time. Above, the team is shown playing against Greece last Saturday.

This one stung for the United States women’s water polo Olympic team.

Team USA lost to Australia, 14-13 in a penalty shootout, in an Olympic semifinal match Thursday in Paris.

The U.S. was denied in its quest for a fourth straight Olympic gold. Instead, it will play for bronze against the Netherlands on Saturday at 1:35 a.m. Pacific time.

Newport Beach native Maddie Musselman’s final attempt in the sixth round of the shootout Thursday was blocked, and Australia won the semi-final match. Above, Musselman celebrates after scoring a goal during a preliminary match between Italy and USA on July 31. (Luca Bruno / Associated Press)

Newport Beach native Maddie Musselman had two goals and an assist in regulation, which ended tied at 8-8, and also scored the first goal in the shootout. But her final attempt in the sixth round of the shootout was blocked, and Australia escaped with the win.

Musselman and fellow Newport Beach native Kaleigh Gilchrist were vying for their third straight gold medal individually.

Team USA led 5-2 at halftime, and 8-6 early in the fourth quarter on a power-play strike by Rachel Fattal. But Australia scored two unanswered goals to force the shootout.

Australia will play Spain on Saturday for the title.