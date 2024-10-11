Late score pushes Newport Harbor football to second straight Battle of the Bay win

Newport Harbor’s football team celebrates after winning the Battle of the Bay against Corona del Mar on Thursday night at Davidson Field.

The Battle of the Bay football game is steeped in tradition.

Few have been entrenched in that tradition more than first-year Newport Harbor head coach Matt Burns, a 1994 graduate of the school and longtime assistant coach.

Burns enjoyed his first year as head varsity coach for the rivalry, in its 63rd year, at Davidson Field on Thursday night.

With the game on the line, he turned to a formation that his former high school coach, Jeff Brinkley, used to run.

Junior Glenn Baranoski scored a 2-yard rushing touchdown out of the “bone” formation with 30 seconds left, helping the Sailors come back and beat Corona del Mar 21-14.

Newport Harbor celebrates after scoring the winning touchdown in the final minute of Thursday’s Battle of the Bay game against rival Corona del Mar. (James Carbone)

It’s the second consecutive Battle of the Bay win for Newport Harbor, after CdM had previously amassed 10 straight.

“It’s like we’re telling them, ‘It’s ours now,’” Sailors junior lineman Jagger Denoon said. “We’re back.”

The Sailors lead the overall series 40-23.

Newport Harbor (3-4) improved to 2-0 in the new Bravo League. CdM fell to 3-4 overall, 0-2 in league.

For the second straight week, the Sailors rallied in the second half after being held scoreless in the first half. Newport Harbor rallied to beat Tesoro 34-31 in its league opener after trailing 17-0 at halftime.

Corona del Mar’s Wyatt Lucas (2) drives toward the end zone against Newport Harbor during the Battle of the Bay game Thursday night. (James Carbone)

“I told them, this game is all about the team that plays the hardest the whole way through,” Burns said, when asked about his halftime speech Thursday. “Props to [CdM] coach [Kevin] Hettig and his staff, those guys played their [behinds] off and so did we. You know, you’ve got to love this game itself.

“I’ve been telling the guys, we had some adversity in the preseason, and that’s going to help us later on down the stretch. We don’t give up. It’s never over until it’s over, right? We’ve just got hang our hats on that and keep playing.”

Here’s the game-winning touchdown run by Newport Harbor junior Glenn Baranoski in the final minute, out of the “bone” formation with 3 backs.



Corona del Mar led 7-0 at halftime, on a 4-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Brady Annett. But Newport Harbor used defense to lead to offense.

Newport senior Cade Fegel jumped a route near the left sideline on the Sea Kings’ first possession of the second half, and returned the interception 72 yards down to the CdM 11-yard line.

Newport Harbor’s Cade Fegel (3) takes off following an interception in Thursday night’s Battle of the Bay game. (James Carbone)

Three plays later, Sailors junior quarterback Jake Meer ran it in for a game-tying score.

“That really shifted momentum,” said Meer, who improved to 3-0 as a starter. “After that, we were rolling.”

Still, CdM used a 65-yard kickoff return by sophomore Tucker Murray to its advantage later in the quarter. After another short rushing touchdown from Annett, the Sea Kings took a 14-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Sailors tied it up again when Meer found senior receiver Beckham Dutcher on a 21-yard touchdown pass, converting a fourth-and-8 situation.

Corona del Mar quarterback Brady Annett (4) scrambles for a touchdown against Newport Harbor during Thursday’s Battle of the Bay game. (James Carbone)

On CdM’s next possession, a quarterback sack by Sailors senior Jaxon Smith pushed CdM out of field goal range. That still wasn’t as bad as what happened on the next play for the Sea Kings, as a throw into the middle of the field was intercepted by Newport Harbor senior Sammy Stremick with four minutes left in the contest.

“We have a bend but don’t break defense,” Burns said. “Somewhere along the line, we’re going to make a play. That’s our mantra. They drove on us, got up on us, and we just dug in and kept playing.”

Newport Harbor ran the bone formation three times on its game-winning drive, with Baranoski running behind fullbacks Adam Csanyi and Ryker Budde and a stout offensive line.

Baranoski picked up 2 yards each time, converting on a fourth down and third down before the game-winning score.

Newport Harbor quarterback Jake Meer (8) rolls out, looking for an open player against CdM on Thursday night. (James Carbone)

“Two in a row, it feels great,” Baranoski said. “I love playing for my seniors. I’m really happy they get to win twice in their career. Then we’ll come back next year and win again.”

CdM got the ball back in the final seconds, but after two quick passes, a long heave downfield was intercepted before a sea of people wearing Newport Harbor navy blue stormed the field.

Fegel, one of those seniors, said getting the win meant everything to him. He almost had another interception on a nearly identical play in the second half.

“Growing up, playing CdM in youth sports, whether it was baseball, basketball, we always are playing against the other side of the bay,” Fegel said. “To win the very last game for me, it means everything.”

Burns understands the sentiment. To his surprise, his wife Erin flew in their two daughters, Megan and Molly, from college for Thursday night’s game. They, along with the couple’s Newport Harbor junior son Wyatt, are fourth generation Sailors.

“It’s big,” Matt Burns said of the win. “We’re getting back to where we used to be, for sure.”

Newport Harbor plays at San Juan Hills on Oct. 18 in continued Bravo League action, while CdM hosts Villa Park.

The Newport Harbor High football team celebrates after winning the Battle of the Bay against Corona del Mar on Thursday. (James Carbone)

Battle of the Bay

Newport Harbor 21, Corona del Mar 14

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Corona del Mar 0 - 7 - 7 - 0 — 14

Newport Harbor 0 - 0 - 7 - 14 — 21

SECOND QUARTER

CdM — Annett 4 run (Lawton kick), 0:17.

THIRD QUARTER

NH — Meer 17 run (Rico kick), 9:11.

CdM — Annett 1 run (Lawton kick), 6:39.

FOURTH QUARTER

NH — Dutcher 21 pass from Meer (Rico kick), 10:54.

NH — Baronoski 2 run (Rico kick), 0:30.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

CdM — Annett, 13-85, 2 TDs; Lucas, 17-76.

NH — J. Stremick, 10-32.

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

CdM — Annett, 12-23-3, 99.

NH — Meer, 17-27-1, 178, 1 TD.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

CdM — Giuliano, 5-50.

NH — J. Stremick, 4-38; Fegel, 2-37.