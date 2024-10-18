High School Roundup: Estancia girls’ golf caps undefeated season with Battle for the Bell win

The Estancia girls’ golf team went 15-0 overall this season. The Eagles won the Coast League title, the program’s first league championship since 2019.

The Estancia girls’ golf team did not taste defeat at any point in the regular season, and the icing on the cake was a 241-289 win over Costa Mesa on Wednesday in the Battle for the Bell.

Senior Landry Harder earned medalist honors with a two-over-par 37 on the Mesa Linda course at Costa Mesa Country Club.

Estancia concluded the regular season with a 15-0 overall record. The Eagles went 12-0 in the Coast League, securing their first league championship since 2019.

“I’m proud of what the girls have accomplished for themselves this year,” Estancia coach Brian Burgess said. “They work hard year around, and it is paying off. I hope it continues into the playoffs.”

Junior Montana Hansen (45), as well as sophomores Nina Berhow (51), Cora Hunton (53) and Dora Alliman (55) also factored into the team scoring for Estancia. Freshmen Madison McLellan (62) and Olivia Viramontes (66) also started.

Senior Izel Avelar carded a 48 on her round to pace Costa Mesa (2-10, 2-8), which placed fifth in the Empire League.

Marina 28, Fullerton 0: Garrett Hunnicutt threw three touchdown passes, as the Vikings kept their undefeated record intact to improve on the best start in program history on Thursday in a Lambda League game at Boswell Field in Westminster.

Marina (8-0, 3-0) will oppose Kennedy (5-3, 2-1) on Thursday, Oct. 24 at Handel Stadium in Anaheim. Beckman (8-0, 3-0), which Marina is tied with for first place, edged Kennedy 20-14 on Thursday in overtime.

Shane Cassidy had two receiving touchdowns, bringing his season total to a dozen end-zone trips as a receiver. Jake Russell also had a touchdown grab for Marina.

Shayden Sorochman scored on a 90-yard kick return to open the second half.

Marina’s defense, which is allowing just 5.6 points per game, shut an opponent for the second time this season. The Vikings also accomplished the feat in the opener against Westminster.

GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL

Laguna Beach 3, Northwood 0: The visiting Breakers swept the Timberwolves 25-23, 25-21, 25-21 on Wednesday in a tiebreaking match for third place in the Pacific Coast League.

The contest determined the league’s final automatic berth into the CIF Southern Section playoffs. Laguna Beach (5-25, 3-5) will now look for its name to appear in the draw when the section releases its playoff brackets on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Northwood (19-10, 3-5) had beat the Breakers in four sets on Tuesday in the regular season finale, making the third-place tiebreaking match a necessity.