Corona del Mar girls’ golf wins CIF Division 4 title

The Corona del Mar High girls’ golf team made history on Tuesday at El Prado Golf Course in Chino.

Senior Bailey Kuo and junior Zixuan Li each fired a round of 82 as the Sea Kings won the CIF Southern Section Division 4 title, ending up with a team score of 441 on the Butterfield Stage course.

It’s the first CIF team championship in program history for CdM girls’ golf.

CdM senior Ilana Gerber and freshman Sophie Martin both carded a 92, followed by freshman Adriana Bezrukov with 93. The sixth score was sophomore Anika Shorey, who produced a round of 101.

Kuo said it felt “completely unreal” to win a CIF title.

“Now I know that the four years I have been on the team have all led up to this moment,” Kuo said in an email interview. “Every loss, every hard-earned win, and mistakes and lessons that came with them have brought our team to victory. Seeing my teammates’ faces light up with pride, knowing how much each of us had poured into this journey, made it all worth it.”

Corona del Mar senior Bailey Kuo, shown competing in the Battle of the Bay match last month, helped her team win a CIF championship on Tuesday. (James Carbone)

Li said in an email that seeing “Corona del Mar” at the top of the standings felt like a dream, and she was proud of her teammates.

“Every one of them gave their best,” she said. “Even when we had some bad holes, we shook them off and stayed focused. I am very proud of them.”

CdM finished three shots better than Webb, which was in second place in Division 4 with a team score of 444.

Fountain Valley placed fourth with a team score of 450, led by Megan Vo with an individual score of 79, Tracy Nguyen with an 86 and Baothu Nguyen with an 88.

Coach Bryan Middleton and the CdM girls’ golf team celebrate winning the CIF Division 4 title Tuesday at El Prado Golf Course in Chino. (Courtesy of Bryan Middleton)

CdM coach Bryan Middleton said he was extremely proud of his team’s performance Tuesday.

“Golf is part ability and part keeping it together mentally,” he said. “In the last week I tried to instill the belief that they could be CIF Southern Section champions if they played one shot and hole at a time. The girls’ golf team is highly academic, and we took that to the course studying each hole for the championship match. The last three years has been a joy to coach the team, with the hard work and the effort the girls put into the season. Today it culminated with a Division 4 championship!”

Sage Hill placed third in the Division 1 finals, held at Los Serranos Country Club on Monday. Alisa Ching shot a 70, tying as individual medalist, with teammates Anna Gao and Audrey Zhao firing rounds of 72 and 73, respectively.

The Lightning advanced to Thursday’s individual championship and SCGA qualifying tournament, held at Temecula Creek Golf Club.