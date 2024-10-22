Los Amigos takes Sigma League lead with win over Estancia

Los Amigos’ Adrian Ramirez (1) finds an opening against Estancia in a Sigma League football game at Garden Grove High on Friday.

Los Amigos hasn’t disguised what it is trying to do on offense, but the Lobos have been immensely effective in leaning on running the football.

Adrian Ramirez, a senior who has seen the brunt of his playing time at receiver, made a second start as the backup quarterback. The offense continued to click.

Los Amigos held off Estancia 38-28 behind a dominant rushing attack that produced 422 yards on the ground, the Lobos establishing themselves as the firm favorites in the Sigma League with Friday’s win at Michael A. Monsoor Memorial Stadium.

Advertisement

Los Amigos’ Raul Cruz (22) carries the ball as Estancia’s Roy Brown (19) closes in on Friday in a Sigma League game. (James Carbone)

Ramirez, who rushed for 159 yards and four touchdowns, scored on the Lobos’ initial two drives, gaining 99 yards on his first four carries. He was quick to defer the credit to his blockers.

“I feel surprised and amazed,” Ramirez said after the four-touchdown performance. “I never thought I would score four touchdowns in one game because that’s really hard. … A lot of props to the line for making big holes, and then we run through.”

Left tackle Jesus Contreras, left guard Steven Cortez, center Bryant Merida, right guard Jesse Bravo and right tackle Aaron Barba were instrumental in big nights for several of the Lobos.

Estancia quarterback Heriberto Sanchez Martinez (7) drops back to pass against Los Amigos on Friday in a Sigma League game. (James Carbone)

Los Amigos (8-0, 3-0 in the Sigma League) ran the ball 50 times as a team, compared to just five pass attempts. Isaac Galindo had a team-high 19 carries for 139 yards. Raul Cruz added 74 rushing yards, and Chris Flores turned six carries into 57 yards and a touchdown.

When the Lobos dealt with injury at the quarterback position last season, Flores also proved capable in that role, leading a game-winning drive in an on-campus game against San Bernardino.

“I think what we get from Adrian and Chris back there is real similar, but what we get from Chris on the outside, moving him to tight end now, then flexing him out wide, we get a lot of versatility in that,” Guess said. “I think that’s why you see Adrian back there more than you see Chris, just the flexibility we have as an offense when we’re able to move Chris all around the field.”

“He’s just a tough kid, man. He gives us everything. He’s blocking guys two times his size...He’s just a grinder.”

Estancia’s Julian Muro (42) runs for a big gain against Los Amigos on Friday in a Sigma League game at Garden Grove High. (James Carbone)

Los Amigos has scored at least 30 points in every game except its league opener against Ocean View (2-6, 1-2). Guess said first-string quarterback Jayvin Le exited that game with an AC joint separation in his throwing arm, adding that the team is hopeful he will be able to return.

Estancia (6-2, 2-1) did well to stay in the game, despite three first-half turnovers and another on its first drive of the second half. The Eagles’ defense forced three consecutive punts before yielding a field goal to close out the first half, keeping the margin to 17-7 at the break.

“It’s just too many mistakes,” Estancia coach Mike Bargas said. “I told the kids before the game that we can’t make the same mistakes that we did with Calvary Chapel because those miracles don’t happen two times in a row.”

Los Amigos’ Isaac Galindo (30) tries to escape from Estancia’s defense on Friday in a Sigma League game at Garden Grove High. (James Carbone)

Estancia edged Calvary Chapel, 15-14, with a bit of good fortune in overtime, as Eagles lineman Ethan Mataia recovered a fumble in the end zone on the game-deciding two-point conversion attempt.

Jeff Brown, the Eagles’ leading rusher, did not play in the contest due to an injury, Bargas said.

Julian Muro proved tough to tackle, ripping off gains of 62 and 26 yards en route to a 118-yard rushing night. Sean Sweeney rushed a dozen times for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

Los Amigos defenders bring down Estancia’s Jordan Rooker during a kick return on Friday in a Sigma League game. (James Carbone)

Quarterback Heriberto Sanchez Martinez left the game in the first half with a lower-body injury, but he returned to score a rushing touchdown. Roy Brown, who was in on a multitude of tackles — including a sack — for the Eagles, also scored on his only rushing attempt.

“He’s a stud,” Bargas said of Roy Brown. “He’s a junior for us, so we’re lucky. He had to play both ways tonight. … He had to be the starting tight end tonight and play defensive end, so he played wonderfully for us.”

Jordan Rooker had two long kick returns across midfield in the second half. The Eagles converted both into touchdowns.

Estancia’s Roy Brown (19) runs in for a touchdown against Los Amigos on Friday in a Sigma League game at Garden Grove High. (James Carbone)

Abraham Solorio, Alexis Marcelo and Jesus Ruiz made fumble recoveries for the Lobos. Flores intercepted a double-pass attempt by the Eagles on their second drive.

Road games against Santa Ana Valley (0-8, 0-3) and Calvary Chapel (3-5, 2-1) stand between the Lobos and an undefeated regular season.

“It would mean a lot to us,” Ramirez said. “Our goal wasn’t to go undefeated, but now that we’re chasing an undefeated season, I feel like we have more of a purpose to play even harder. Our goal is always to go far in CIF and possibly win it.”

Los Amigos’ Adrian Ramirez (1) dives into the end zone for a touchdown against Estancia on Friday in a Sigma League game. (James Carbone)

Sigma League

Los Amigos 38, Estancia 28

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Estancia 0 - 7 - 7 - 14 — 28

Los Amigos 14 - 3 - 7 - 14 — 38

FIRST QUARTER

LA — Ramirez 2 run (Bermudez kick), 10:44.

LA — Ramirez 39 run (Bermudez kick), 8:57.

SECOND QUARTER

E — R. Brown 6 run (Sanchez kick), 11:01.

LA — Bermudez 21 FG, 0:00.7.

THIRD QUARTER

LA — Ramirez 16 run (Bermudez kick), 7:32.

E — Sweeney 8 run (Sanchez kick), 5:00.

FOURTH QUARTER

LA — Ramirez 2 run (Bermudez kick), 10:31.

E — Sanchez Martinez 1 run (Sanchez kick), 7:42.

LA — Flores 16 run (Bermudez kick), 3:24.

E — Sweeney 12 run (Sanchez kick), 2:34.

INDIVIDUAL RUSHING

E — Muro, 7-118; Sweeney, 12-76, 2 TDs.

LA — Ramirez, 13-159, 4 TDs; Galindo, 19-139.

INDIVIDUAL PASSING

E — Bargas, 2-3-0, 23; Sanchez Martinez, 3-6-0, 9.

LA — Ramirez, 4-5-0, 58.

INDIVIDUAL RECEIVING

E — Durazo, 2-23.

LA — Flores, 2-52.

